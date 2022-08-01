ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AWS continues to go from strength to strength, despite economy-wide downturn

By Will McCurdy
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kJF8_0h0TqaPe00
(Image credit: AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is continuing to rake in the dough, regardless of how the wider economy is doing, the company has revealed in its latest financial results,

The cloud hosting giant posted a gob-smacking $19.74 billion in revenue in its second quarter 2022 results, growing 33% year on year.

Profit margins also remained healthy; AWS posted an operating profit of $5.715 billion, a 36% rise year on year.

What's driving growth?

Growth was driven by a number of new clients, including BT, US airline Delta Airlines, and investment bank Jefferies.

The success of AWS contrasts with Amazon's main business, which lost $3.8bn in the second quarter, despite net sales rising 7% year-on-year to reach $121bn.

Chief executive Adam Jassey attributed the losses to "continued inflationary pressures in fuel, energy, and transportation costs", as well as to a return to normal consumer buying patterns post-covid, and costs associated with its purchase of electric vehicle maker Rivian.

The cloud computing market as a whole remains extremely lucrative; in 2023, Gartner predicts end-user spending on public cloud computing will reach nearly $600 billion.

Amazon remains the primary beneficiary the this IT spending boom, controlling about 33% of the market according to Gartner's latest statistics.

Not everyone is thrilled about AWS's success, however.

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to lobby the US government to ensure that large-scale cloud computing contracts are spread out between different vendors, rallying other big players such as Google Cloud and Oracle, if sources reported by the Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab) are to be believed.

The other main vendors in the space are also reporting huge revenues.

Google Cloud's revenues soared to $6.3 billion in its most recent quarter, up 35% year on year, while Microsoft Azure's revenue surpassed $25 billion for the first time, a year on year rise of 33%.

“AWS continues to grow at a fast pace, and we believe we’re still in the early stages of enterprise and public sector adoption of the cloud,” chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky told analysts on a conference call.

  • Want to try out AWS alternatives for size? Check out our guide to the best-dedicated server hosting

Will McCurdy has been writing about technology for over five years. He has a wide range of specialities including cybersecurity, fintech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, cloud computing, payments, artificial intelligence, retail technology, and venture capital investment. He has previously written for AltFi, FStech, Retail Systems, and National Technology News and is an experienced podcast and webinar host, as well as an avid long-form feature writer.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Amazon says its carbon footprint saw a huge rise last year

Amazon has revealed its carbon footprint rose 18% last year, hitting around 71.54 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2). For reference, this is roughly equivalent to the numbers produced by countries such as Austria and Bangladesh and is a good bit more than the 47.50 million metric tonnes of CO2 produced by the US government last year.
ENVIRONMENT
TechRadar

Microsoft is cutting back on refreshing its data center hardware

Microsoft has announced that it wants to extend the lifespan of its cloud servers from four years to six years. In a recent earnings call, Amy Hood, Microsoft's chief financial officer, said she believes the move could save the tech giant $3.7 billion in its 2023 financial year alone, and around $1.1 billion in the first quarter.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Microsoft blasts the very games it wants to buy for billions of dollars

Microsoft has laid into Activision Blizzard's games in a bid to push through its planned acquisition of the mega-publisher. After the tech giant announced its intention to purchase Activision Blizzard earlier this year, competition regulators have begun scrutinizing the buyout. In a recent clearance application (opens in new tab) submitted to the New Zealand Commerce Commission, Microsoft tried to justify the acquisition by deliberately knocking Activision Blizzard's games (thanks, RockPaperShotgun (opens in new tab)).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aws#Google Cloud#Cloud Computing#Public Cloud#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Amazon Web Services#Bt#Delta Airlines#Jefferies#Rivian#Gartner#Microsoft
TechRadar

More crypto wallets are being hacked and drained

The summer of 2022 is continuing to be a bit of a nightmare for cryptocurrency users after yet another hack resulted in the theft of at least $4 million worth of tokens. This time around, it’s not a blockchain bridge that’s been compromised, but rather the Solana ecosystem. Solana is a blockchain similar to Ethereum and has been often described as the Ethereum killer. However someone started draining the tokens from thousands of wallets - with more than 8,000 wallets now thought to be affected.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

