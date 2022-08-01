www.ozarkssportszone.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Nixa Volleyball
The past three seasons have been nothing short of spectacular for Nixa Volleyball. With at least 30 victories in each season, the Eagles captured a Class 5 state championship and state runner-up finish prior to last season’s 31-5 campaign, which ended in the quarterfinal round at the hands of Columbia Rock Bridge.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Aurora Football
Brandon Pitts takes over at Aurora and it’ll be a fresh start with just five starters and eight lettermen back from last year’s 7-3 Big 8 East championship team. Pitts brings a wealth of experience after a three-year stint at West Plains as the defensive coordinator. He’s also had stops at Kickapoo, Warrenton and Willow Springs.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Stockton Football
You have to go back to 2016 to find the last time a Stockton team won more games than 2021’s 4-6 edition and even that win total is a little misleading with three losses coming by less than two touchdowns. Luke Rader has got the ball rolling at Stockton...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Logan-Rogersville Volleyball
It didn’t take long for Emily Hutcheson to put her stamp on Logan-Rogersville’s volleyball program. While the alumna’s first season at the helm fell short of expectations, the Wildcats responded in the biggest of ways during her sophomore campaign. Rogersville posted a 23-12-1 record last season and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Branson Football
Branson will usher in a new era with Aaron Hafner taking over the program. No stranger to the Ozarks, Hafner has had stops at Webb City and Republic prior to moving on to the college ranks. Hafner now takes over a program that hasn’t been over .500 since 2010 and...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Ash Grove Football
After a 7-4 season last fall – the school’s best record since 2017 – the Ash Grove Pirates graduated four players who earned All-Southwest Conference honors. That list includes two who were unanimous selections: offensive lineman Jared Lobdell (also a first team linebacker) and wide receiver Sammy Moreland (also a first team defensive back). Also gone are tight end Zane Delk, a first team All-Conference player and Tristan Bowers, who was an honorable mention pick as a running back and defensive lineman.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Reeds Spring Football
Reeds Spring is entering its third season under Andy McFarland and all signs point to this being the time when everything culminates. After battling COVID in 2020 and injuries for a portion of last year, the Wolves put it together late, upsetting rival Hollister in the first round of districts and giving Mountain Grove an absolute dogfight.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Strafford Football
Tim Hester is no stranger to explosive offenses entering his 22nd season at Strafford. And, with eight starters back on the offensive side of the ball alone, this year’s group will have a chance to be yet another high-octane unit. The catalyst for the 2022 season will be junior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Willard Football
Willard is entering Year Two under Frank Tristan and the experience will be significantly different for fans. Towards the end of 2021 the Tigers added some momentum to their season, including upsetting Neosho in district play. Now the program is in a position where players are familiar with the system and the coaching staff is familiar with the league.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Lockwood Football
Lockwood found success in its first year as an 8-Man football program going 7-4 overall with the season ending in the district semifinals. This year, the Tigers return eight total starters and 15 lettermen. The returning starters include: Nash McGuire (junior running back/wide receiver), Hank Eggerman (junior running back/wide receiver),...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Waynesville Football
The Kyle Barkley Era is officially underway in Waynesville and the Tigers should be thrilled. Barkley comes to Waynesville after racking up a 44-12 record at Lexington, becoming known for stingy defenses and explosive offenses. He inherits a Waynesville program that went just 2-8 last year and has just one...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Marionville Football
Marionville is coming off one of its best two-year stretches in program history with the Comets racking up a 23-2 record, a district championship and some incredible team and individual records with the Class of 2022 at the heart of it. They were the first team since 2015 to win...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ozark Sports Zone
Justin Brown
Kansas City, Mo. – Southwest Baptist University pitcher/outfielder and former…. TEAM RESULTS 1. Buffalo 395.0 2. Rolla 389.0 3. Ozark…
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears football picked third in Valley preseason poll
ST. LOUIS — Missouri State is picked third in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll, announced Monday by the league office, with eight Bears landing on the Preseason All-MVFC Team. North Dakota State captured 39 of 41 possible first-place votes and 446 total points to land as league...
thelickingnews.com
Road Rally races through Texas County
Texas County was the location for the Missouri Ozark Rally 2022 on Saturday, July 30. Drivers and their cars gathered at the Texas County Fairgrounds that morning to start the competition. Fifteen cars competed, with one withdrawn before the race. Eight of those finished the route, and the #890 car, with driver Ryan Rethy and co-driver James Dallman, finished with the best time.
KTTS
Severe Storms Possible Today, Tomorrow
(KTTS News) — There could be a few severe storms across the Ozarks starting late Wednesday into Thursday. The Springfield area could get something between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Storms will be possible along the Missouri and Arkansas line between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5...
Why John Cena follows quite a few Springfield Twitter accounts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A slew of Springfield residents and organizations received a Twitter follow from a television, movie and WWE superstar… and his name is John Cena! Of the 427,300 people he follows, United Way of the Ozarks and Ozarks Food Harvest are two organizations that caught the eye of Cena. Even individuals like Katie […]
Laclede Record
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022
A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
Where to get free backpacks, school supplies in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping. Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall. Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last […]
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
Comments / 0