Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents July Writing Contest Winner: G.N. Zaccaria

The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?”. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO