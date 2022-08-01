ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Modern slavery: Latvian man allegedly made to work in factory

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals

An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’

A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latvian#Modern Slavery#Uk#Newport Crown Court#Capel Crescent
BBC

Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life

A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Killer grandmother, 85, who arranged for her daughter-in-law, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in honour killing is set to be freed from jail despite Dominic Raab bid to keep her caged

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab's attempt to stop a murderous pensioner who organised the honour killing of her daughter-in-law from being freed has been refused by The Parole Board. Bachan Kaur Athwal, 85, arranged for her son's wife Surjit, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in 1998. Athwal was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hope for Charlie’s Law: Parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard, who died in 2017, are set to present evidence to MPs on proposed rule that will help families avoid having to endure court hearing over children’s hospital care

The parents of tragic 11-month-old Charlie Gard are set to address MPs on a proposed law that would help families avoid having to endure court hearings over the hospital care of their children. Connie Yates and Chris Gard are backing a bill that, if approved, would give parents more say...
LAW
The Independent

Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty

A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy