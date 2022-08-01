Salehe Bembury Reveals Spunge x Vault By Vans Authentic Collaboration

sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low “Foam Finger” Is #1
The Nike Dunk Low has accomplished a lot over the last 37 years, with an upcoming “Foam Finger” colorway for kids seemingly nodding to the pair’s sports-related origins. Although the color palette isn’t new to the Swoosh’s lineup of products, the green suede and blue leather that appear across the upper are accompanied by a detail that hadn’t appeared on the Air Jordan 1 Low-reminiscent silhouette: all-over foam finger print. Everything from the toe box to the leather right below the collar is covered in the “#1”-donning sports event-accessory; red, gold, blue and green flair animates the graphic, injecting more personality to the already-eye-catching ensemble that takes over the kid’s Nike Dunk. A baseball-like logo replaces traditional branding on the sock-liners, while rope laces deliver yet another on-theme modification to the sneakers. Lastly, the “Foam Finger” Dunks feature semi-translucent, icy blue outsoles, a design cue popular among summer-ready footwear.
Fall-Friendly Dark Olive Lands On The Nike Air Huarache
Nike is slowly but surely swapping out the lighter, summer-friendly shades for those more fitting of the upcoming Fall season. The influx of burnt oranges, olive greens, burgundy reds, and navy blues are a daily reminder of the end of the current season, but if the footwear options are this clean, is that really a bad thing?
size? To Release An Exclusive New Balance 1906R Duo
Over the last several decades, size? has created dozens of compelling footwear styles with some of the most important players in the sneaker space. Up next?: New Balance. While no strangers to one another, the North American and English institutions boast a smaller collaborative catalog together than they do with other partners. Their latest endeavor is an ode to the retro running sneakers of yesteryear as it reimagines the New Balance 1906R in two colorways. The first of the duo covers the sneaker’s mesh and leather upper in disparate greyscale, blue and orange tones. Light brown takes over the New Balance 2002R-like sole unit, rounding out the earthy look. By contrast, the second 1906R by size? opts for a rather tonal ensemble, donning eye-catching teal flair complimented by black accents.
This Kids Nike Dunk Low Is Covered In Tiger Stripes
Nike has gone to great lengths to accommodate much of their younger audience, gradually increasing the output of kids’ exclusive releases. And joining this catalog is yet another take on the Dunk Low, this pair extremely playful with its use of tiger stripes. Comparisons to Tigger, Winnie the Pooh’s...
The Nike Terminator High Receives A “Cocoa Snake” Upgrade
In addition to a three-piece collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS, the Nike Terminator High is slated to release in a number of inline styles. And following the reveal of its “Georgetown” make-up, whose official images surfaced only a few days ago, the silhouette has appeared in a new “Cocoa Snake” colorway.
Nike Adds Jumbo Lenticular Swooshes To The Air Force 1 Low
Nike continues to get creative with the decades-old Air Force 1 Low as it is presented with yet another modification of the Swoosh logo. Founded on a crisp all-white tumbled leather base, this Air Force 1 Low livens up with a hit of bright orange applied to an enlarged Swoosh logo. The color pops even more due to the use of a lenticular sheet, which creates a minor color-shift of citrus hues on the logo as well as the heel-tab. Red accents finish off the look on the Nike Air tongue label as well as the AIR fixture on the midsole.
Phantom And Coconut Milk Add A Lifestyle Look To The Nike Air Max 90
Whether you rely on Nike’s in-house team, or prefer to build your own pair on Nike By You, the Air Max 90 will never be short on options. This Fall/Winter 2022 season has plenty of new colorways on the ledger for a release, with irresistible choices like this Phantom/Coconut Milk pair keeping the silhouette top of mind.
Sail, Phantom, And Sesame Collide On This Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Sculpt
As Fall begins to rear its head, Nike has begun phasing out some of their more wilder colors. In place of these, the brand has leaned on a variety of light to dark earth tones, the most popular of which dress this upcoming Air Force 1 Sculpt. Alongside its minimal...
New Balance Taps Japanese Fashion Director And Stylist Akio Hasegawa For The 1906R’s Debut
Back in 2020, New Balance ushered in the return of the 2002. And now, two years thereafter, the brand is giving the 1906 the very same treatment, replacing the 2009 shoe’s sole with that of the 860v2. And alongside a collaborative offering with thisisneverthat, the silhouette will soon release in a number of inline colorways, the first of which are scheduled to hit Asia later this August.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Golf “French Blue”
Jordan Retro footwear continues its infiltration into golf fashion as another colorway of the Air Jordan 12 has appeared via the brand’s official images. This time around, the Jumpman touches on a retro colorway from 2004 that should hit the right nostalgic notes with the current generation of golfers.
Awake NY Colors Up A Trio Of ASICS GEL-Lyte 3 Collaborations
AWAKE NY has been crafting covetable sneaker collaborations for quite a few years now, from a set of GEL-Kayano 5 360s to a wide range of Reebok classics. And following quite a few months since their last effort, the streetwear label is rejoining ASICS for a trio of GEL-LYTE III colorways.
Fully Reflective Uppers Appear On The Nike Air Max Plus
At first glance, this Air Max Plus doesn’t look too far off from the original model. The exterior “lava” cage has been more streamlined as it’s been pressed into the upper mesh, while a familiar gradient color approach blends red and black into a Darth Maul look.
Tombogo Crafts Their Own Three-In-One Sneaker Alongside Saucony
Founded and designed by Tommy Bogo back in 2013, Tombogo has made a name for themselves with a range of unique products and customizable garments, from branded handycams to double knees equipped with removable/reversible panels. And come very soon, their penchant for modular design will soon take new form, as Saucony has assisted the label in creating their own three-in-one sneaker.
9th Wonder Creates His Own Nike KD 15 Colorway
It’s unlikely that you’ve never heard of 9th Wonder, as he’s worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar. And very soon, the Grammy award-winning producer will be bringing his talents to an entirely different medium: the Nike KD 15.
KITH And Vault By Vans Spotlight Minority-Owned Businesses With “Love Thy Community” Initiative
It’s impressive what Ronnie Fieg has built in only 11 years, as KITH grew from a humble footwear purveyor to a globally-recognized retail destination and lifestyle brand. And though now among the culture’s most influential, Fieg has never forgotten his roots and the importance of community. Together with Vault By Vans, the founder has established the “Love Thy Community” initiative, which will spotlight a total of six minority-owned businesses, providing each the opportunity to design their very own sneaker and tee.
New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Adds Grey Overlays To The RC ELITE V2
Back in the Fall of last year, Stone Island officially joined the New Balance family, collaborating with the footwear brand’s esteemed Tokyo Design Studio. Together, the two developed the FuelCell RC Elite V2, which has since appeared in four different styles. And following just about a month after its last appearance, the silhouette has surfaced in what is effectively its first inline colorway.
First Look At The Pawnshop Skate x Nike SB Dunk High
Situated just east of Downtown LA, Pawnshop Skate Co. has been serving the Covina skateboarding community ever since 2010, although a fire did put a halt on much of their operations back in 2020. Thankfully, however, they quickly got back on their feet thanks to the support of longtime patrons, a testament to how important the storefront is to the 626. Nike SB, too, has seemingly kept a watchful eye on Anthony Piscopo and company, as they’ve offered the team their very own Dunk High.
The Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot Returns In Tan
Though they’ve since fallen out of relevance, sneaker boots were once all the rage, with Nike having created rugged versions of many a classic silhouette. The Air Force 1, of course, was among that group, and one of its many winterized models, the Lunar Force 1 Duckboot, is about to make an unexpected return.
Futura x Off-White x Nike Dunk Low Expected To Release On Virgil Abloh’s Birthday
Paris Fashion Week in 2019 revealed a first look at Futura’s cooperative project with Virgil Abloh and Nike — a set of Dunk Low colorways that touched on the classic college-style aesthetic, the graffiti artist’s trademark touches, and Virgil’s signature modifications. Three years later, the shoes are finally set to release on the late Off-White founder’s birthday on September 30th.
The Nike Air Huarache Softens Up With Lilac Purple
Nike has not been shy about the Air Huarache color options from day one. The 1991 running shoe was produced in a wide variety of colorways featuring white leather uppers and colored neoprene interiors, and since its mass re-entry in the early 2010s, the Huarache has become one of the most ubiquitous Nike shoes of all-time.