How to start investing with no expert knowledge

Financial investment has long seemed like a game for the super-rich and people already involved in the financial industry – because perceived wisdom is that you need big pockets and lots of knowledge. These days, though, that’s not the case. You can start investing your cash if you’ve got...
MARKETS
TechRadar

Samsung’s 2022 QLED TVs just became an even better pick for gamers

The Samsung TV Gaming Hub just got an upgrade; with the Amazon Luna game streaming service finally launching on the platform. Previously the only way to play Amazon Luna games on a TV was with a Fire TV device, such as the Fire TV Stick (2020), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube. Now, anyone who owns a 2022 Samsung TV with the Samsung Gaming Hub can access Luna’s games (opens in new tab) (assuming you’re also subscribed to the service).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Oracle
TechRadar

Crypto token bridge Nomad completely drained as users turn on company

Another blockchain bridge has been compromised, with this one ending up losing approximately $200 million - apparently due to the greed of its users. Nomad was exploited earlier this week, and the protocol lost pretty much everything it had, despite no malware or cyberattacks apparently being involved. While bridge exploits...
MARKETS
TechRadar

Facebook is pushing a host of super-dangerous Android malware

More than a dozen adware apps have been found being promoted on Facebook, resulting in a total of over seven million downloads, experts have warned. Researchers from McAfee discovered the malicious mobile apps and the aggressive advertising campaign on one of the world’s largest social media platforms, warning that users could be at risk of attack.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Smartphone market challenges continue as shipments fall again

Challenging conditions in the global smartphone market are showing no signs of easing (opens in new tab) anytime soon, according to reports from multiple analysts that suggest shipments fell once again during the second quarter of 2022. IDC says shipments fell for the fourth consecutive quarter to 286 million units...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Microsoft Teams is finally fully optimized for Apple's best devices

After a long wait, Microsoft Teams is now officially fully optimized to run on Apple SIlicon devices, the companies have revealed. The video conferencing service has been updated to provide native support for Apple-powered devices such as the M1 MacBook Pro, with the production-grade universal binary version of Teams designed to work on any Apple computer, including those with Apple’s own M-series chips.
COMPUTERS
AFP

China Evergrande to get $818 mn for scrapping stadium deal

Embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande has cancelled a contract to build a football stadium in a southern city in return for 5.52 billion yuan ($818 million), it said in a filing. Evergrande had started construction, including the building of the Guangzhou Evergrande Football Stadium, which was set to have at least 80,000 seats, it said.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Which? urges government to reduce VAT on mobile and broadband

Consumer watchdog Which? has called on the government to reduce VAT on telecoms services after claiming nearly six million households are struggling to pay their bills due to the rising cost of living. Its analysis of Ofcom data found that 5.7 million households, or a fifth of all homes in...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

How to book Uber ride through WhatsApp - Look ma, no app needed

For the ride-hailing app service company Uber, India is an important market. In the last nine years that it has been in the country, Uber has been introducing or testing many of its features here first. Its WhatsApp to Ride (WA2R) feature, which will allow people to book an Uber ride via WhatsApp, was rolled out in Lucknow in December 2021 as a pilot project. It was tested here before anywhere else in the world.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

How to set your freelance pricing

There’s plenty to like about the freelance life, from the autonomy to the lack of annoying managers, but you’ve got to make sure you earn enough cash to make the move work. The key to making enough cash? Having an effective pricing structure. Whether you want to replicate...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Be warned, GitHub users: Hackers flood platform with malicious clones

GitHub users are being targeted with malicious (opens in new tab) copies of legitimate repositories, a cybersecurity researcher recently uncovered. Preying on developers who are either short on time, reckless, or just overworked, someone has been copying official GitHub projects such as crypto, golang, python, js, bash, docker, k8s, giving them names similar to the original projects, and slightly altering them in a way that they contain malicious code.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

TechRadar

44K+
Followers
44K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy