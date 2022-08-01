Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

www.wbtw.com
Florida brothers in custody, accused of breaking into Veterans Blvd. business: JPSO
In addition to the Metairie break-in, the JPSO said that the brothers unsuccessfully attempted to burglarize another business on the Westbank earlier in the night.
Louisiana duo arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month. The alert came in on July 21 and initially focused on Terrance Thibodeaux, 32, of Baton Rouge, dealing drugs from a 2019 Audi A5. Fast-forward ten days and that same vehicle was […]
Cringeworthy details emerge in Mystikal’s arrest for alleged rape
Disturbing details have emerged in the arrest of OG rapper Mystikal who has been thrown in jail and subsequently denied bond. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, the rapper who was born Michael Lawrence Tyler has been charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
Toddler survives accidental heroin overdose; father arrested in Lafourche Parish, sheriff says
GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WVUE) - A 41-year-old Golden Meadow man has been arrested after his child accidentally overdosed on his heroin, officials say. Police in Golden Meadow say they received a call of a toddler not breathing around 11:30 a.m. on Wed., July 27. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre did not say how old the child was.
