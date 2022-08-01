Federated Church Hosts former pastor David Berube

Back in the day, when Chic Lee was the harbormaster and a regular fixture behind the register and manning the pumps at the Texaco, he had a constantly-shedding pup named Tugboat and a grandson who’d stop by after school for some sort of sweet treat. I can picture him slowly meandering his way down Basin Road in the depths of winter with his backpack and down parka — which might have been red — before entering the Texaco and flopping himself down on the couch in the corner. Other times he’d be palling around with his buddies which, if I recall correctly, included Peter Damico, Davis Solon, Aaron Brown and more.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO