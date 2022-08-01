DA Jason Williams heads back to work just days after ‘not guilty’ verdict

wgno.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
WWL-TV
4 stabbed in 8 days at New Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS — Four men were stabbed in separate incidents a the New Orleans jail in the last eight days, according to new information published by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The sheriff's office said the first incident happened on July 28, with the latest stabbing happening...
Rapper Mystikal Arrested AGAIN For Rape
New Orleans Rapper Mystikal was arrested after a woman reported being forcibly held and raped at his home over the weekend.
tigerdroppings.com
Michael Tyler aka Mystyical arrested on 1st degree rape charge
Mystikal, a New Orleans-raised rapper who has faced sexual assault charges in the past but had recently said he was trying to turn his life around, remained in jail Monday following his arrest a day earlier on first-degree rape, robbery and other counts in the suburban Baton Rouge parish where he lives, sheriff's deputies said.
Mystikal charged with first degree rape and more
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) - Michael Tyler, 51, aka, Mystikal, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31 after APSO deputies responded to a call at a local hospital regarding a sexual assault case on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
2nd Harvey homicide reported two blocks from scene of Pailet Avenue killing: JPSO
Fifteen hours after a 20-year-old man was found gunned down in his Harvey backyard, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office opened a second homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered about two blocks away. Authorities don't yet know whether the two homicides are related. "We...
Louisiana man found with meth, undersized shark and more
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug […]
NOLA.com
18-year-old accused of shooting ex-girlfriend turns himself into St. Tammany Sheriff's Office
An 18-year-old Slidell man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the chest at a Slidell apartment on Friday turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish jail two days later, officials said. Reginald White was taken into custody on Sunday and was booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail on counts...
L'Observateur
Three arrested on charges of defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE – Three Louisiana residents face felony charges after allegedly defrauding a state program that offers sales tax refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. Based on a Presidential declaration, citizens can apply for a refund of sales tax they paid on items lost during a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for July 29-31, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from July 29, 2022, through July 31, 2022:. Emmanuel Tate, criminal damage to property-simple-less than $1,000, domestic abuse-child endangerment-13A Michael Bourne, ran stop sign, possession of marijuana-simple, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, obstruction of justice-evidence tampering, driver’s license-expired...
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years
Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine Lands Louisiana Man in Prison for Ten Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Bryant Daigre, age 33, of Garyville, Louisiana, was sentenced on July 28, 2022, to 120 months (10 years) of imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), and 846.
WDSU
Fire reported at Popeyes on S. Carrollton
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a fire at the Popeyes on South Carrollton Avenue Thursday morning. The fire started around 4 a.m. NOFD called one alarm to the scene. WDSU has reached out to the NOFD for more information, but have not heard back...
NOLA.com
Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says
A 28-year-old man is dead and his relative is behind bars after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say an altercation between the two ended in gunfire Sunday evening. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darren Tatum, of Gretna. Devin Tatum, 28, was arrested at the scene of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
A man was shot and killed in the backyard of a residence in Harvey
HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that someone was shot and killed in Harvey on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, an adult male victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a residence on the 1400 block of Pailet Drive around 2:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in 7th Ward
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man fatally shot in the 7th Ward on July 26. Edward Jyles, 59, died from a gunshot wound sustained during an argument that broke out at around 5:16 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hope Street between Jyles and a male suspect, police said. A gun was produced, police said, and Jyles sustained a gunshot wound, police said. The suspect fled.
Believed family altercation leads to deadly shooting in Jefferson Parish Sunday
During the incident, deputies say Tatum took out a gun and fired many shots with one hitting the victim.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish man woken up by deputies with guns after bogus 911 call
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man in Jefferson Parish was woken up by deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office with guns and flashlights in his home Monday morning at 1 a.m. Deputies were there responding to a bogus 911 call made saying someone had killed their mother and...
NOPD Officer Arrested on Accusations of Driving Drunk, Crashing into Multiple Cars While On Duty
New Orleans police have a hard enough time policing the city, now they're having to deal with one of their own.
JPSO: Man found shot dead in back yard of Harvey home
Jefferson Parish deputies remain on scene at a shooting in Harvey. At 4 p.m., a press conference will be held with details on what happened expected to be released.
NOLA.com
Family stops carjacking, holds down suspect until NOPD arrives, police say
After witnessing a Florida Area carjacking in progress, family members of the suspect intervened and held the alleged suspect down until police arrived, the New Orleans police said. A 68-year-old woman was in her vehicle at the intersection of North Rocheblave and Independence streets at around 11:36 a.m. Sunday when...
NOPD adds five new crime scene investigators
The New Orleans Police Department’s Crime Lab Division adds five new Crime Scene Investigators. The CSI investigators completed a three-week comprehensive training in crime
Comments / 0