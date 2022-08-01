Addilyn Paige Kubley, 6, Warsaw, died as a result of her battle with cancer at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Dec. 9, 2015, in Warsaw, to Nicole Danielle (Hamby) and Randy Owen Kubley Jr. and greeted her parents with so much joy. She was able to leave this world with her parents at her side, with a mixture of sadness and blessed reassurance that she is whole again and safe in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO