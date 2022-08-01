ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox, Royals await word on shortstops ahead of series opener

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade

A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Witt, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves

Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs-Cardinals postponed: doubleheader Thursday

ST. LOUIS — The second game of the Cubs-Cardinals series at Busch Stadium was rained out Wednesday night and postponed to 12:15 p.m. Thursday as part of a day-night doubleheader. The second game Thursday is the regularly scheduled 6:45 p.m. game. Left-hander Justin Steele (4-7) was scheduled to start...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Homer
Person
Brad Keller
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs trade closer David Robertson to Phillies

David Robertson is going back to his old team, and it's not the Yankees. The Cubs traded Robertson to the Phillies for minor-league right-hander Ben Brown on Tuesday. Robertson, 37, has had a rebound 2022 season after missing time in recent years following elbow surgery. After signing a one-year deal...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Angels#The Kansas City Royals#The Chicago White Sox#The Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Happ: Trade deadline 'bit of a lonely place'

In a literal sense, Happ still is on a team as a member of the Cubs. But in another sense, he’s a man without a team as MLB’s trade deadline looms. With hours until the deadline, Happ can’t be certain what his future holds — if he’ll suit up for the Cubs Tuesday night in St. Louis or be on a plane to join a different club.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Cubs say now wasn’t time to pull Soto-type lever

Maybe the next time a player like Juan Soto hits the trade market, the Cubs will choose a place at the table. That time wasn’t this time. The Cubs checked in with the Nationals about Soto but quickly checked back out and, not surprisingly, were never players for the 23-year-old superstar, who eventually was traded to the Padres a few hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox hope for another offense onslaught vs. Royals

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn admitted he sided with fans who are "feeling a level of frustration or disappointment" in the organization's overall inactivity at the trade deadline on Tuesday. Nevertheless, Hahn also exudes optimism regarding the defending American League Central champions, who will try for their second...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Winners and losers from the 2022 MLB trade deadline

The 2022 MLB trade deadline did not disappoint. Stars were on the move, contenders strengthened their rosters and there was a mad dash to the 6 p.m. ET cutoff. Still, one move stands above the rest. Which teams are on the rise after the deadline, and which ones left fans...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy