Kenny Chesney concert ends in tragedy as woman dies after falling from escalator railing in Denver

 3 days ago

A woman attending a Kenny Chesney concert at a stadium in Denver fell to her death on Saturday night after falling off from an escalator railing.

The accident occurred at around 10:52 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos, after the concert. The concertgoer, who has yet to be identified, fell to the concourse below. The distance of the drop remains unknown.

Denver Police reported the incident as an 'accidental death,' denying suggestions that the woman was pushed or shoved before the fall.

'To my understanding, there was none of that, it was just an accidental fall, I don't think anyone pushed her or anything like that,' police spokesman, Nate Magee, told The Denver Post.

It remains unclear if she was intoxicated while perching onto the escalator railing or if she died at the stadium or if she was even taken to hospital.

A woman, who remains unidentified, died on Saturday night after falling off from an escalator railing at Empower Field at Mile High at the end of a Kenny Chesney (pictured) concert
The tragedy struck at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos. Pictured: concertgoers at the Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday night
Denver Police suggested the woman's fall was an accident, denying suggestions she was pushed off from the escalator's railing

In a statement shared with the Denver Post later on Sunday, Chesney said: 'I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious.

'Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them,' the Grammy Award winning artist added.

The stadium's management company also publicly shared a statement on Twitter: 'We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday's concert at Empower Field at Mile High.'

'There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation,' it added.

Stadium Management Company LLC, which oversaw the venue's security, shared a statement after the woman's death was made public, sharing that 'there is nothing more important the safety of our guests'
The distance of the woman's fall at Empower Field at Mile High remains unknown as of Monday

The Kenny Chesney concert first started at 4 p.m. on Saturday — an hour before its initial start time (5 p.m.).

The victim's autopsy has yet to be released, as of Monday morning. Denver Police tweeted 'if circumstances are deemed suspicious, we will update information on this thread.'

Last month, a Philadelphia man plunged 40 feet to his death after he apparently lost his balance and toppled over an escalator rail he was sitting on while watching The Weeknd's tour-opening concert.

Hugo Sanchez, 32, suffered head trauma from the fall on July 14 and was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The tragic fall happened just before 11 p.m. at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field - The Weeknd's first stop on his North American tour.

Philadelphia Police told DailyMail.com that his fall appears to have been accidental, with 'no foul play suspected.'

The Weeknd, who posted a thank you to Philadelphia for helping to ring in the tour, went on to perform in New York and Boston. He has not made any mention of the incident on social media.

The tour's promoter is Live Nation, which was also the promoter of Travis Scott's deadly Astroworld Festival in 2021 that resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

