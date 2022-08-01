ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Richland, WA

Freepons, Evans Reelected at 85th Annual Meeting

 3 days ago
NEWStalk 870

Soffits (Roof Overhang Covers) Collapse at Pasco Elementary

What began as some stucco patchwork on a Pasco elementary school has turned into a large construction fix. Soffits collapse in the courtyard of Mark Twain School. A soffit is either wood or cement board that is used to cover the underside of a roof overhang. It's designed to protect the structure as well as look more aesthetic.
PASCO, WA
News Talk KIT

Did You Vote Yakima? Primary Election Results

Voters in Yakima County cast ballots for the primary election on Tuesday. The Yakima County Auditors Office counted votes from 17% of voters who returned ballots by the August 2 deadline. Everyone is watching the 4th district race. One of the closest watched races was the seat held by incumbent...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Primary Election Results for Tri-Cities region

These are the initial results of the primary elections for Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla Counties. More ballots will be counted in the coming days. Action News will continue to update this as new numbers are released. The top two candidates in each race will be on the general election...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
2022 Primary Election results for Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA – Voter turnout in Walla Walla County surpassed 24.49 percent on Election Day, according to the county auditor’s office. Of the 37,200 registered voters in the county, 9,110 returned their ballot by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. An estimated 4,000 ballots are left to count. Additional...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Wind-Driven Fire Threatens Central Washington Town

The first notice of the wildfire, located near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, resulting in the closure of Vantage Highway from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. Approximately one hour later, Vantage was placed on a level two “get set” evacuation advisement by Kittitas County Emergency Management.
VANTAGE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents at upcoming town halls

Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents in their districts about key issues and concerns. Council members Matt Brown and Holly Cousens will host a joint town hall Sept. 22 for residents in West Valley Districts 6 and 7. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
AOL Corp

Live voting results for Aug. 2, 2022, elections in Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla counties

Below are results for the Aug 2. primary election in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There are also a number of area local offices and precinct committee positions up for vote and some ballot measures on the ballot. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Firefighters Battling Blazes Near Naches and Vantage

Firefighters are battling flames of the Cow Canyon Fire in the Wenas area, 10 miles north of Naches. So far no structures have burned in the fire which started Wednesday afternoon in the Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. It was estimated at 5,600 acres Thursday morning. There's no containment yet on the fire.
NACHES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: City should pull the plug on utility-bill plan

To the editor — Property owners are not responsible for their tenants' student loans, their car payments or their VISA card balances. Yet, city of Yakima staff want landlords to pay their tenants' water, sewer and garbage bills. Why? Because it would make things easier for the city. Here's...
YAKIMA, WA
nwpb.org

Allegations of Election Fraud By Congressional Candidates

A newsroom in Yakima was preparing for election night coverage and running tests of their system when it went live. Now two 4th Congressional Candidates in Eastern Washington have filed complaints. Loren Culp sent out a tweet alleging tampering with the election and voter influencing. He shared a screen shot...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres

NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
NACHES, WA

