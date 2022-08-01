Freepons, Evans Reelected at 85th Annual Meeting

Below are results for the Aug 2. primary election in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, including state and U.S. Senate and House of Representative races, Washington secretary of state and more. There are also a number of area local offices and precinct committee positions up for vote and some ballot measures on the ballot. For complete coverage of select races, visit our Election section.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO