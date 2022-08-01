Modern slavery: Latvian man allegedly made to work in factory

www.bbc.com
Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants
A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals
An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’
A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
Couple Drives 300 Miles To Find Wife Hospital After Unending Queues
Ross Durkin drove 300 miles from Cornwall to London after Alison waited for hours outside a local hospital in pain.
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
Mother is arrested for selling her five-day-old boy for £2,900 ‘to pay for a nose job’ in Russia
A Russian mother accused of selling her newborn son for £2,900 to pay for a nose job has been arrested. The unnamed 33-year-old woman from Dagestan, in southern Russia, is said to have told a friend she did not want to keep the infant. She arranged for a couple...
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Man, 59, and woman, 42, found with wads of cash and mobile phones as police crackdown on 'loan sharks' preying on victims of cost-of-living crisis
A man and woman have been arrested after they were found with wads of cash and mobile phones - as police crackdown on 'loan sharks' preying on victims of the cost-of-living crisis. The pair, 59 and 42, were marched from a property in Billericay, Essex, on Tuesday before specialist debt...
Couple with ten kids trapped neighbour in her own home after blocking her car in ‘childish’ row
A COUPLE with 10 kids have been branded ''childish'' after trapping their neighbour in her own home by blocking her car. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear
An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice
Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
Over 80 men accused of raping eight women appear in South African court
More than 80 men suspected of the gang rapes of eight women and the armed robbery of a video production crew in the South African town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, have appeared in court. The men were arrested at an abandoned mining site following the rapes and robbery near...
Killer grandmother, 85, who arranged for her daughter-in-law, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in honour killing is set to be freed from jail despite Dominic Raab bid to keep her caged
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab's attempt to stop a murderous pensioner who organised the honour killing of her daughter-in-law from being freed has been refused by The Parole Board. Bachan Kaur Athwal, 85, arranged for her son's wife Surjit, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in 1998. Athwal was...
Hope for Charlie’s Law: Parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard, who died in 2017, are set to present evidence to MPs on proposed rule that will help families avoid having to endure court hearing over children’s hospital care
The parents of tragic 11-month-old Charlie Gard are set to address MPs on a proposed law that would help families avoid having to endure court hearings over the hospital care of their children. Connie Yates and Chris Gard are backing a bill that, if approved, would give parents more say...
Boy, 6, dies as dad fights for life after ‘food poisoning left them constantly vomiting’ in hotspot of Sharm El-Sheikh
A BOY has died of food poisoning that left the whole family "constantly vomiting", it was reported. The family were on holiday at the Brit hotspot Sharm El-Sheikh when six-year-old Andrea Mirabile, his dad Antonio, 46, and pregnant mum Rosalia Manosperti fell ill. The family developed severe nausea and started...
Woman, 26, who left her blind neighbour suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her is jailed for two years
A woman who left her vulnerable blind neighbour feeling suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her has been jailed for two years. Jade Wass, 26, called police saying she had been attacked by her neighbour while camping outside of a home in Teesside on July 8, 2020. She claimed...
Man 'was murdered after being honeytrapped in his own flat by three young women he met through Craigslist'
A man caught in a Craigslist 'honeytrap' was murdered in his own flat, a court has heard. Vishal Gohel, 44, thought he had arranged a 'sexual liason' with three young women at his flat in Herts near Watford via goods and services site Craigslist. Instead, he was gagged and beaten...
I came home from a night shift & realised my neighbour had let a random man hop over to paint my fence – I’m fuming
AN ANGRY woman has revealed how she returned home after a night shift, only to find a random man painting her fence at 7am. The anonymous 25-year-old woman vented her frustration on Mumsnet where she explained how she lived alone with two dogs in a terraced house. "All houses in...
Met police officer sacked after punching handcuffed black child in the face
Steve Martin found guilty of gross misconduct after punching and verbally abusing 15-year-old boy
Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty
A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
