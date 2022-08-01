Lightning single-game tickets to go on sale Friday

Fans celebrate as the Lightning take the ice for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Rangers in June at Amalie Arena. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Single-game tickets for the Lightning’s 2022-23 season will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Special single-game presales will begin with Lightning Season Ticket Members Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Lightning Priority Access Club, Flex Plan holders, those with Chase credit cards and members of the Lightning Insider email club also will have access to presales.

Fans who are not part of the email club can join and be part of the presale by visiting TampaBayLightning.com/subscriptions.

The home opener will be Oct. 18 against the Flyers at Amalie Arena. The Lightning will host the Avalanche in a matchup of Stanley Cup final opponents on Feb. 9. Here are some other highlights from the 2022-23 regular season, as well as a link to the full schedule.

• • •

