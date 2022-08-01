First look at Kwon Alexander taking field at NY Jets camp

jetsxfactor.com
Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player
The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury
The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defender
The Dallas Cowboys have found a player to help compensate for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The deal is for a reported $3 million. The...
Falcons Reportedly Attempting To Trade Former Pro Bowler
It was announced in May that Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones would be out for a considerable amount of time due to offseason shoulder surgery. Whenever Jones returns to the field, it may not be in a Falcons uniform. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the Falcons have been...
AthlonSports.com
Bills Star Feared To Have Suffered 'Potentially Serious' Training Camp Injury
No team wants to see players suffer serious injuries at training camp. Unfortunately, that may be the reality the Buffalo Bills are currently facing. The AFC East franchise fears one of its defensive stars may have suffered a "potentially serious" injury at practice this Tuesday morning. That player is All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer.
AthlonSports.com
Buccaneers Announce Official Tristan Wirfs Injury Update
A scary moment unfolded at Buccaneers training camp this Tuesday morning when offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was carted off the practice field. Fortunately, it's not a serious injury; or an injury at all, for that matter. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said during an appearance on NFL Network that Wirfs...
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Dolphins tampering with Tom Brady 'has nothing to do with us'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to the role of head coach after Bruce Arians stepped down earlier this spring. Bowles likely didn't imagine at that time he'd have to comment on the Miami Dolphins being forced to forfeit a pair of draft picks for violating tampering rules regarding quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed
As the San Francisco 49ers search for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade, one of their potential avenues has been closed off. The New York Giants do not seem like a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old. Although Garopplo’s agents seem interested in Jimmy G landing in New York, the feeling is not mutual. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan […] The post Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets' Mekhi Becton got himself C.J. Uzomah's Zach Wilson t-shirt
Tight end CJ Uzomah dusted off an excellent piece of clothing for the start of Jets camp last week. It was a hilarous shirt of quarterback Zach Wilson as the Time Magazine “Person of the Year.”. Mekhi Becton found out the distributor carries extra large sizes. The Jets left...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend, Jilly Anais
At the beginning of 2020, news began circulating that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was dating model and singer Jilly Anais. Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, is a social media influencer with more than two million followers. According to news sources, Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022-2023 NFL season due to a breach of the league’s conduct policy. And after the suspension decision, Anais was seen at the Browns’ training camp on August 1, 2022. She also posted a video of herself playing top golf on the same day. Fans are getting more and more curious about Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend. So, get to know her better here in this Jilly Anais wiki.
ESPN
Tyrann Mathieu reports to New Orleans Saints after missing start of training camp
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu reported for training camp and was practicing Wednesday after initially being excused to attend to what the team described as a personal matter. Mathieu made his first appearance of training camp Wednesday morning after missing the first six practices of camp and getting to...
AthlonSports.com
Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical
The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
FOX Sports hires ex-ESPN reporter
Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams has landed at FOX Sports. Williams will work as a sideline reporter for select college football broadcasts. She suggested she will be working alongside Jason Benetti and Brock Huard. “I am beyond thrilled and so grateful to be joining FOX Sports’ coverage of College Football...
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
Mike McDaniel’s strong response to Preston Williams complaining about lack of ‘opportunity’ with Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not one bit bothered by Preston Williams’ recent cryptic tweet hinting that he’s not getting enough opportunities to prove himself with the team. On Monday, Williams went viral after tweeting “just want opportunity” with the hashtag #smh that means “shaking my...
Former Miami Heat Star Is Still A Free Agent
James Johnson remains a free agent on August 2. Last season, he played for the Brooklyn Nets, and he has also played for several other teams; Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors.
NBA・
Lions tied for second-lowest valued franchise in the NFL
Data: Sportico; Table: Axios VisualsThe Lions are among the dregs of the NFL when it comes to franchise value.Driving the news: At $2.9 billion, the Lions tied the Jacksonville Jaguars as the league's second-lowest valued franchise, according to Sportico's annual list.The Bengals came in last at $2.8 billion.The big picture: The average NFL team is worth $4.1 billion, up 18% from last year, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.The Cowboys ($7.64 billion) are yet again the world’s most valuable sports franchise.💭 Joe's thought bubble: As a recovering Lions fan — I renounced the team during the Matt Millen era — this ranking doesn't offend me whatsoever. But $2.9 billion does seem low.NFL ownership is an ultra-exclusive club and some billionaire would form an ownership group to pay more than $3 billion to join if the Ford family ever put the team up for sale.
The New York Jets Have Activated 2 Notable Players
The New York Jets just got a big boost with the start of preseason games on the horizon. New York activated running back Tevin Coleman and tight end Jeremy Ruckert on Wednesday. They were both on the non-football injury list. Coleman, 29, is heading into his second season with the...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Brady Quinn
Legendary Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn had quite the football career, but he probably isn't even the most-accomplished athlete in his relationship. Quinn is married to former United States Olympic gymnast Alicia Sacramone. Brady and Alicia were married in 2014. The happy couple reportedly got married in Coral Gables, Florida.
Matthew Berry Has Landed A New Job After Leaving ESPN
When Matthew Berry surprisingly left ESPN last month, it seemed likely he had another lucrative gig lined up. It appears the fantasy football analyst will continue doling out advice for a major network. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Berry will join NBC Sports, where he's expected to...
