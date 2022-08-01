www.ozarkssportszone.com
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Springfield Catholic Football
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Catholic Fightin’ Irish football team has a new boss in 2022. The Irish welcome head coach Wes Page as the man in charge. Of course, Page is already familiar for the boys in green, as he previously served as the team’s offensive line coach.
WPRI 12 News
Cumberland Little League gets community send-off to Regionals
umberland's Little League team got the proper send-off to their Metro Regional in Bristol, Connecticut on Thursday night. Parents, family members and friends came to Garver Memorial Field to wish the team luck ahead of their big game on Saturday.
Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Teurlings
Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Teurlings. The Rebels averaged 33 points per game in 2021 and hope to eclipse those numbers with 7 starters returning on offense.
Comments / 0