ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Did Central Health reformers celebrate too soon?

By Editor Ken Martin
The Austin Bulldog
The Austin Bulldog
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theaustinbulldog.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Austin Bulldog

Central Health critics ramp up pressure ahead of vote on audit

A group of healthcare and taxpayer advocates has stepped up criticism of Central Health, saying it lacks financial control over spending by its third-party providers and partners. Central Health, known legally as the Travis County Hospital District, is a local government agency mandated to provide healthcare services to the poor....
AUSTIN, TX
The Austin Bulldog

City manager proposes maximum legal property tax rate

Higher commercial tax bills will mitigate impact on homeowners. Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk proposed a budget Friday that sets a property tax rate at the maximum limit allowable under state law without triggering a tax election. “I’m very well aware that financial pressures are front and center on the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Austin Bulldog

The Austin Bulldog

Austin, TX
131
Followers
126
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Nonprofit investigative reporting in the public interest

 http://www.theaustinbulldog.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy