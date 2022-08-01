www.ozarkssportszone.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Nixa Volleyball
The past three seasons have been nothing short of spectacular for Nixa Volleyball. With at least 30 victories in each season, the Eagles captured a Class 5 state championship and state runner-up finish prior to last season’s 31-5 campaign, which ended in the quarterfinal round at the hands of Columbia Rock Bridge.
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Logan-Rogersville Football
Logan-Rogersville enters the fifth season with Mark Talbert as the head coach coming off back-to-back seven-win seasons. This year’s version of the Wildcats is looking for even more. “Our expectation to continue to improve and continue to take a step forward. When I first got the job in Rogersville...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Springfield Catholic Football
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Catholic Fightin’ Irish football team has a new boss in 2022. The Irish welcome head coach Wes Page as the man in charge. Of course, Page is already familiar for the boys in green, as he previously served as the team’s offensive line coach.
Ozark Sports Zone
Justin Brown
Kansas City, Mo. – Southwest Baptist University pitcher/outfielder and former…. TEAM RESULTS 1. Buffalo 395.0 2. Rolla 389.0 3. Ozark…
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears football picked third in Valley preseason poll
ST. LOUIS — Missouri State is picked third in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll, announced Monday by the league office, with eight Bears landing on the Preseason All-MVFC Team. North Dakota State captured 39 of 41 possible first-place votes and 446 total points to land as league...
KTTS
Severe Storms Possible Today, Tomorrow
(KTTS News) — There could be a few severe storms across the Ozarks starting late Wednesday into Thursday. The Springfield area could get something between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Storms will be possible along the Missouri and Arkansas line between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5...
Why John Cena follows quite a few Springfield Twitter accounts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A slew of Springfield residents and organizations received a Twitter follow from a television, movie and WWE superstar… and his name is John Cena! Of the 427,300 people he follows, United Way of the Ozarks and Ozarks Food Harvest are two organizations that caught the eye of Cena. Even individuals like Katie […]
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
KTTS
Power Outages Reported North, East Of Springfield
(KTTS News) — Most of the Ozarks has been dealing with heavy rain and lightning this morning. But some places lost power after strong storms overnight. Most of the outages were reported north and east of Springfield. Outages have been reported in Benton, Camden, Phelps and Shannon counties. A...
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
koamnewsnow.com
Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man
LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
ksmu.org
Burlison wins Republican primary for Missouri's 7th Congressional seat
Missouri state Senator Eric Burlison defeated seven opponents in a contentious race to win the Republican primary for Missouri's seventh Congressional district seat. That's the district representing southwest Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives—including Springfield, Joplin, Branson and Bolivar. Burlison, who describes himself as one of the "most conservative" lawmakers in Jefferson City, supports many of the same federal policies as former president Donald Trump.
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Rain Overnight Could Be Heavy In Spots And Come With Gusty Winds
Another round of scorching heat blistered the area today. Temperatures topped out in the upper 90s and low 100s along and north of I-44. Springfield registered 101 as the high Wednesday, the eigth time to hit 100 this summer. A wave of rain and thunderstorms is expected to douse the...
KTLO
Voters in Ozark, Howell, Douglas counties select new presiding commissioners in Missouri primary
Ozark County will have a new presiding commissioner following Tuesday’s primary election in Missouri. Terry Newton was able to beat incumbent John Turner and Joe Corbin for the Republican nomination, and he will not face an opponent in the November general election. Newton ended up with 42% of the...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
KYTV
Storms knock out power across the Ozarks Thursday morning
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -Strong storms moved through the Ozarks Thursday morning. The storms have knocked out power in several counties. The scattered outages added up to more than 2,000. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon and Bennett Spring State Park. The high winds...
Two political candidates’ signs set on fire in Nixa
Nixa, Mo. – Two political candidates’ signs were set on fire in Nixa over the past two weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election. The Nixa Police Department confirms on July 28, a homeowner near Casey’s Gas Station reported the political sign in their front yard burned almost entirely. The homeowner told police […]
coxhealth.com
CoxHealth welcomes first fellowship-trained craniofacial surgeon in Springfield
CoxHealth is pleased to welcome craniofacial surgeon Dr. Hannah J. Bergman to Cox South. Dr. Bergman will be the first fellowship-trained craniofacial surgeon in Springfield, treating cleft lip and palate but also the entire spectrum of pediatric plastic surgical conditions. She will be bringing a new expertise to Springfield that the community has never seen before.
24 percent of Greene County voters showed up to vote
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — About 24% of registered voters in Greene County showed up to do their civic duty at the Aug. 2 midterm primaries. Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said that the expected voter turnout was lower than his office expected. “We ended up with about a 24% turnout, which was about 8% less than […]
