Federated Church Hosts former pastor David Berube

Edgartown Town Column: August 5
I am sitting here listening to the glorious rain falling. You can almost hear the plants pushing up their leaves to welcome their drink. The rest of the week is supposed to be hot but I will enjoy the rain while it is happening. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated...
Planning for the Next Pandemic
As Island health officials continue to monitor the Covid pandemic this summer while also keeping an eye on monkeypox and preparing for future health crises, they have one major thing going for them they did not have prior to March of 2020: experience. “You know that cliche about building the...
New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Talks Security for Feast Weekend
New Bedford is ready to welcome back the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament for the first time since 2019, and Mayor Jon Mitchell said there will be “a big police presence” during the event, which runs from Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. “There’s no particular security...
BPW says goodbye to Cameron Durant
At its meeting on Monday 7/25 the Fairhaven Board of Public Works met with two people about driveway waivers and briefly discussed a project at Memorial Park. The board also thanked board member Cameron Durant for his years of service, as it was his last meeting. Mr. Durant stated that...
WPRI
The biggest Portuguese festival in U.S. returns to New Bedford
The Feast of the Blessed Sacrament is back! John Alves stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the details of this 4-day family-friendly event, making its big return since the start of the pandemic. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in...
Chilmark Town Column: August 5
Back in the day, when Chic Lee was the harbormaster and a regular fixture behind the register and manning the pumps at the Texaco, he had a constantly-shedding pup named Tugboat and a grandson who’d stop by after school for some sort of sweet treat. I can picture him slowly meandering his way down Basin Road in the depths of winter with his backpack and down parka — which might have been red — before entering the Texaco and flopping himself down on the couch in the corner. Other times he’d be palling around with his buddies which, if I recall correctly, included Peter Damico, Davis Solon, Aaron Brown and more.
Remembering the Past, Living in the Present
We buried my dear friend Bob Eisendrath last weekend and on Monday I woke up feeling more peaceful than I had in months, probably because I am so relieved to have him back home in West Tisbury. He was 94 and simply didn’t have the heart for his last battle.
Jasmine Rodriguez to Wed Douglas DeBettencourt
Douglas DeBettencourt proposed to Jasmine Rodriguez on May 18 at the Edgartown Lighthouse. Ms. Rodriguez is the daughter of Jennifer and David Rodriguez of Nashville, Tenn. Mr. DeBettencourt is the son of Deborah and Kenneth DeBettencourt of Oak Bluffs. Both Jasmine and Douglas graduated from the University of Tampa in 2021 and are entering their second year at Suffolk University Law School. They reside in Boston.
Oak Bluffs Wrestles With Fun Factor
The streets are bustling in Oak Bluffs as the summer begins to reach its peak — restaurants are crowded with eager visitors, and parks and beaches are full of families enjoying the sun. But as crowds return in earnest this year, striking a balance for outdoor space use in Oak Bluffs has become an ever-present issue for the town’s select board.
After Outcry, Trustees Revisit Beach Access on Chappy
It’s the last Friday in July. At the edge of Katama Bay just west of Wasque Point, a tiny plover chick skitters nimbly across a patch of sand flecked with shells and seaweed. Nearby, a parent bird keeps a watchful eye as the chick forages for food. This has...
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
Inkwell Beach Yoga to Resume with Park Commission Approval
Yoga will be allowed to continue on Town Beach in Oak Bluffs, after organizers reached an agreement with the town’s parks commission Monday. “We’re on a team now and that’s all I think anyone was looking for,” commission member Richard Combra said. The parks commission held...
John Gibb, 66
John Gibb died peacefully in Falmouth on the morning of July 27. He was 66. He was born on June 20, 1956 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to John and Victoria Pease Gibb. He grew up in Edgartown. Instead of continuing his high school education, he chose to learn the trade of a stone mason from Marvin Burnham.
Money Matters
On May 15, 2021 the citizens of Oak Bluffs gave the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association $315,000 to help fix the roof on the Tabernacle. A mere 422 days later, MVCMA sued Oak Bluffs, and they‘re asking the court, if they win, to have Oak Bluffs pay their attorney fees.
Food Insecurity Sees Dramatic Rise
For many seasonal travelers, Martha’s Vineyard, with its multi-million-dollar homes, picturesque shopping districts and pristine beaches appears the epitome of an affluent Island. But a previously hidden scourge is gaining visibility: growing food insecurity made more dire by record inflation and a worldwide pandemic. At the peak of summer,...
OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”
“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
Lynn M. Searle-Strem, 61
Lynn M. Searle-Strem died peacefully at home in Edgartown and surrounded by her family on August 1. She was 61. She was the deeply beloved mother of Sarah and Matthew, and the wife of Daniel Strem. She was born in Oak Bluffs. She was a strong, passionate, loving and caring...
Celebration of Life for Nancy Sullivan
We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Ln., Middletown.
The Garbage Collectors of New Bedford Don’t Get Enough Respect
To all the garbage collectors of the SouthCoast, particularly New Bedford, I raise a beer for you. There are two types of people in the world: those who get mad or stressed out when stuck behind a garbage truck and those who understand that it's not an easy job. When I moved to the city a couple of years ago, I would always be in the wrong place at the wrong time on trash collection day. I could be one block away from my house, just about home-free, and then turn the corner and find myself waiting behind a disposal truck.
Buzzards Bay Coalition Takes Steps to Protect Salt Marshes in Fairhaven
Salt marshes, these lush grass meadows teeming with shorebirds, are iconic features of the Buzzards Bay coast and provide other environmental benefits. The ecologically productive coastal wetlands are important because they protect properties from storm surges, remove nutrient pollution from the water and carbon from the atmosphere, as well as provide critical habitats for fish, shellfish, and birds. Despite existing wetland protection laws, these beautiful, iconic and critically important parts of Buzzards Bay are being lost at an alarming rate to development, pollution and now accelerated sea level rise associated with climate change.
