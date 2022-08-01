www.galveston.com
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the GulfT. WareAustin, TX
Gas prices are dropping dramatically in the Houston areahoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas city Sues Union Pacific as Residents were Exposed to Cancer-Causing AgentsTom HandyHouston, TX
7 Galveston rentals with pools for your weekend getaway
Here, we've rounded up seven solid rental options in Galveston, each with its own pool.
Galveston locals and fishers: we need your help!
This young dolphin has a fishing line wrapped around its tail flukes and approaches fishing boats/fishing lines. We were able to remove part of the entanglement that was initially wrapped around its dorsal fin, allowing it to swim more freely, but we are asking for the public to report all sightings of this dolphin, which will help us develop a potential rescue plan to remove the remaining fishing line.
Enjoy Cruising Below the Sharks Aquarium on a Train Ride In TX
There are some parents in El Paso who once sat through Thomas the Train marathons with their kids. I know this simply because, well, I did it myself with my mug during his train phase. So if you have a kid or just want to feel like a kid again...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: What to eat during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022
August is here, and, while that’s bad news for Houstonians already fatigued by the opressive heat, it’s great news for foodies. That’s because August is Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event where local restaurants roll out special menus with special pricing. And proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.
Olive Garden looks at Fort Bend Town Center II opening
Olive Garden will open a 7,932-square-foot restaurant in the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Italian dining chain Olive Garden has signed a lease on a new restaurant at the Fort Bend Town Center II mixed-use development, according to a news release from NewQuest Properties. The...
theleadernews.com
Art Valet: Stay off the street at White Linen Night
This time of year I believe I have always written about what happens on the first Saturday in August. I see no reason to change tradition. I’m referring to White Linen Night in the Heights (WLN), taking place this Saturday, all over the Heights. For the uninitiated, WLN is...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
KHOU
Trisha Yearwood is hosting a pet supply drive here in Houston this Saturday
HOUSTON — On Saturday, August 6, from 12 pm to 2 pm, Harris County Pets is partnering with the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection, Dottie's Yard and Kroger, to host a pet food & supply drive. If you're in the area, drop by Kroger Buffalo Speedway (5150 Buffalo Speedway, Houston,...
Houston Press
These Houston Restaurants Are Shucking Out Deals for National Oyster Day (Friday, August 5)
From oyster happy hours to all-day deals on chargrilled bivalves and on-the-half-shell jewels of the sea, here’s where to shuck and slurp this National Oyster Day in Houston. Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd. Chef Hugo Ortega’s Backstreet has got $1 raw oysters and $2 roasted oysters up for grabs....
Fort Bend Star
Sara’s Burgers emblematic of what makes Fort Bend County special
Sara’s Burgers & Gyros is at once one of the county’s hidden gems and also perfectly emblematic of what makes the Fort Bend County food scene so special. Perhaps my lack of internet sleuthing skills are to blame, but it took me awhile before stumbling across the Sugar Land halal restaurant. On lists of the best restaurants in county cities, I didn’t see this listed anywhere.
Houston chefs chat about aftermath of Good Morning America's national burger competition
After losing to Bun B's Trill Burgers, the Burger-chan owners open up.
La Niña is expected to continue into fall. Here's the impact it will have across Houston
HOUSTON — La Niña may be staying with us for longer than anticipated — likely through the rest of summer, fall and potentially into early winter. So what does that mean for us as we head into the peak of hurricane season, which is Sept. 10?. For...
There is something sweet going on at Mainland City Centre
We now have locations in Katy (Elyson Community) & Texas City(Mainland City Centere)!. Owner and operator of Over The Top Waffle Shoppe, located in Richmond, Texas. We had a vision and a dream of bringing a fun and gourmet ice cream experience to the area for quite some time.
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restaurants to close their doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot of...
cw39.com
Houston Weather – Friday rain chances
HOUSTON (CW39) Rain chances pick up today and Friday. CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has this morning update. The National Weather Service has increased rain chances as an upper level disturbance moves in. Here are the local parts that could possibly be impacted.
cw39.com
Houston weather: storm system to bring rain, heat relief on Friday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston is in the midst of a mini heat wave with highs near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. However, a storm system (area of low pressure) near Louisiana is heading westward towards Texas, bringing likely rain and cooler temperatures to Greater Houston on Friday. The clouds...
Shop Texas tax-free weekend for all the best back-to-school sale items
Knowledge is power and we've got intel on how and where to find cheap school supplies!
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
Truck Spills Cow Intestines On Texas Road: 'Worst Smell I Ever Smelled'
"I have not ever encountered anything like this before. This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled."
