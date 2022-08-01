ONE PERSON ARRESTED SATURDAY ON DWI CHARGE

kwhi.com
kwhi.com
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS
Three people were arrested after traffic stops in Brenham, Wednesday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 12:20, Officer Connor Caskey conducted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South for Expired Registration. After investigation, Driver, Christine Ann Tomczak, 44 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction and was also found to have three outstanding warrants. They were through District Court for Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, and Attempted Tampering with Physical Evidence. Passenger,
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday after apparently shoplifting at the Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 5:05 Officer Connor Caskey was dispatched to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a theft. After investigation, Fredrick Williams Jr., 27 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
College Station man arrested in connection with Wednesday morning shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man was arrested in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning. Right now, Antoine Moreno is charged with firearm theft and tampering with evidence. But according to court documents, he told College Station police he shot at a man twice as he tried to defend himself.
Navasota Examiner
72-year-old charged in shooting
PLANTERSVILLE – A 72-year-old man remains in the Grimes County Jail after shooting a woman in the face. At approximately 7:45 p.m., Saturday, July 30, Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 12000 block of West Hollyhill Drive for a report of shots fired. The person making the call identified the subject as Roger and stated he shot the female victim in her face.
Navasota Examiner
GCSO seeking burglary suspects
PLANTERSVILLE – Grimes County Sheriff’s Office are searching for three men wanted in connection with a home burglary in Plantersville. On Sunday, July 31, Grimes County Deputy, Zackry Pavlock, responded to a burglary report at the 5000 block of Evergreen Drive. He was familiar with the burglary, because the female who reported the burglary released images to local media of the alleged perpetrators. Those images, captured on video surveillance, were shared on social media.
Click2Houston.com
Officer experiencing ‘medical emergency’ involved in rollover crash in Tomball, HPD says
TOMBALL, Texas – An officer involved in a rollover crash in Tomball Thursday has been transported to the hospital via Life Flight, the Houston Police Department said. The crash happened on FM 2920 and Buescher Road around 7:27 a.m. According to investigators, the officer was driving to an academy...
kwhi.com
ROSENBERG MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
A Rosenberg man was arrested by Brenham Police Monday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 6:40, Officer Grayson Marburger effected a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Blue Bell Road on a vehicle for Defective Equipment. Officer Marburger could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle, which a passenger claimed responsibility for. Derrick Henderson, 44 of Rosenberg, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
BURGLARY AT CHAPPELL HILL DOLLAR GENERAL UNDER INVESTIGATION
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in a break-in early Tuesday morning at a business in Chappell Hill. The sheriff’s office says it received a report of a burglary at the Dollar General store on Highway 290 East after an employee noticed sheet metal had been cut on the northeast side of the building. Once inside, the employee found debris on the floor in the break room and a hole in the wall leading to the outside.
kwhi.com
TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY
Two Pflugerville men were arrested on multiple charges by Brenham Police Monday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 7:10, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. The driver failed to yield to officer's lights and sirens and ultimately came to a stop near the 7800 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Oscar Garza, 19 of Pflugerville, was taken into custody for Fleeing Police Officer, Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Info less than 5 Items, and Possession of a Controlled.
schulenburgsticker.com
Shooting kicks off eventful weekend for police officers
Warrants were obtained Monday afternoon for two males from Rosenberg wanted in connection with shooting incidents that occurred in and near Schulenburg on Friday, July 29. No injuries were reported but vehicles sustained gunshot damage, according to Schulenburg Police Chief Troy Brenek. He said initial charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle would be filed on 20-year-old Shermar MacAndrew…
kwhi.com
FIVE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND ON DRUG CHARGES
Five people were arrested over the weekend on various drug charges by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday at 2:40 in the afternoon, Sgt. Ashley Burns and Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for Disregarding a Stop Sign. Upon approaching the vehicle a strong odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and the driver along with two passengers were asked to exit while the vehicle was searched. During a search of the vehicle and persons, Officers located marijuana, THC oil and a Vape Pen, and edible THC. The driver, Alexander Yuhas, 25 of Frisco, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled.
Click2Houston.com
Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, deputies say
MONTGOMERY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery Tuesday, deputies said. Montgomery County Precinct 4 sheriff’s deputies said a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road when he discovered the body of a man that was partially buried in one of the sand dunes.
1 Injured After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident involving 3 vehicles on Tuesday is reported to have closed off some lanes in Bryan on Tuesday afternoon. Reports from the police personnel on the scene state that the cause of the accident is still under investigation. These reports also proceeded to [..]
The Bryan Police is tracking down a liquor store burglar
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking a man to come forward and speak with them about an alleged robbery in June. It is reported that the person of interest has a tattoo on his forearm. Police are encouraging anyone who knows information about the break in to call...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 13
Thirteen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 38-year-old Quory Lamaz Adamson, indicted for Indecency with a Child – Sexual Contact. 30-year-old Santos Amador Roque and 29-year-old Noel Santos Umanzor Yanes, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 25-year-old Damian Ramell Lockett, indicted...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA
Minutes before noon a concrete truck was westbound on Nichols Sawmill heading towards Roberts Cemetery when an eastbound Toyota sedan crossed into the westbound lane hitting the concreter truck almost head-on and ripping the front axle out from under it. The Toyota spun into the tree line ejecting the male in his sixties who was not wearing a seatbelt. MCHD and Magnolia Fire arrived on the scene and initiated CPR. The victim was transported to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the concrete truck was uninjured. DPS is investigating the crash. Nichols Sawmill between Great Pines and Roberts Cemetery will be closed until at least 5 pm as HAZMAT crews clean up spilled oil and diesel. The truck was fully loaded.
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle collision briefly shuts down Texas Avenue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving three vehicles shut down some Texas Avenue lanes Tuesday afternoon. Bryan police say the cause of the crash that happened at Texas Avenue and E North Avenue is still under investigation, but one person was taken to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”
kwhi.com
BODY DISCOVERED IN LA GRANGE IDENTIFIED AS WOMAN REPORTED MISSING LAST WEEK
La Grange police have identified the body of a woman found dead over the weekend at the city’s sewer plant. Police say the body of 34-year-old Brittany Low was discovered by a city worker Sunday morning on West Lowerline Street. Low was reported missing to police on Friday, July...
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.
wtaw.com
Early Monday Morning Crash That Closes Harvey Mitchell Parkway Leads To A DWI Arrest
A crash just after 2 a.m. Monday that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway by Easterwood Airport results in the arrest of one of the drivers. According to the College Station police arrest report, 30 year old John Taylor Jenkins of College Station ran away from scene and was found about two hours and two miles away crying outside a stranger’s apartment.
Comments / 0