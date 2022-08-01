First case of monkeypox confirmed in Alachua County by Florida Department of Health

The first confirmed case of monkeypox in an Alachua County resident has been reported by the Florida Department of Health.

The patient was between the ages of 30-34 and, while an Alachua County resident, was in another county when the infection was discovered, according to Paul Myer, local administrator for the Health Department.

"I'm not convinced the disease was acquired in Alachua County," Myers said. "I am convinced it was acquired somewhere in the state of Florida."

Myers said he does not believe the disease is spreading in Alachua County, but there are other test results still pending that could change that opinion.

There have been 442 probable or confirmed cases of monkeypox in Florida as of Saturday, which is up from 154 cases just two weeks ago. There are probable or confirmed cases in 22 counties, but most of them are in Broward and Miami-Dade, according to the state.

Vaccine demand:Public health clinics running out of monkeypox vaccine as lines form and systems crash

What it's like to have monkeypox:'Bursts of sharp jabbing pain' – and the fight against stigma

What we know about monkeypox

Monkeypox is caused by an infection with a virus known as non-smallpox orthopox, which is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox. While the disease can infect monkeys, it most likely originated on rodents, according to health experts.

Symptoms are similar to smallpox but milder. Monkeypox is rarely fatal, according to the CDC. Children younger than 8, people with eczema, the very old and those with compromised immune systems are most likely to develop severe disease.

Men who have sex with men are at highest risk of infection. Health officials recommend anyone who has a sexual partner diagnosed with monkeypox, or men who have had sex with other men with multiple sexual partners, especially where cases are increasing, should get vaccinated to help prevent infection.

But the disease can also be spread within households.

"This is a disease that requires extended face-to-face contact, direct contact with lesions, or contact with things like bedding that have been exposed to lesions," Myers said.

It can take five to 21 days for symptoms to develop. Symptoms include sores that appear at the same time, swollen lymph glands, fever and fatigue.

'Not something to panic about':UF researchers monitoring monkeypox, no urgent threat seen

Safe vaccine in short supply

There are two vaccines licensed by the FDA but one of them, ACAM2000, is not recommended for people with compromised immune systems or those who have close contact with them because it uses a live virus that can be transmissible. The safer vaccine, JYNNEOS or MVA, is not currently as widely available.

The federal government last month ordered an additional 2.5 million doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, which can be used more widely, but demand is high, especially in regions where cases are rising.

The immune response takes two weeks after a second dose for maximum protection, according to the CDC.

Myers said he has a small supply of the JYNNEOS but local health officials are prioritizing people who have risk factors, such as having been directly exposed to a confirmed case.

He said local health department officials are in regular contact with physicians in the area, and have advised them "on who to test, when to test and how to test."

The World Health Organization has named monkeypox an epidemic of special concern. One of the risks that worries health experts is that the disease is mutating, which could make it more infections. And since it has the ability to jump between human and animal populations, it would be much harder to control in areas where animals become hosts for it.