Kimberly Leed
Kimberly L. Leed, 61, Plymouth, died at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 1, 1960. She is survived by her father, Harvey Leed; daughter, Tiffany White, Nappanee; and stepdaughter, Cory Smith, Mishawaka; sons Christopher (Kelly Gorney) Leed, Plymouth and Travis Mechling, Lapaz; sisters, Wendy (Dave) Tapia, Plymouth, Regina Kaser, Lapaz, Autumn (Shane) Rucker, Argos and Jennifer Leed, Plymouth; brothers, Tracy Leed, Lapaz, Shane (Shellie) Leed, South Bend, Cody (Kim) Leed, Argos, Randy (Colleen) Gaines, Ohio, Bill (Jodie) Gaines, LaPorte and Tanner Leed, Plymouth; and six grandchildren.
Gerry Meadows — PENDING
Gerry Meadows, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Jerry Millington — UPDATED
Jerry L. Millington, 84, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Aug. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born June 11, 1938. He married Glenda Egner on May 24, 1957; she survives. He is also survived by children, Debbie (Doug) Marburger, Carolyn (Richard) Neff and Roger (Heather) Millington; seven...
Beverly Faubion
Beverly Jane Faubion, 81, New Paris, died at 12:10 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home in New Paris. She was born July 18, 1941. She married William Floyd “Bill” Faubion Jr. on June 13, 1959; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children,...
Chad Bibler — UPDATED
Chad Lee Bibler, 54, Grove City, Ohio, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, Ohio. Chad was born Sep. 20, 1967, in Logansport, to Larry D. and Carolyn L. (Bundy) Bibler. He married Anne Raikes and then married Beth Woodford Bibler; they survive. He was a...
Richard Kuhn — PENDING
Richard Kuhn, 78, Fort Wayne, formerly of Leesburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in his residence in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. McArthur Counseling Center v. Alejandro T. Gutierrez, $578.19. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Ashley Mullins, $1,312.99. Srimounica Musunuru, $977.50. Ronnie Schuh, $1,130.61. DNF Associates...
Richard ‘Rick’ Landis
Richard “Rick” A. Landis, 64, rural Macy, died at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his residence. Rick was born July 5, 1958, in Galveston, Texas, to Thomas L. and Betty (Slisher) Landis. He married on March 3, 1979, to Daine Adams; she survives. He was a...
Uptown Kitchen Coming To Warsaw
WARSAW — A future Uptown Kitchen location will be coming to the Warsaw area. Full Service Dining Inc., the corporation that oversees Uptown Kitchen’s sole location in Granger, received approval for an alcohol permit during an Aug. 4 Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting. Granger’s Uptown Kitchen...
Gloria Martin
Gloria Jean Martin, 89, Elkhart, died 12:22 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 21, 1933. She married Dallas Ray Martin on Dec. 16, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Penny) Martin, Warsaw, Gregory (Jeanie) Martin,...
Mary Steller
Mary L. Steller, 91, North Manchester, died Aug. 2, 2022, at Wabash Parkview Hospital, Wabash. She was born Oct. 17, 1930. She married Arnold “Lee” Steller on Sep. 29, 1978; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Tom (Dianne) Dugan, Pierceton, Larry (Deborah) Steller,...
Lowell Bollinger
Lowell Wade Bollinger, 89, North Manchester, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born Sep. 30, 1932. He is survived by his sons, Ty Martin Bollinger, Huntington Woods, Mich. and Steven Wade Bollinger, Ann Arbor, Mich.; sisters, Karen (Jerry) Hand and Christine (Stanley) Beery, both of North Manchester; and a granddaughter.
Charles Lewallen — UPDATED
Charles W. “Chuck” Lewallen, 87, Syracuse, died at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. He was born May 29, 1935, in New Paris, to Walter G. and Vivian M. (Kammerdiener) Lewallen. He was a lifetime New Paris / Syracuse area resident...
Ruth Campbell — PENDING
Ruth E. Campbell, 98, Rochester, died at 10:07 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester. Arrangements are pending at Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy
MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
Linda Fleck
Linda M. Fleck, 75, Plymouth, died at 7:59 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, in her home. She was born May 8, 1947. She married Dale E. Fleck on June 10, 1967; he preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her daughters, Beth Fish, Rochester and Jennifer Fleck, Pierceton; her...
Walter Covert
Walter L. Covert, 82, Culver, died July 30, 2022. He was born July 5, 1940. He married Nancy J. Mouton on June 15, 1963; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Steve (Linda) Covert and Tim (Christina) Covert; daughters, Barbara Caudill and Betty Covert; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, East CR 400S, south of South Packerton Road, Warsaw. Driver: Tracy E. Smith, 20, West CR 1300S, Silver Lake. Smith swerved to miss a deer, and her vehicle went into a cornfield. Damage: Up to $5,000.
Addilyn Kubley
Addilyn Paige Kubley, 6, Warsaw, died as a result of her battle with cancer at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born Dec. 9, 2015, in Warsaw, to Nicole Danielle (Hamby) and Randy Owen Kubley Jr. and greeted her parents with so much joy. She was able to leave this world with her parents at her side, with a mixture of sadness and blessed reassurance that she is whole again and safe in the arms of her Lord, Jesus Christ.
Ace Cook — UPDATED
Ace Cody Cook, 29, Rochester, died at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at his residence in Rochester. He is survived by his guardian, Lori Fry, Rochester; foster parents, Carol and Dean Jenson, Rochester; and several sisters and brothers. Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
