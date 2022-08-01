Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents July Writing Contest Winner: G.N. Zaccaria

www.chattanoogapulse.com
The Nightfall Concert Series Finds Its Groove This Friday With Neo Soul And Funk
Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 5, with the neo soul groove of Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, preceded by Mon Rovia. After growing up singing in the church choir, and cultivating her dynamic voice and performance skills in cover...
"Twice Over Forty" Art Exhibition Opens This Friday At In-Town Gallery
In-Town Gallery presents a showing of photographs and heirloom furniture created by Chattanooga area photographer and woodworker William Johnson. The title of his show, “Twice Over Forty”, refers to the fact that Mr. Johnson has reached his 80th birthday, or as he says, “I’m twice forty!”
The Chattanooga Film Festival Named One Of The 25 Coolest Film Festivals In The World
On the heels of the Chattanooga Film Festival’s successful ninth edition, it has been honored with making the list of MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2022. The annual list recognizes festivals that go out of their way to be innovative, welcoming, and simply cool.
Music & Movies In Miller Series Concludes With Screening Of Sonic The Hedgehog, The Flow Creatives
Chattanooga’s newest summer music and movie series concludes this weekend in Miller Park. Over seven weeks, more than 6000 people have attended the series, which features a non-profit partner along with musical entertainment, oversized games, artist vendors, food trucks and a big screen movie under the stars!. Featured Movie...
WTCI-PBS Announces Partnership With Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit
WTCI-PBS is excited to announce a media partnership with the Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit. This year, the Summit is preceded by Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week, October 9-15, which kicks off on Sunday, October 9th at Miller Park with Family Day, featuring food, family-friendly live music, dancers, a DJ battle, games, and more.
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Celebrates Five Years Of Miracle Moments
Approximately eight years ago, a small group of committed citizens began the ﬁnal push to build a dedicated facility where individuals with disabilities could enjoy America’s favorite pastime: baseball. Thanks to the leadership of local organizations, like Rotary and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga, along with contributions from...
Local Creative Launches A Give-Back Jewelry Collab To Benefit Chattanooga's Girls Inc.
Vintage and Divinity, a Los Angeles based jewelry company, announces a creative collaboration with Shanna Forrestall, the Founder of Chattanooga Fashion Expo, on a special line of jewelry called Wing Woman. The piece was the brainchild of Shanna Forrestall, who received the idea in a powerful dream. “I woke up...
Humane Educational Society Partners With NBC For The Annual Clear The Shelters Month
Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society has partnered with NBC and Telemundo for the Annual Clear the Shelters Event. Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Each year, NBCUniversal Local NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner...
“Pink Out” Volleyball Events Raise Funds For Maryellen Locher Scholarship Fund At CHI Memorial
The MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund at CHI Memorial Foundation is scheduling “Pink Out’’ volleyball events to raise funds for its college scholarship program for the children of breast cancer patients. Local and regional high school volleyball teams are invited to schedule a Pink Out fundraiser, which honors...
The First Friday Of The Month Is Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?”. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
Chattanooga Accelerates Efforts To Increase Access To Quality Parks
The City of Chattanooga has entered into a partnership with Trust for Public Land’s 10-Minute Walk Park Equity Accelerator, a new initiative designed to expand residents’ access to parks. The 10-Minute Walk campaign was created to help cities ensure that every resident can access a park or green...
UTC Mocs Football Picked To Win The Southern Conference Title This Season
Back-to-back losses at the end of the 2021 regular season to Mercer and the Citadel halted what was supposed to be a season to remember for the Mocs football program which hadn't won a Southern Conference Title since 2015. Last Thursday was Media Day for the SoCon where all the...
