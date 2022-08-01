Beyoncé to Remove Offensive ‘Renaissance’ Lyric After Ableist Backlash

www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ on Spotify
Given that many fans on social media expressed confusion as to what the sample actually was, popular TikTok music producer Jarred Jermaine broke it down in a recent post:. Diane Warren Apologizes After Questioning Why Beyoncé Song Has Over 20 Writers: This Wasn't an 'Attack'. This is the sample...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
SFGate
Why Warner Bros. Killed ‘Batgirl’: Inside the Decision Not to Release the DC Movie
The death of “Batgirl” on Tuesday sent immediate shockwaves through Hollywood. The film — with a $75 million budget that grew to $90 million due to COVID-related overages — had finished shooting months ago and was in test screenings as directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life,” “Ms. Marvel”) worked through the post-production process. Star Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) had given multiple interviews expressing her enthusiasm for landing the title role and working with co-stars Michael Keaton (as Batman), J.K. Simmons (as her character’s father, Commissioner Gordon) and Brendan Fraser (as the villain, Firefly).
Still unafraid of a fight, the Chicks dive into messy divorce at Bay Area concert
Nearly two decades later and the Chicks are still "Not Ready to Make Nice."
SFGate
Lady A Postpones All 2022 Dates to Support Charles Kelley’s ‘Journey to Sobriety’
On Thursday (Aug. 4) morning, country music trio Lady A announced they would be postponing the remainder of their “Request Line Tour” in support of guitarist Charles Kelley’s “journey to sobriety.”. “We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year,” the group —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos: Lady Gaga through the years
Photos: Lady Gaga through the years Check out these memorable photos of pop superstar Lady Gaga through the years. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
SFGate
‘Stranger Things’ Writers Start Work on Final Season
The citizens of Hawkins are one step closer to their final battle, as the “Stranger Things” writers’ room has officially started on the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series. The official Twitter account for the show’s writers’ room, @StrangerWriters, announced the news on Tuesday....
Eddie Munson & 23 Other Lovable Horror Characters Who Should Have Lived
Who doesn't wish these fan favorites didn't get the (literal) axe?
Chris Pratt’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Mistake Made It Into the Movie
Chris Pratt's fumble in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' is arguably the film's most memorable moment.
Comments / 0