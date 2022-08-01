SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Aug. 20

foxchattanooga.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVCFOX
Art classes help at-risk youth in Chattanooga 'paint' a bright future
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Chattanooga's recent rise in gun violence is strengthening the push to steer kids down the right path. One organization is hoping to use creativity to do just that. There's nothing wrong with the children. There's something wrong with our system," says SPLASH organizer Charlie Newton.
WTVCFOX
17-year-old Calhoun, Georgia pilot takes on new challenge with fly-in convention
CALHOUN, Ga. — A 17-year-old private pilot from Calhoun, Georgia took on a new challenge at a fly-in convention, the EAA Airventure Oshkosh. Instead of school sports, EAA says 17-year-old Benson Milam puts his energy into his schoolwork and flying. His mother, Darenda Milam, says he finished school junior...
WTVCFOX
Alton Park residents questioning the future of the South Broad District
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The broken down buildings near the Alton Park Connector will soon be put back together with the city’s development plan. And while plans for the South Broad District say local neighborhoods like Alton Park will feel the benefits, some say they're nervous about a rise in housing values making their homes too expensive to live in.
WTVCFOX
Crews help family get across flooded Hamilton County creek Monday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue worked to get a family across a creek filled with recent rainwater Monday night. This happened in what's known as the Pocket Wilderness at about 6 p.m. The family had gotten across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
"Renewed focus on safety:" Walker County Schools Superintendent talks security measures
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Thursday is the first day back to school for Walker County students. Something on everyone's mind this year: safety measures. We brought theses concerns to Superintendent Damon Raines. Raines says they already have proper safety measures in place with having single points of access, and...
WTVCFOX
Neighbors save father, daughter from burning Chattanooga home Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Neighbors saved a father and daughter from a dangerous kitchen fire that pinned them in the second story of their Chattanooga house, CFD say. They say the quick-thinking neighbors took action to help them get out as firefighters rushed to the scene. Multiple 911 calls were...
WTVCFOX
Wamp siblings win; Youngest-ever Hamilton Co. Mayor, first female Hamilton Co. D.A.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It was a good night in Hamilton County if your last name is Wamp. Voters chose Weston Wamp to be Hamilton County's newest mayor, the youngest person to hold the office. And they chose Coty Wamp to be the first female district attorney Hamilton County...
WTVCFOX
Caught on camera: Cancer patient raped on sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A cancer patient was attacked and raped on a sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga last week, and the entire assault was recorded on surveillance video. Chattanooga Police say the man police arrested on Tuesday confessed to the crime after investigators showed him the video. A police affidavit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
'Where's the money coming from?' Commissioners pass Lookout stadium plan with concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some concerns still remain about the plan to build a new Lookouts stadium as the Hamilton County Commission moves it forward on Wednesday. I think it's a good plan but I'm just concerned about the long term obligation to the citizens of the county,' said District 9 Commissioner Dr. Steven Highlander.
WTVCFOX
Lawsuit: Shops in Catoosa, Dade Counties claim legal right to sell products with THC
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A new lawsuit in Georgia seeks a court order declaring that a chemical related to the main intoxicating ingredient in pot is legal under state law. Owners of two shops in northwest Georgia are hoping to get a court to order a local sheriff and a drug task force to let them sell chemicals containing hemp that are now considered legal by the federal government.
WTVCFOX
The 2022 Tennessee election results for August 4th
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 2022 general election results will be coming in soon across the Tennessee portion of our viewing area. Some notable races include Hamilton County Mayor, Hamilton County DA, school board, and commission seats. Get the latest election results here. Follow us on Facebook. Follow us on...
WTVCFOX
What is a veteran? That question has been raised in the race for Hamilton County D.A.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — How do you define the word veteran?. It sounds like an easy question. The Merriam Webster definition for veteran is, "a former member of the Armed Forces." Seems pretty clear , but is it?. That question, who can call themselves a veteran, has been asked recently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVCFOX
By the numbers: Early voting in Hamilton County down, GOP turnout slightly higher
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Early voting numbers tallied by the Hamilton County Election Commission show a decrease in turnout this year for the county's general election, compared to past years. Early voting ended over the weekend. Voters can still cast their ballots on Election Day this Thursday. Hamilton County Election...
WTVCFOX
Two people shot while searching for cellphone in Chattanooga Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people were shot while looking for a cellphone in Chattanooga Wednesday night, according to CPD. Police responded to a call for a shooting at 2200 Cheek Street and found evidence of a shooting but no victims, CPD say. Shortly thereafter, CPD say two victims showed...
WTVCFOX
Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
WTVCFOX
Democrat Adams says he'd add Republicans to cabinet if elected Hamilton County mayor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Democratic Hamilton County Mayoral candidate Matt Adams held a press conference on Tuesday just days before he faces off against Republican candidate Weston Wamp. During the press conference, Adams said he will be hiring Sabrena Smedley, his opponent's runner up in the Republican primary, to serve...
WTVCFOX
TDOT: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down parts of SR-30 in Dayton
DAYTON, Tenn. — A multi vehicle crash has State Route 30 at Cottonport Road in Dayton closed. According to TDOT Spokesperson, Rae Anne Bradley, this could potentially be an extended closure. TDOT crews are en route to assist with traffic control. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling...
WTVCFOX
Man shot, killed by deputies during undercover drug investigation in Gordon County
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man during an undercover drug investigation Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A release says this happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the area of Brookline Circle and Dews...
Comments / 0