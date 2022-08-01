ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kasper Schmeichel is set for medical with Ligue 1 outfit Nice in the next 48 hours, with the veteran Leicester goalkeeper calling time on 11 incredible years with the Foxes

Kasper Schmeichel is closing on his move to Nice after 11 glorious years at Leicester City.

The 35-year-old is expected to undergo a medical over the next 48 hours after getting the blessing of manager Brendan Rodgers to seek a new challenge.

Schmeichel was left out of Leicester's friendly against Sevilla on Sunday and afterwards, Rodgers confirmed it was very possible he would leave before the start of the Premier League season: 'Absolutely (it is a possibility Schmeichel may not start the season in goal). There's nobody here guaranteed to play.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel looks set to join Nice after passing a medical

'He's been a great player for me in my time here. He's been brilliant over many years for the club. But you're always looking forward and always looking to see where the team can improve.'

Nice, who are advised by former Crystal Palace sporting director Iain Moody, are looking to make some ambitious signings having already added Empoli defender Mattia Viti. They are also in the running for free agent former Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and want to add a winger also.

'There's been a little bit of interest over the summer,' Rodgers confirmed. 'Kasper has earned the right to have a think about the next chapter of his career and where that's going to be. When there's something concrete, we'll sit and discuss it, and take it from there.

'There's lots of things to weigh up because sometimes speculation and the prospect of a move can affect people. For some, it doesn't, and they just get on with their work. Either way I will always pick a team that is fully committed, that's what's important.'

Leicester have Danny Ward as a back-up, but the Foxes are still looking for another keeper
The Danish goalkeeper started all 38 games of Leicester's historic Premier League win in 2016

Leicester have Wales international Danny Ward in reserve but are looking at replacements for Schmeichel.

Rodgers wants to strengthen his squad and is open to selling some of his squad.

However, he has dismissed potential bids from Newcastle United for James Maddison and Chelsea for Wesley Fofana.

Fulham have enquired about centre-back Jannick Vestergaard while Chelsea may follow up tentative interest in centre-back partner Caglar Soyuncu after their approach for Fofana was rebuffed.

Leicester have also still to receive a formal bid for midfielder Youri Tielemans.

