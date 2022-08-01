Freepons, Evans Reelected at 85th Annual Meeting

bentonrea.org
Related
Soffits (Roof Overhang Covers) Collapse at Pasco Elementary
What began as some stucco patchwork on a Pasco elementary school has turned into a large construction fix. Soffits collapse in the courtyard of Mark Twain School. A soffit is either wood or cement board that is used to cover the underside of a roof overhang. It's designed to protect the structure as well as look more aesthetic.
1st major solar farm planned near Tri-Cities. Learn more, speak up at local hearing
7 square miles are being leased for the project.
Did You Vote Yakima? Primary Election Results
Voters in Yakima County cast ballots for the primary election on Tuesday. The Yakima County Auditors Office counted votes from 17% of voters who returned ballots by the August 2 deadline. Everyone is watching the 4th district race. One of the closest watched races was the seat held by incumbent...
KEPR
Primary Election Results for Tri-Cities region
These are the initial results of the primary elections for Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla Counties. More ballots will be counted in the coming days. Action News will continue to update this as new numbers are released. The top two candidates in each race will be on the general election...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Primary Election results: The latest updates on state & local voting
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The next wave of primary election results is being reported across Eastern Washington. To view the latest results from your area, click on your county’s name from the following list: Benton County, Franklin County, Yakima County, Kittitas County, Walla Walla County, and Grant County. The...
elkhornmediagroup.com
2022 Primary Election results for Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA – Voter turnout in Walla Walla County surpassed 24.49 percent on Election Day, according to the county auditor’s office. Of the 37,200 registered voters in the county, 9,110 returned their ballot by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. An estimated 4,000 ballots are left to count. Additional...
Wind-Driven Fire Threatens Central Washington Town
The first notice of the wildfire, located near milepost 18 on Vantage Highway was put out shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, resulting in the closure of Vantage Highway from No. 81 Road in Ellensburg to Recreation Drive in Vantage. Approximately one hour later, Vantage was placed on a level two “get set” evacuation advisement by Kittitas County Emergency Management.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents at upcoming town halls
Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents in their districts about key issues and concerns. Council members Matt Brown and Holly Cousens will host a joint town hall Sept. 22 for residents in West Valley Districts 6 and 7. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave. in Yakima.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 candidate holds commanding lead in 8th District Senate race in Tri-Cities
An updated ballot count is expected Wednesday afternoon.
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
AOL Corp
Live voting results for Aug. 2, 2022, elections in Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla counties
Below are results for the Aug 2. primary election in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There are also a number of area local offices and precinct committee positions up for vote and some ballot measures on the ballot. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.
Election | Thousands more Tri-Cities area primary ballots counted. We’ve got the update
More votes are left to be counted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Volunteers desperately needed at Tri-Cities nonprofits. Here’s how to help
Groups have not rebounded from the steep decline in volunteers during the COVID pandemic.
Fire Demolishes Storage Building at Walla Walla Golf Course
Early morning fire at the Veterans Golf Course in Walla Walla caused an estimated $110K in damages Wednesday. Walla Walla Fire Department officials, including Communications Manage Brendan Koch reported the call came in about a large fire at the course. The citizen calls about the fire mentioned visible flames, and...
Firefighters Battling Blazes Near Naches and Vantage
Firefighters are battling flames of the Cow Canyon Fire in the Wenas area, 10 miles north of Naches. So far no structures have burned in the fire which started Wednesday afternoon in the Barbecue Flats Horse Camp. It was estimated at 5,600 acres Thursday morning. There's no containment yet on the fire.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: City should pull the plug on utility-bill plan
To the editor — Property owners are not responsible for their tenants' student loans, their car payments or their VISA card balances. Yet, city of Yakima staff want landlords to pay their tenants' water, sewer and garbage bills. Why? Because it would make things easier for the city. Here's...
Yakima Herald Republic
Community Q&A: Meet the new president of the Filipino-American Community of Yakima Valley
In March, Jim Tabayoyon, 75, of Yakima was named president of the Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley, a group with deep roots in the agriculture industry here. Tabayoyon, a retired construction worker, was born in Yakima, raised in Wapato and returned to Yakima after serving in the Army during the Vietnam War era.
Chronicle
At Campaign Stop in Moxee, Loren Culp Promises to 'Send Newhouse to the Outhouse'
MOXEE, Wash. — On Friday night, just four days before Washington's primary election, Loren Culp stood in the middle of a restaurant in this Yakima suburb and told his supporters exactly what they wanted to hear. "It's time to send Newhouse to the outhouse!" he said, drawing cheers from...
nwpb.org
Allegations of Election Fraud By Congressional Candidates
A newsroom in Yakima was preparing for election night coverage and running tests of their system when it went live. Now two 4th Congressional Candidates in Eastern Washington have filed complaints. Loren Culp sent out a tweet alleging tampering with the election and voter influencing. He shared a screen shot...
nbcrightnow.com
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
Comments / 0