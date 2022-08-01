WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Advises Motorists BCSO Motor Unit Will Be Ramping Up Traffic Enforcement

spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Two Animal Cruelty Suspects Escorted to Brevard County Jail by Sheriff Wayne Ivey
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, a staunch supporter for animals, released a video on Wednesday that detailed an Animal Cruelty investigation and walked two of the suspects in the case to the Brevard County Jail. Sheriff Ivey has made it known to the community that...
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Lisa Marie Doyle ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 34-year-old Lisa Marie Doyle BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Doyle has two warrants for her arrest for two counts of violation of probation in reference to...
Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said. Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Man, woman accused of animal cruelty after 45 malnourished animals discovered at Brevard County farm
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man and a woman were arrested Thursday on animal cruelty charges after 45 malnourished animals were discovered on a farm, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Sheriff Wayne Ivy said that on July 3, a...
WATCH: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey
ABOVE VIDEO: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey. ABOVE VIDEO: Meet Renee Torpy, Candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4, Endorsed by Sheriff Wayne Ivey. WATCH: Meet Renee Torpy, candidate for Brevard County Court Judge Group 4. Paid political...
Florida Forest Service Orlando battles two brush fires in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two brush fires broke out in Brevard County Wednesday, Florida Forest Service Orlando said in a series of tweets. Structures are still endangered at the Honeysuckle Fire and it has jumped to over 40 acres. FFS Orlando said the first wildfire, the Moss Rose Fire...
Deltona big rig driver injured after crashing into dump truck on I-4 in Seminole County, FHP says
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Deltona man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his big rig slammed into the back of a dump truck that had stopped for traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. on I-4...
Lake Wales Police Department canine shot, killed by 57-year-old suspect
LAKE WALES, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a canine died in a shooting Wednesday morning. Polk County deputies say a suspect killed a Lake Wales Police Department canine, Max. Max had helped track down a domestic violence suspect, identified as Earnest Borders, 57. A woman...
POLICE: 41-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Traffic Crash on North Atlantic Avenue in Cocoa Beach
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – Erica Dildine, 41, a bicyclist who was involved in a traffic crash on Monday, died of her injuries Wednesday, according to Cocoa Beach Sergeant and Public Information Officer Jacki Hughes. According to Sgt. Hughes, the crash took place on the 4000...
Lake Wales K-9 Killed In The Line Of Duty
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Wales Police Department (LWPD) are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city this morning, during which an LWPD canine was murdered by a violent suspect. “We will have a procession from the Lake
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
Sebastian police investigating several check washing cases
SEBASTIAN — Police are investigating several check washing cases that recently occurred in the city. Sebastian police warned residents to use caution when placing a check in residential or commercial mailboxes to be sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or how much money was stolen from them.
Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Thursday’s morning commute ruffled some feathers for some Central Florida drivers. A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire at 4:40 a.m. on I-4 west near Sanford, causing slowdowns in the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The fire happened near...
Historic Mathers Bridge in Brevard County reopens after repairs
BREVARD COUNTY Fla. — The historic Mathers Bridge in Indian Harbour Beach has reopened to boating traffic after being closed for nearly a month. The bridge was closed on July 2 to allow crews to fix the motors that help open and close the 700-foot swing span bridge. >>>...
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Serves as Keynote Speaker During ‘Back to School’ Presentation at Titusville High School
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey served as keynote speaker during the “Welcome Back to School” presentation for Brevard Public Schools Teachers at Titusville High School and surrounding feeder schools. Tuesday morning I had the pleasure of serving as the Keynote...
Happening today: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a stop in Brevard County Wednesday morning. The governor is set to hold a news conference in Rockledge at 10:30 a.m. DeSantis’ administration did not reveal specifics on this morning’s announcement. Joining the governor will be Florida Surgeon...
Police search for missing dog left in car stolen from Titusville Walmart
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Police in Titusville need the public’s help to find a dog that was stolen from a vehicle at a Walmart last month. Police said the vehicle, with a female Boston terrier/pug mix named Lolly inside, was stolen from the Walmart in Titusville on July 15.
Crews contain 50-acre Brevard County wildfire, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews responded to a Brevard County wildfire Wednesday afternoon that endangered several structures near Sebastian, according to the Florida Forest Service. Officials said that the wildfire — dubbed “Iris Fire” — spread approximately 50 acres near 9335 Honeysuckle Drive. The Florida Forest Service’s website...
Deadly crash shuts down Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a crash along Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando turned deadly Thursday morning. Officers responded to the crash near Shine Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Police shut down Colonial Drive in both directions between Mills Avenue and Shine Avenue while officers investigated the crash. See...
