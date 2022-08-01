Sharon Pillar: Time for Pa.’s energy freedom

triblive.com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bonus property tax and rent rebate arriving soon for eligible Pennsylvanians
Older and disabled Pennsylvanians who qualify for the state’s property tax and rent rebate program have been waiting for word on when they can expect their one-time bonus rebate to arrive. On Tuesday, the state Department of Revenue announced it anticipates the extra rebates will begin being mailed or...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. state troopers warn of secret shopper scam
A Somerset County woman is out $2,550 in a secret shopper scam, according to state police. Troopers said the woman on Friday was contacted by text message that asked if she would like to become a secret shopper for Walmart. She expressed interest and later received a letter and check written out to her for $2,550 in the mail.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh area lawyers call legal blunder in Alex Jones trial a 'breathtaking set of multiple catastrophes'
For a trial attorney, it was the stuff of dreams. On Wednesday, as cross-examination was underway in the defamation case against Infowars’ Alex Jones, the attorney representing the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., caught Jones in a lie.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms
Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former special education teacher from West Virginia gets 10 years in abuse case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former special education teacher in West Virginia was sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison Tuesday for abusing several students. Nancy Boggs was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court stemming from incidents last September at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, news outlets reported. “You...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allison Park Church, Network for Hope partner to bring meals to those in need
Allison Park Church took full advantage of its first Serve Week by working with Network of Hope, and together, along with more than 500 volunteers at the Hampton campus, packaged 300,000 meals for needy residents in Haiti. Serve Week began with yearly Children’s Vacation Bible School, held from July 11-15....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday. His attorney, Amanda...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State police confiscate 48 explosives, weapons from Hempfield home
State police said they confiscated 48 homemade explosive devices Wednesday from a Hempfield home just outside Penn Borough, according to court papers. The devices reportedly were found during a search of the Penn Manor Road home of Roger N. Williams, 61. Police said they seized three handguns, a shotgun, a rifle and ammunition during the search. The IEDs were found in a box near the guns, according to troopers.
