$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa

By Linda Cook
 3 days ago

(WHBF) — Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize. The Iowa tickets matched the winning numbers in different ways, with one of them winning a $2 million prize and the other four winning prizes of $10,000 each.

The $2 million-winning ticket purchased in Bettendorf was one of six across the country to win at that prize level in Friday’s drawing.

The winning numbers in Friday’s drawing were: 13-36-45-57-67 and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier number was 2. The jackpot ended up at $1.337 billion annuity, $780.5 million cash. The final value was higher based on actual sales than the latest estimates before the drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot returns to $20 million annuity, $11.6 million cash option, for the game’s next drawing on Tuesday.

Total Prizes Won In Iowa

Iowa Lottery players won a total of 98,939 prizes in Friday’s drawing ranging from $2 up to $2 million.

The $2 million-winning ticket, purchased at the Big 10 Mart, 999 Middle Road in Bettendorf, matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball to initially win a $1 million prize. But the player who bought the ticket added the Megaplier option to the purchase, which multiplied the prize to $2 million.

Big 10 Mart will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $2 million-winning ticket.

JACKPOT: Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois

The four Iowa tickets winning $10,000 prizes in Friday’s drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball. They were purchased at:

  • New Star Newton, 702 First Avenue East in Newton
  • Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express, 1260 Lake Avenue North. in Storm Lake
  • Casey’s, 1305 W. Commercial St. in Manchester
  • Hy-Vee Gas, 1702 E. Washington St. in Mount Pleasant.

The $2 million-winning ticket must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive while the $10,000-winning tickets can be claimed at any of the lottery’s offices. In addition to lottery headquarters location in Clive, there are regional lottery offices in Cedar Rapids, Mason City and Storm Lake.

If the winners have questions before coming forward to claim their prizes, they can call the lottery at 515-725-7900 or email Wmaster@ialottery.com .

Iowa Sales For Friday’s Drawing

Iowa Lottery players bought more than $5.6 million in Mega Millions tickets for Friday’s drawing, including more than $3.4 million in tickets on Friday alone.

But the average Mega Millions purchase in Iowa for Friday’s drawing remained about $7, or about three plays per ticket. Lottery officials were pleased that Iowans had fun playing and didn’t go overboard.

What About ‘Coverage’?

By tracking sales, lottery officials can estimate how many of all the possible combinations in the game have been purchased for a particular drawing. The term involved is coverage – how many of the combinations have been “covered.” The coverage estimate for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was about 64 percent. (The odds of winning the jackpot in Mega Millions are about 1 in 302.6 million because that’s how many ways the numbers in the game can be combined in a play.)

Easy Pick vs. Your Own Numbers

The vast majority of tickets being purchased in Mega Millions are easy picks, meaning that the player opts to have the lottery terminal randomly select the numbers on their ticket. More than 94 percent of the plays purchased in Iowa for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing were easy picks.

The odds of winning are the same for every ticket in the games, whether the player buys an easy pick or chooses their own numbers. There are more easy-pick winners simply because the vast majority of the tickets purchased are easy picks.

About the Iowa Lottery: Since the lottery’s start in 1985, its players have won more than $5.2 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2.2 billion for state programs. Today, lottery proceeds help our state in multiple ways. They help Iowa veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. They help with insurance costs for the families of Iowa peace officers, firefighters and corrections employees who die in the line of duty. And they provide help for a variety of significant projects through the state General Fund.

