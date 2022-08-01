Fairmont eliminates Pirates

windomnews.com
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom school board meets Monday
The Windom Area School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting Monday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Windom City Hall Council Chambers. On the agenda, the board will act to approve the 2022-23 master schedule and overload assignments for the coming school year. The board will act to add...
Fire department looks to add firefighters
It appears the Windom Fire Department needs a few more good people. That was the message Fire Chief Ben Derickson delivered to the Windom City Council recently. Derickson said he planned to advertise in the Citizen and Shopper to add firefighters. Resignations and retirements have been a big factor lately,...
