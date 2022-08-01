Michigan Professor Behind Profanity-Laced Videos is Out, Settlement Reached With Ferris State

banana1015.com
Four Michigan Natives Part of This Year’s Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout
Michigan will be well represented on the course at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club during this year's Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout. Tournament Officials announced Thursday the line-up for the annual fan-favorite event at the year's tournament. This year will once again fans will see the legend, and golf’s greatest champion, Jack Nicklaus back for another round to benefit charity.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
Under $500K For This Lakefront Waterford Party House
If you love entertaining, this Waterford Township, Michigan lakefront home inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright is definitely for you. This unique contemporary home with an open living concept is perfect for entertaining. New homeowners will enjoy views of Mohawk Lake from almost every room in the house. The party...
Nutella Pays Homage to Michigan by Putting Mackinac Island on Its Jars
It'll only be around for a limited time, but you'll be able to find a little bit of Michigan on a jar of Nutella when the iconic brand pays tribute to Mackinac Island. Nutella is releasing a series of collectible jars inspired by 16 different sites across the United States. Each site is depicted in a one-of-a-kind collectible jar.
8 Types of Karens You Might Encounter in Michigan and What to Do
28 Funny Michigan Strip Club Reviews to Make You Laugh. The review sections on Google can often provide great entertainment depending on the topic. Check out these 28 funny reviews of strip clubs in Michigan. LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state. Because the regulation of exotic animals...
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
Pure Michigan! For $4.5M One of the Legendary Charlevoix Mushroom Houses Can Be Yours
One look at the fairytale style and you'll be humming "Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho". One of the most "must-see" homes in northern Michigan is on the market, and let's face it, it's probably one of the most unique. Yes, one of the legendary Mushroom Homes is for sale. Anyone that has ever...
11 Michigan Beaches That Are Closed or Under Contamination Advisories
Going to the beach may be part of your weekend plans but before you head out, you'll want to double check to make sure your favorite sandy spot isn't closed or under an advisory. This weekend will definitely be a beach-worthy weekend that is for sure. We'll see the temperature...
Michigan’s Old Casinos Weren’t What You’re Led To Believe
I'll tell ya right off the bat: for most people under thirty, a "casino" is where you go to gamble, play slot machines, lose money, make a few bucks then lose it all, etc. But back in the 20th Century, the word 'casino' meant something entirely different. Other terms used for a casino were pavilion, dance hall, music hall, club house, honky-tonk, roadhouse, ballroom, auditorium, concert hall, and amphitheater. In other words, you went there to hear live bands and dance.
Why Does Michigan Love Drew Barrymore and Tom Hanks?
It's no secret that not everyone agrees with presidential election results and chances are not everyone is going to agree with the outcome of this particular poll either. For those of you that believe in a happy ending or happily ever after - chances are you enjoy romantic comedies. Those who don't believe in fairy tales will likely think that Drew Barrymore and Tom Hanks being voted Michigan's favorite Rom-Com stars is a load of crap.
Northern Michigan Couple Loses $350K in Impossible-to-Trace Bitcoin Scam
An elderly couple in Northern Michigan is out about $350,000 and detectives say thieves left practically no clues to trace their identity. Lt. Brandon Brinks is a detective with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Brinks tells WILX-TV that the scam began when the couple received a message on their computer instructing them to call a phone number.
Lawyer: Security Guard Failed to Act as Oxford School Shooting Unfolded
Attorney Ven Johnson says new evidence from Oxford High School shows that a security guard could have done more and prevented at least one death. Johnson, who represents the families of the four victims killed in the November 30, 2021 incident, has filed a motion to add Kimberly Potts to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the victims' families. Potts was employed by Oxford Community School as a security guard and was working at the high school on the day of the mass shooting.
Forming a Lottery Club? Make Sure You Get it All Straight First
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has swelled to over $1 billion and you may be tempted to pool your money with friends and coworkers to increase your chances of winning. But hold the phone. While buying more tickets for Friday night's drawing (7/29) will ever so slightly increase your chances of a win, it could be problematic if indeed your lottery club hits it big.
Seven Big Franchises to Open in Michigan When You Win the Mega Millions
Winning the Mega Millions could definitely help you buy the business of your dreams. With tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing worth over $1.1 billion, the opportunities are endless for the winner. Having that much money in your pocket would give you the chance to do things that you never thought you would be able to, like buy a massive franchise.
Michigan Kids TV Show To Host Open Casting Call
Calling all Michigan kids with a dream of being on television. WKAR will be hosting an open casting call in August for a nationwide TV show. 'Curious Crew', is an award-winning show that stars inquisitive kids exploring science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Are you still with me, or is your kid out of the running already?
Ten Amazing MI Homes You Can Buy When You Win the Mega Millions
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money." MI Home on Grosse Ile Has 'Clue' Vibes and Incredible Indoor Pool. The...
