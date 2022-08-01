ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyoncé to Remove Offensive ‘Renaissance’ Lyric After Ableist Backlash

By Zack Sharf
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Kelis
Person
Lizzo
SFGate

Why Warner Bros. Killed ‘Batgirl’: Inside the Decision Not to Release the DC Movie

The death of “Batgirl” on Tuesday sent immediate shockwaves through Hollywood. The film — with a $75 million budget that grew to $90 million due to COVID-related overages — had finished shooting months ago and was in test screenings as directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life,” “Ms. Marvel”) worked through the post-production process. Star Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) had given multiple interviews expressing her enthusiasm for landing the title role and working with co-stars Michael Keaton (as Batman), J.K. Simmons (as her character’s father, Commissioner Gordon) and Brendan Fraser (as the villain, Firefly).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Renaissance#Disability#Variety#Guardian
SFGate

‘Stranger Things’ Writers Start Work on Final Season

The citizens of Hawkins are one step closer to their final battle, as the “Stranger Things” writers’ room has officially started on the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series. The official Twitter account for the show’s writers’ room, @StrangerWriters, announced the news on Tuesday....
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy