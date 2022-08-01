Did Central Health reformers celebrate too soon?

theaustinbulldog.org
Related
Central Health critics ramp up pressure ahead of vote on audit
A group of healthcare and taxpayer advocates has stepped up criticism of Central Health, saying it lacks financial control over spending by its third-party providers and partners. Central Health, known legally as the Travis County Hospital District, is a local government agency mandated to provide healthcare services to the poor....
Council revives plan to use ‘blight’ law to subsidize luxury high rises
Subsidy plan previously put on ice gets another look, now valued at $330 million. The Austin City Council has revived discussions to grant special tax status to 118 acres of waterfront real estate in central Austin. The plan would divert property tax dollars from the city’s general fund to a...
Commissioners to order Central Health’s performance audit
Independent audit would determine what healthcare services needy Travis County patients got in return for $280 million in taxpayer money given to UT Dell Medical School. Today is Bastille Day, the French national holiday commemorating the storming of the fortress and prison in 1789 at the beginning of the French Revolution.
City manager proposes maximum legal property tax rate
Higher commercial tax bills will mitigate impact on homeowners. Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk proposed a budget Friday that sets a property tax rate at the maximum limit allowable under state law without triggering a tax election. “I’m very well aware that financial pressures are front and center on the...
The Austin Bulldog
Austin, TX
131
Followers
126
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT
Nonprofit investigative reporting in the public interesthttp://www.theaustinbulldog.org
Comments / 0