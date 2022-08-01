ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Amazon will let you shop at your local mall from your couch

By Hamish Hector
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWnkt_0h0TqpPJ00
(Image credit: Shutterstock / aNorther)

Amazon’s next store update will let you digitally explore shopping malls and pick up new clothes and items that'll be delivered to you the exact same day.

The new pilot program is coming to 15 cities across the US including Chicago, Washington, Seattle, and Las Vegas. If you live in one of these places (and have an Amazon Prime membership) you’ll be able to access digital versions of your local mall’s Diesel, Pacsun, Superdry, and GNC – picking out clothes and items just like you would from the shelves.

Once you’ve placed your order, an Amazon delivery driver will then go pick it up and bring it to you later that same day – just like a takeout delivery service such as GrubHub (which is free for a year with Prime) or DoorDash but for regular stores. Unfortunately, even though this is a Prime benefit, you don’t automatically get free delivery – you’ll have to spend at least $25 on your order or cough up $2.99 to get your new goodies.

As part of an exclusive report from the Today show (opens in new tab), reporter Blayne Alexander (opens in new tab) explained that new cities, malls, and stores would be added to the pilot over the coming months (assuming it all goes well). Alexander added that a few other stores would join the current lineup fairly soon – however it’s not yet clear which new stores will make the cut.

We've contacted an Amazon representative for more details about the company's new mall collaboration and will update this page when we hear back.

Amazon is hoping to bring the mall magic right to your front door. @ReporterBlayne is taking us on an exclusive new look at the Amazon pilot program that’s bringing together online shopping and the real-life mall experience. pic.twitter.com/PW9pUaez2QAugust 1, 2022

Analysis: Let's not go to the mall

Amazon has long been heralded as the force that will bring about the end of brick and mortar establishments. Thanks to its broad online collection, and the convenience that shopping online and home delivery brings, there are progressively fewer reasons for us to go out instead of shopping solely from our smartphones and laptops.

This latest effort continues that trend.

As Amazon explained as part of the Today Show’s report, this pilot program will make it easier for people to shop at their favorite stores and stay on top of current fashion trends. Plus they’ll get their order almost as quickly as they would have if they went to the mall themselves – all without having to burn through their own high-priced gas and wasting any time heading over there.

For stores themselves it will make it easier than ever to connect with customers, potentially helping them to win back patrons that had given up on in-person shopping.

There are some minor downsides to the new system like you won’t be able to try on clothes before buying them, but if you’re familiar with the store and the size you normally have to buy there, then you hopefully shouldn’t have to return garments too frequently.

We’ll have to wait and see how well the pilot goes, but if it proves successful and new malls and physical stores decide to get in on the action, it might prove the old maxim right: if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfyvr_0h0TqpPJ00

Hamish is a Staff Writer for TechRadar (@Hamish_Hector (opens in new tab) on Twitter) and has been writing about tech for almost five years. He now lends his experience to cover news and reviews across everything on TechRadar (from Computing to Audio to Gaming and the rest). In his free time, you’ll likely find Hamish humming show tunes while building Lego or playing D&D with his mates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Jake Wells

Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout

people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Malls#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Clothing Shop#Diesel#Pacsun#Grubhub
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
Mashed

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
RESTAURANTS
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
TechRadar

TechRadar

44K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy