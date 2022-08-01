ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago
Cringeworthy details emerge in Mystikal’s arrest for alleged rape

Disturbing details have emerged in the arrest of OG rapper Mystikal who has been thrown in jail and subsequently denied bond. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, the rapper who was born Michael Lawrence Tyler has been charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Louisiana State
Ascension Parish, LA
Donaldsonville, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
