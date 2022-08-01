This young dolphin has a fishing line wrapped around its tail flukes and approaches fishing boats/fishing lines. We were able to remove part of the entanglement that was initially wrapped around its dorsal fin, allowing it to swim more freely, but we are asking for the public to report all sightings of this dolphin, which will help us develop a potential rescue plan to remove the remaining fishing line.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO