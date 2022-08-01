Scientists now understand the genetics responsible for leaf mimicry in butterfly wings

North America’s monarch butterfly has now been classified as endangered, with researchers citing climate change and habitat loss for declines in populations. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species, classified the magnificent migratory butterflies as endangered after decades of declining populations. The decline of populations is due to the loss of plants they need as caterpillars, the loss of forests where adults spend the winter, and of course, climate change.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO