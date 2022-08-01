White Sox, Royals await word on shortstops ahead of series opener

www.nbcsports.com
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Cubs' handling of Contreras at trade deadline shameful
ST. LOUIS — Effross might be gone. But Eff Contreras is alive and well as an ongoing subplot to the 2022 Cubs’ season. Thought the Cubs left their “double birds” in San Francisco over the weekend?. Then you probably didn’t see what the Cubs did to...
Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves
Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Cubs-Cardinals postponed: doubleheader Thursday
ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game. Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start...
Cubs option David Bote to Triple-A between doubleheader
The Cubs at least temporarily alleviated some of logjam on their infield depth chart by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Optioning Bote after Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader in St. Louis was the Cubs' corresponding move to calling up Sean Newcomb to start the nightcap. Whether...
Jorge López heads to Minnesota at MLB trade deadline
The Minnesota Twins have made a big splash seven hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Hoping to extend its one-game lead in the AL Central, Minnesota has acquired All-Star reliever Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four pitching prospects. The players heading to Baltimore in...
Diekman pitches stellar outing in first Sox appearance
While the White Sox were relatively quiet amidst the trade deadline, they seem to have picked up one gem from the Boston Red Sox. The team dealt catcher Reese McGuire to the Red Sox in exchange for left-hand reliever Jake Diekman. Diekman, 35, pitched in 44 games for Boston this...
Cubs trade closer David Robertson to Phillies
David Robertson is going back to his old team, and it's not the Yankees. The Cubs traded Robertson to the Phillies for minor-league right-hander Ben Brown on Tuesday. Robertson, 37, has had a rebound 2022 season after missing time in recent years following elbow surgery. After signing a one-year deal...
White Sox notorious for crushing pitchers in their MLB debut
The odds are already in the White Sox' favor to tack on another win to their current two-game win streak. The team is notorious for smashing pitchers who are making their MLB debut. The Rangers called on Cole Ragans to take the mound on Thursday against the Sox, who is making his first start as a major league pitcher.
Rangers win 3-2 over White Sox in debuts of 2 former 1st-rounders
Meibrys Viloria had a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and Texas beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Thursday night, when the Rangers became the first team since 1986 to have two of its first-round picks make their big league debuts as starters in the same game. Left-hander...
Cubs' Happ: Trade deadline 'bit of a lonely place'
In a literal sense, Happ still is on a team as a member of the Cubs. But in another sense, he’s a man without a team as MLB’s trade deadline looms. With hours until the deadline, Happ can’t be certain what his future holds — if he’ll suit up for the Cubs Tuesday night in St. Louis or be on a plane to join a different club.
Why Cubs say now wasn’t time to pull Soto-type lever
Maybe the next time a player like Juan Soto hits the trade market, the Cubs will choose a place at the table. That time wasn’t this time. The Cubs checked in with the Nationals about Soto but quickly checked back out and, not surprisingly, were never players for the 23-year-old superstar, who eventually was traded to the Padres a few hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline.
White Sox hope for another offense onslaught vs. Royals
Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn admitted he sided with fans who are "feeling a level of frustration or disappointment" in the organization's overall inactivity at the trade deadline on Tuesday. Nevertheless, Hahn also exudes optimism regarding the defending American League Central champions, who will try for their second...
Jimenez is hitting like a Silver Slugger again - can it sustain?
Editor's Note: "Eloy Jiménez is hitting like a Silver Slugger again - can it sustain?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Jose Abreu wins White Sox 2022 Heart & Hustle Award
Here's a guy that works his tail off and he's getting recognized for it. Jose Abreu, the White Sox longtime first baseman, received the team's Hustle and Heart Award for the 2022 season, according to the team. "The award is presented annually to a player who demonstrates a passion for...
Winners and losers from the 2022 MLB trade deadline
The 2022 MLB trade deadline did not disappoint. Stars were on the move, contenders strengthened their rosters and there was a mad dash to the 6 p.m. ET cutoff. Still, one move stands above the rest. Which teams are on the rise after the deadline, and which ones left fans...
