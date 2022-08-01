George R. R. Martin’s ‘Night of the Cooters’ Adaptation, Directed by Vincent D’Onofrio, Wins at LA Shorts Festival

www.sfgate.com
14 Hilarious Scenes From Horror Movies That No One Was Remotely Prepared For
If laughing at these is wrong I don't wanna be right.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
SFGate
‘Stranger Things’ Writers Start Work on Final Season
The citizens of Hawkins are one step closer to their final battle, as the “Stranger Things” writers’ room has officially started on the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series. The official Twitter account for the show’s writers’ room, @StrangerWriters, announced the news on Tuesday....
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow review – love virtually
A love triangle is at the heart of Gabrielle Zevin’s engrossing novel exploring the ways in which video games bring us together
SFGate
Review: 'Bullet Train' goes off the rails, but Pitt doesn't
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Aboard the speeding locomotive of “Bullet Train” ride at least five assassins, one venomous reptile (a snake on the train), countless glib Guy Ritchie-esque slo-mo action sequences, and one bucket-hat wearing Brad Pitt. It's a lot of...
Still unafraid of a fight, the Chicks dive into messy divorce at Bay Area concert
Nearly two decades later and the Chicks are still "Not Ready to Make Nice."
