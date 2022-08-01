ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Hilary Duff's Husband Goes After Candace Cameron Bure In Pointed TikTok

By Audrey Williams
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Koma
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jojo
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
The Independent

Kim Kardashian ‘can’t wait’ for Pete Davidson to return from Australia

Kim Kardashian “can’t wait” for boyfriend Pete Davidson to return from Australia where he has been filming his new movie, Wizards!.Davidson, 28, has been noticeably absent from the 41-year-old’s social media pages over the past few weeks as the pair have had to make their relationship long distance.Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October last year, when the SKIMS mogul hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live that saw her and Davidson kiss during a skit.They made their relationship Instagram official in April, and Davidson is set to appear in the next season of The Kardashians, which will...
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy