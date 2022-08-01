Find Inner Peace With Lego Car Kits From Amazon
The garage is your happy place, right? And yet, the whole neighborhood heard you shouting dirty words at the top of your lungs during your last project. Have you ever noticed how you never hear the same kind of language when someone’s putting together a Lego car? Well, you might, just at a slightly lower decibel. Maybe it’s time you take a break and release a little of that stress with one of the deals on Lego car kits we dug up on Amazon this morning.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .
- Lego Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 and Mercedes-AMG Project One for $29.99
- Lego Speed Champions Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro and Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for $39.95
- Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR for $39.99
- Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 for $378.91
- Lego Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 for $39.99
- Lego Technic Fast & Furious Dom’s Dodge Charger for $95.99
- Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R for $56
- Lego Back to The Future Time Machine for $238.25
- Lego Ghostbusters ECTO-1 for $228.07
- Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR for $149.99
- Lego Technic Formula E Porsche 99X for $39.99
- Lego Technic BMW M 1000 RR for $228.10
- Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler for $40
