Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) - A 41-year-old Golden Meadow man has been arrested after his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin, officials say. Police in Golden Meadow say they received a call of a toddler not breathing around 11:30 a.m. on Wed., July 27. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre did not say how old the child was.

6 DAYS AGO