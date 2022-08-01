Maui Invitational Bracket announced

www.fox34.com
Red Raiders QB1: Joey McGuire Closer to Decision
Texas Tech's Joey McGuire should have his starting quarterback figured out within the next two weeks
Which Transfers Could Have an Immediate Impact for Texas Tech This Season?
A closer look at three possible impact transfers for the Red Raiders this season.
TTU football season one month away, naming quarterback is ‘three-horse race’
LUBBOCK, Texas— With the Texas Tech football season now just weeks away, the question of who will serve as the team’s starting quarterback has been circulating. Head coach Joey McGuire is expected to make his decision just before the first game. The focus has been on three potential athletes to take on the position, and […]
hesperianbeacononline.com
COACHING CHANGES IN FLOYD
Eddie Walker III, most recently the head basketball coach at Kermit High School in Kermit, will be the new Floydada boys head basketball coach this year. According to Athletic Director Todd Bandy, Walker was approved at last week’s Floydada Collegiate School District board meeting. Walker was the head basketball coach at Kermit and an assistant football and baseball coach there as well,…
West Texas coaches taking extra precautions to keep players safe from the heat
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Symer and Levelland are just two of the hundreds of Texas football teams prepping for the Friday night lights this year, but coaches say with the heat there is more to worry about than just X’s and O’s before this season. Head Coach at...
10th Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament Aug. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Tenth Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance and the United Super Markets will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Rawls Golf Course on the Texas Tech University campus. The Texas South Plains Honor Flight will...
Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home
This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
Drought leads to smaller grape crop for Lubbock growers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a tough growing season for most producers in Texas, including those who grow grapes. At Llano Estacado Winery, making wine has been a little tougher. “This year it seems like that most of the juices coming out early and not sustaining out through...
Cooler Thursday, highs under 100
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We were back above the century mark for the afternoon high in Lubbock on Wednesday, two in a row and 33 days for the year at this point. Fortunately, it will be a little cooler Thursday as afternoon highs should stay just under 100 degrees in Lubbock and areas to the north and west. I don’t expect much relief for communities along the Caprock or in the southern South Plains.
Hottest day of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hottest weather of the week, and our next chance of rain, highlight this forecast. Temperatures will soar to their highest levels of the week, days past and days ahead, this afternoon. Most locations will top out near or above 100 degrees. My forecast high of 103° for Lubbock is nine degrees above the average high for the date. It’s four degrees shy of the record for the date of 107° (1944).
32 Children Went Missing in Texas in July, Including One From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a fun season for kids. Hanging out with friends, playing sports, jumping in the pool and even getting to relax without thinking too much about having to go back to school. And while that may be how all families want to spend their Summer, not all get to.
Lubbock Figures Out How To Do Splash Pads The Wrong Way
Well, if there's something that can be screwed up, we'll find a way. I have written about the city's need for splash pads for easily a decade. Splash pads are really cool, updated feature that many cities have implemented. They are kind of to pools what skateparks are to regular parks. They reflect current trends, preferences and needs.
Texas Tech announces passing of former Vice Chancellor
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced the passing of former Vice-Chancellor Jim Brunjes on Monday. Brunjes served as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice-Chancellor of Texas Tech for 25 years and retired in 2017. “Jim was a man of high integrity and strong moral character – he personified what...
Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em: Tickets to See Chicago in Lubbock
We've got five pairs of tickets to see the legendary rock and roll band Chicago when they play the Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, Texas on November 2nd. Wanna win? We're keeping it simple. Just fill out the form below and you're automatically entered. Good luck!. *This contest is running...
Lubbock Legends Whips N Kisses to Play Final Show on Saturday
Despite their origins as a joke band created for Halloween, Lubbock's Whips N Kisses have earned their spot in Lubbock local rock royalty. Fans of 80s rock and fans of unadulterated fun have partied with Whips for 14 years. The group has decided to hang up their spandex and wigs, but they're not leaving without one final party with their fans.
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
Lubbock Native Chase Crawford Offers In-Character Wisdom
Lubbock native Chase Crawford is "all in" with this bit. I upgraded my perfectly good t.v. so that I could see "The Boys". There you have it, and I'll admit it was worth it. The show has not disappointed on any level. It is wild, off-the-wall, gory, provocative, explicit, and pretty much everything else.
City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The budget proposed by the City of Lubbock includes a capital project using $5.1 million in ARPA funding to design and construct three splash pads to replace the Mae Simmons, Maxey and Montelongo pools, leaving only the Clapp Park pool. According to budget documents, the three...
