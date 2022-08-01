www.wccsradio.com
LYDIA ANN SUTTON, 81
Lydia Ann Sutton, 81, Indiana died August 2, 2022, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Caroline Geelen and was born February 16, 1941, in Point Marion, PA. Lydia was a member of the Homer City Alliance Church, where she was a member of their...
MICHAEL S. MACKANOS, JR., 71
Michael S. “Fudge” Mackanos Jr., 71 of Clymer, PA., passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Scenery Hill Manor, Indiana, PA. He was the son of Michael S. and Florence (Polly McLaughlin) Mackanos Sr., born September 16, 1950, in Indiana, PA. Mike spent his entire life in Clymer. There was no other place he would rather call home.
STATE POLICE TO PRESENT 2022 INDIANA COUNTY CAMP CADET GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS
State police in Indiana announced yesterday that an outdoor ceremony will be held this morning to present scholarship awards to nine recipients of the 2022 Indiana County Camp Cadet Graduate Scholarship. Each recipient will receive a scholarship for $500. Troopers describe it as a way to give back to the...
PENNDOT ANNOUNCES JOB FAIRS
PennDOT has announced some job fairs later this month and next month for parts of the District 10 Area. District 10 covers all of Indiana, Armstrong, Jefferson, Butler and Clarion Counties. Several positions are looking to be filled throughout the region, including equipment operators, mechanics and winter maintenance teams. At each of the four job fairs held in the district, employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and help those looking to apply. Attendees will also be able interview and if applicable, take a road test.
MURRYSVILLE CLAIMS 2022 PA YOUTH LEGION CROWN
The 2022 PA Youth American Legion State Championship Tournament wrapped up action yesterday at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City, and the Murrysville Eagles took home the crown. Upper Perkiomen beat Northampton, 12-1, in the first semifinal game, but controversy marred the second semifinal matchup Tuesday morning. Connellsville squared...
INDIANA GRAD BERTIG NAMED TO EASTON/NFCA ALL-AMERICA SCHOLAR ATHLETES TEAM
Former Indiana High School standout Lauren Bertig has been named among 16 members of the Seton Hill Griffins softball team to the 2021-22 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar Athletes team. To be eligible, a student-athlete needed to earn a 3.5 GPA or higher during the 2021-22 academic year. Bertig was a four-year...
REP. STRUZZI OFFERING ANOTHER CHANCE TO REPLACE WORN LICENSE PLATES
State representative Jim Struzzi is launching another effort to help those who have illegible license plates get new ones. This marks the second time that Struzzi has offered the service in connection with a local festival. The first was for a food truck festival in Blairsville earlier this year. This second effort will be a part of next weekend’s Knotweed Festival. Struzzi’s office will team up once again with Blairsville Borough Police to help people apply for a new license plate. In a statement, Struzzi said that it will be a quick turnaround for any driver who takes advantage of the service, and by dealing directly with law enforcement, it will eliminate the usual plate replacement fee.
FIRST RESPONDERS STAY BUSY OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS
Several fire crews are tending to a transformer fire that happened early this morning. Indiana County 911 reports crews from Saltsburg, Tunnelton and Conemaugh Township were dispatched at 4:42 this morning for a transformer fire at Breeze Industrial Products along Tunnelton Road in Saltsburg. No additional information is available at this time.
BLAIRSVILLE, INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE HOSTING NATIONAL NIGHT OUT EVENTS
Local law enforcement agencies are bringing back an annual tradition geared towards connecting police officers and the residents they serve. Officers from the Blairsville and Indiana Borough Police Departments are teaming up to host National Night Out in Indiana County with the main goal being strengthening police-community relationships and neighborhood comradery.
CURVE FALL TO RUBBERDUCKS
Despite a pair of home runs by second baseman Andres Alvarez, the Altoona Curve dropped Tuesday night’s series opener to Akron, 5-2. Alvarez gave the Curve an early 1-0 lead in the first with his first home run of the night, but Akron would respond with a four-run third inning to take the lead. Alvarez homered again in the bottom of the third, but the Rubberducks would draw the line there.
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS WOMAN SENTENCED FOR ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILDREN
A Cambridge Springs woman was sentenced yesterday in Indiana County Court for charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Court documents say that 31-year-old Brittany M. James will serve nine months to two years less than one day in Indiana County Jail for a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of children stemming from an incident on March 10, 2021.
NEW FOOTBALL SEASON, NEW FACES
With the high school football season approaching, the off-season has produced nearly 35 new coaches. Brad Wright, who replaces Brandon Overdorff at Indiana High, and former Homer-Center assistant coach Mike Arone, who takes over for Vince Skillings at Derry Area. Practice officially begins August 15th, with the season set to...
POLICE REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, HARASSMENT, THEFT
Indiana Borough Police released more details on an incident of criminal mischief dating back to June. Officers say at 11 a.m. on June 22, they were dispatched to the area of Rex Ave. and Philadelphia St. for reports of a man, identified as 32-year-old Martin Harbaugh Jr. of Homer City, punching his vehicle on the hood and passenger side door window causing damage. Harbaugh then left the scene and continued acting in a disorderly manner further down the street.
TWO CRASHES REPORTED WITHIN FIVE MINUTES OF EACH OTHER THIS MORNING
Two vehicle accidents were reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The first happened along Airport Road in Cherryhill Township just before 9 o’clock. Clymer fire crews were initially dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police. Indiana fire crews were called into assist five minutes later. Clymer...
CLYMER POLICE RECEIVE NEW RADIOS, PROMOTE POLICE OFFICER
On Wednesday, the Clymer Borough Council got an update from the police department concerning some new radios. Chief Charles Waller informed the council members that they received $5,700 for two new radios. The funding for the radios came from money that was reclaimed by police in drug busts. The radios are going to be compatible when the emergency radio systems become encrypted.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL PRESENTED WITH OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT PLANNING REPORT
On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council was presented with an overview report on the borough’s Strategic Management Planning Program. The report has been a year in the making, and the presentation during the meeting touched on several points, including the borough’s poverty rate, which was at 34.7 percent, and much higher than county, state and federal rates. Nathan Davis with Downtown Redevelopment Services said that the number should not be alarming.
TRAFFIC TIED UP ON 119 NEAR HOMER CITY DUE TO TREE FALLING IN STORM
Emergency crews were busy with damage caused by the strong thunderstorms that rolled through the area on Thursday, including multiple reports of trees down along Route 119. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first report came at 3:55 PM as the Homer City Fire Department was dispatched to Route 119 North...
SENTENCING, PLEA COURT HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
The schedule at Indiana County Court today includes a sentencing hearing for a Black Lick man charged with assaulting someone. Court documents say that 20-year-old Damon Carter Froum will be sentenced today for a single count of simple assault. A second count of simple assault along with two counts each of disorderly conduct and harassment for an incident on July 9th of 2021 were not prosecuted.
