Galveston, TX

Galveston locals and fishers: we need your help!

This young dolphin has a fishing line wrapped around its tail flukes and approaches fishing boats/fishing lines. We were able to remove part of the entanglement that was initially wrapped around its dorsal fin, allowing it to swim more freely, but we are asking for the public to report all sightings of this dolphin, which will help us develop a potential rescue plan to remove the remaining fishing line.
GALVESTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: What to eat during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022

August is here, and, while that’s bad news for Houstonians already fatigued by the opressive heat, it’s great news for foodies. That’s because August is Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event where local restaurants roll out special menus with special pricing. And proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Art Valet: Stay off the street at White Linen Night

This time of year I believe I have always written about what happens on the first Saturday in August. I see no reason to change tradition. I’m referring to White Linen Night in the Heights (WLN), taking place this Saturday, all over the Heights. For the uninitiated, WLN is...
HOUSTON, TX
KBAT 99.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
Fort Bend Star

Sara’s Burgers emblematic of what makes Fort Bend County special

Sara’s Burgers & Gyros is at once one of the county’s hidden gems and also perfectly emblematic of what makes the Fort Bend County food scene so special. Perhaps my lack of internet sleuthing skills are to blame, but it took me awhile before stumbling across the Sugar Land halal restaurant. On lists of the best restaurants in county cities, I didn’t see this listed anywhere.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Houston Weather – Friday rain chances

HOUSTON (CW39) Rain chances pick up today and Friday. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this morning update. The National Weather Service has increased rain chances as an upper level disturbance moves in. Here are the local parts that could possibly be impacted.
cw39.com

Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close

Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
