Plainville Community Pharmacy says it's important to be up to date on vaccines

www.newbritainherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
Related
New Britain Herald
American Savings Foundation welcomes new community volunteers to serve on committees
NEW BRITAIN – The American Savings Foundation is welcoming new community volunteers to serve on various committees. “Our volunteer committees are essential to our grants and scholarship review processes and in establishing our communications practices,” said Maria Falvo, president and CEO of American Savings Foundation. “Each of these seven new members adds a unique perspective and tremendous expertise to the committees they join, and enrich the Foundation as we evolve to meet changing needs in the community.”
New Britain Herald
Advocacy group offering reward for information on abandoned six kittens near Crescent Lake
SOUTHINGTON – Desmond's Army Animal Law Advocates is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for abandoning six kittens near Crescent Lake. Zilla Monstella, one of the co-founders of Desmond’s Army, said the kittens were abandoned this Monday....
New Britain Herald
New Britain man charged in ATM theft ring also awaiting sentencing on less serious theft case
A New Britain man charged in a rash of ATM thefts in numerous parts of the state is awaiting sentencing in connection with a much less serious theft. Rafael Delvalle, 25, was granted a continuance this week until Sept. 9 after pleading guilty to two counts of failure to appear.
New Britain Herald
Berlin police conducting training in local school during summer break
BERLIN – Police are advising residents that there is no cause for concern if they see police activity at a local school this week. Over the next week, police said Wednesday, officers will be using McGee Middle School to train in school response exercises. Police are taking advantage of the vacancy of the building during the summer break from school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Mikayly Morales, 18, 74 Roberts St., New Britain, il sale/del liq minor/drunkard. Claudette Burnett, 56, 231 Meetinghouse Lane, Middletown, il sale/del liq minor/drunkard. Chayse Avery Dixon, 34, 155 Lumbar St., New Haven, disorderly conduct, second-degree threatening. Gabriel Ortiz, 30, 470 Burritt St. Apt. 11-19, New Britain, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man indicted for alleged fentanyl distribution, possession of firearm
A New Britain man has been indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl and possessing a gun, despite being barred from having firearms. Thomas Rivera, 29, was arrested this week after a grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment on July 21, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Following his arrest,...
New Britain Herald
AUGUST MADNESS: Bristol to host three Eastern Regional tournaments starting Saturday
BRISTOL – The road to Williamsport, PA will once again go through Bristol for 12 state champions vying for three bids to the 2022 Little League World Series. Beginning on Saturday, the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol will be the home of the New England, Mid-Atlantic and the newly appointed Metro Regional Tournaments.
New Britain Herald
New Britain officials excited to break ground of Phase II of Stanley Loop Trail
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart, Director of Public Works Mark Moriarty and Common Council members broke ground on Phase II of the Stanley Loop Trail Wednesday morning. “When we started our work in trying to make New Britain more pedestrian and bike friendly it started with a couple plans,” Moriarty said. “One of the plans looked at bike connectivity and trying to open up more mufti-use trails in the city and that was 10 years ago.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Newington police announce arrest of young man charged in drive-by shooting
NEWINGTON – Police have charged a young man in a drive-by shooting reported in November. Marquees Rodriguez, 18, faces charges of illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree breach of peace. Police on Thursday said they were able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect in a...
New Britain Herald
Man who has stalked New Britain woman for years tried abducting her in Meriden, police say
MERIDEN – A man assaulted a New Britain woman last week and tried to abduct her after allegedly stalking her for years, according to Meriden police. Police said the suspect, Jose Carrasquillo-Serrano, 24, was arrested after he was found lying in wait outside the woman’s home in New Britain. He fled from officers and was arrested after a car chase and a foot pursuit.
New Britain Herald
Rockwell Park Summer Festival returning after two-year hiatus with record number of vendors, fun activities for entire family
BRISTOL – The Rockwell Park Summer Festival will have a record number of vendors and fun activities for the whole family according to event organizers. The Rockwell Park Summer Festival, sponsored by the West End Association, will return to Aug. 20 to Rockwell Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the 10th year the festival has been held, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. It will feature more than 100 vendors, live music, a pie eating contest, a kids' zone full of activities and much more.
New Britain Herald
Two New Britain residents killed in Massachusetts crash
Two New Britain residents were killed in a car crash in Massachusetts over the weekend. The victims have been identified by Massachusetts State Police as Luc Morin, 65, and Christine Banavige, 52. State police said the two were killed Saturday, around 7 a.m., during a car crash reported on Route...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
Two New Britain residents charged in shooting at Newington motel
NEWINGTON – Two New Britain residents have been charged in a Newington shooting. Police on Wednesday charged New Britain resident Alexander Hernandez, 31, in a shooting reported at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge on Dec. 5. Aurora Gonzalez-Villodas, 37, also of New Britain, was charged in connection to the shooting...
New Britain Herald
Fire damages home in Newington
NEWINGTON – A local home sustained heavy damage during a house fire Thursday afternoon. Firefighters around 3 p.m. said they responded to the report of a structure fire at 147 Old Farms Drive. Heavy fire could be seen coming from the roof of the single-family, ranch-style home and the side of the residence.
New Britain Herald
Community 'fun-raiser' happening at Hidden Valley Miniature Golf
BRISTOL – The Bristol Republican Town Committee is partnering with Hidden Valley Miniature Golf and Waterfront Grille in Southington to offer a community “fun-raiser” Aug. 15. Golfers of all ages are invited to bring their family and friends to come and play 18 holes of miniature golf...
New Britain Herald
Joseph 'Chip' Ierardi Jr.
Joseph "Chip" Ierardi Jr. was born March 14, 1953 in Southington, and passed away July 14, 2022 in Providence, RI. He grew up in Plainville. He was a musician, a biker, a poet, and a pirate. He always/only walked to his own beat. He was preceded in death by his...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Michael Lanzo, 19, of 21 Lisa Court, Apartment 12, Waterbury, was charged July 25 with second degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit criminal trespass, third degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief. Samuel Joseph Thomson, 22, of 9 Blue Hills Dr., was charged July 25 with...
New Britain Herald
Harold J. Geragosian
Attorney Harold J. Geragosian, 94, passed away on Aug. 1. A lifelong New Britain resident, Harold proved that a man's stature can far exceed his physical size. He was born Nov. 8, 1927, the youngest of six children of the late John and Huranoosh (Avedisian) Geragosian. He was the first in his family to finish college, graduating from the University of Connecticut and obtaining his law degree from Boston University. He also served in the U.S. Army for a year.
New Britain Herald
Summer events continue all August long at New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – Besides the Summer Art Adventures Summer camp, the New Britain Museum of American Art is also hosting as slew of other events throughout the month of August. The Midsummer Music Series 2022 continued Wednesday with “A Night of J.S. Bach: Six Sonatas for Violin and Harpsichord.” Next Wednesday guests can enjoy “Beethoven Sonatas.” This is a solo performance by Corbin Beisner on piano.
New Britain Herald
Gallery 66 in New Britain hosting three-part talent search; here's how to take part
NEW BRITAIN – Gallery 66 will be holding a three-part Talent Search at the Visitors Center starting this Thursday with a comedy competition. “Those people that win this Talent Search are going to get a paid opportunity to perform on September 30 at the annual Free Community Concert,” said Adrian Elliott, curator of Gallery 66. “These winning artists will be opening for the amazingly talented band The Shaded Soul.”
Comments / 0