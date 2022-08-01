ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Maui Invitational Bracket announced

By KCBD Staff
fox34.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox34.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hesperianbeacononline.com

COACHING CHANGES IN FLOYD

Eddie Walker III, most recently the head basketball coach at Kermit High School in Kermit, will be the new Floydada boys head basketball coach this year. According to Athletic Director Todd Bandy, Walker was approved at last week’s Floydada Collegiate School District board meeting. Walker was the head basketball coach at Kermit and an assistant football and baseball coach there as well,…
FLOYDADA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Arizona State
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Basketball
State
Arkansas State
City
Lubbock, TX
fox34.com

10th Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament Aug. 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Tenth Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance and the United Super Markets will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Rawls Golf Course on the Texas Tech University campus. The Texas South Plains Honor Flight will...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home

This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Drought leads to smaller grape crop for Lubbock growers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a tough growing season for most producers in Texas, including those who grow grapes. At Llano Estacado Winery, making wine has been a little tougher. “This year it seems like that most of the juices coming out early and not sustaining out through...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa March Madness#Maui Jim#Ncaa Championship#Ohio State#Maui Invitational Bracket#The Lahaina Civic Center#Texas Tech#Espn2#Espnu
fox34.com

Cooler Thursday, highs under 100

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We were back above the century mark for the afternoon high in Lubbock on Wednesday, two in a row and 33 days for the year at this point. Fortunately, it will be a little cooler Thursday as afternoon highs should stay just under 100 degrees in Lubbock and areas to the north and west. I don’t expect much relief for communities along the Caprock or in the southern South Plains.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Hottest day of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hottest weather of the week, and our next chance of rain, highlight this forecast. Temperatures will soar to their highest levels of the week, days past and days ahead, this afternoon. Most locations will top out near or above 100 degrees. My forecast high of 103° for Lubbock is nine degrees above the average high for the date. It’s four degrees shy of the record for the date of 107° (1944).
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way

Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech announces passing of former Vice Chancellor

LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced the passing of former Vice-Chancellor Jim Brunjes on Monday. Brunjes served as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice-Chancellor of Texas Tech for 25 years and retired in 2017. “Jim was a man of high integrity and strong moral character – he personified what...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Legends Whips N Kisses to Play Final Show on Saturday

Despite their origins as a joke band created for Halloween, Lubbock's Whips N Kisses have earned their spot in Lubbock local rock royalty. Fans of 80s rock and fans of unadulterated fun have partied with Whips for 14 years. The group has decided to hang up their spandex and wigs, but they're not leaving without one final party with their fans.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock

If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Native Chase Crawford Offers In-Character Wisdom

Lubbock native Chase Crawford is "all in" with this bit. I upgraded my perfectly good t.v. so that I could see "The Boys". There you have it, and I'll admit it was worth it. The show has not disappointed on any level. It is wild, off-the-wall, gory, provocative, explicit, and pretty much everything else.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The budget proposed by the City of Lubbock includes a capital project using $5.1 million in ARPA funding to design and construct three splash pads to replace the Mae Simmons, Maxey and Montelongo pools, leaving only the Clapp Park pool. According to budget documents, the three...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy