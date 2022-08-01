ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

As species recover, some threaten others in more dire shape

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nbt5_0h0ToRmD00

GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Concealed behind trees near Lake Michigan, two scientists remotely manipulated a robotic owl on the forest floor. As the intruder flapped its wings and hooted, a merlin guarding its nest in a nearby pine sounded distress calls.

The small falcon dove toward the enemy — and into a net that Smithsonian interns Tim Baerwald and Zachary Bordner had stretched between steel poles. They disentangled the merlin, then attached a leg band and transmission unit to trace its movements.

The mission will enhance knowledge of a species still recovering from a significant drop-off caused by pesticides including DDT, banned in 1972 after harming many birds of prey. It’s also helping Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore managers protect the piping plover, an endangered shorebird that merlins eat.

“Merlins are a big threat to their recovery,” said Nathan Cooper, research ecologist with Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

The situation is ironic: A troubled species rebounds thanks to restoration efforts, only to make things worse for others in peril by preying on them or outcompeting them for food and living space. Similar circumstances have turned up elsewhere, challenging wildlife experts who want them all to thrive in balanced, healthy environments.

The iconic bald eagle’s comeback has pressured rare water birds. Resurgent peregrine falcons menace endangered California least terns and Western snowy plovers near San Diego. Off the California coast, attacks from protected white sharks hinder recovery of threatened sea otters.

Gray seals previously on the brink of extirpation in New England waters now occupy some Massachusetts beaches by the hundreds. The 800-pound mammal’s return has raised worries about vulnerable fish stocks.

Such unintended consequences don’t necessarily reveal flaws in the U.S. Endangered Species Act or conservation programs, experts say. Rather, they illustrate nature’s complexity and the importance of protecting biological communities, not just individual species.

“Clearly there are occasions when we get these conflicts between species that we’re trying to protect,” said Stuart Pimm, a Duke University extinction specialist. “But is it a major worry in conservation? No.”

Species recoveries can produce tradeoffs, as some animals are more adaptable than others to changes in the climate or landscape, said Bruce Stein, chief scientist with the National Wildlife Federation.

“A lot of ecosystems where these things are occurring are a little out of whack to begin with because we’ve altered them in some way,” Stein said.

The Great Lakes region has an estimated 65 to 70 pairs of piping plovers. They’re among three remaining North American populations, their decline caused primarily by habitat loss and predation.

Meanwhile, merlin numbers in the region have jumped. They’re suspected of killing at least 57 adult plovers, Cooper said.

Data from the transmitters might help determine whether relocating them is worth trying, said Vince Cavalieri, a biologist with the national lakeshore.

Recovery of America’s national bird, the bald eagle, is a triumph. But in one area of coastal Maine, it poses a problem for the only U.S. breeding population of great cormorants.

“When they’re disturbed by eagles, the adult cormorants will flush and leave their nests,” said Don Lyons, a conservation scientist at the National Audubon Society’s Seabird Institute.

Gulls, ravens and crows gobble abandoned cormorant eggs and chicks. “If this happens repeatedly, an entire colony can fail,” said Lyons, whose team organizes volunteers to scare away eagles.

In Southern California, least terns and snowy plovers are no match for attacking peregrine falcons, which like eagles bounced back after the DDT ban. Such pesticides cause large birds to produce eggs with thin shells, which females crush when trying to incubate them.

The San Diego Zoo and Wildlife Alliance tries to protect the endangered birds by hiring a falconer to capture problem peregrines for release elsewhere, said Nacho Vilchis, a conservation ecologist.

Hunting and bounties devastated New England’s gray seals. Legally protected since 1972, the population has rebounded to tens of thousands.

Fishing groups contend the seals could threaten cod stocks that regulators are struggling to rebuild from overfishing.

“Gray seals are certainly this case where recovery has both been cause for celebration and cause for concern,” said Kristina Cammen, a University of Maine marine mammal scientist who says they’re less of a hazard to fish populations than humans are.

Some reviving species may be more a nuisance to people than a threat to other wildlife.

Fish farmers in the South and anglers in the Great Lakes region and Pacific Northwest complain about the double-crested cormorant, a diving bird that gorges on catfish, perch, salmon and other prized species.

Cormorants have done so well since the DDT ban that agencies have tried limiting them in some locations with egg oiling, nest destruction and even shooting.

Wild turkeys, spread across North America before European settlement, had dwindled to tens of thousands by the 1930s, disappearing from many states. Now they’re hunted in 49 states and so common in New England they cause traffic tie-ups.

Some hunters say hungry turkeys outcompete ruffed grouse, which are decreasing in parts of their range, including the Upper Midwest. Scientists blame habitat loss and climate change.

The National Wild Turkey Federation is helping move turkeys from states with plenty — such as North Carolina, Maine and West Virginia — to Texas and others needing more, said Mark Hatfield, national director of conservation services.

Conflicts between recovering species and ones still in trouble could reflect a return to how things were before humans got in the way, scientists say.

“When a population gets back to where it’s having the same interactions with other organisms as before it went down, that’s nature at work,” said John Fitzpatrick, emeritus director of Cornell University’s Laboratory of Ornithology.

The bald eagle is “challenging our preconceived notions about what’s normal” for prey such as great cormorants in New England and common murres on the West Coast, which might have been less abundant before eagles declined, said Lyons of the Audubon Society.

The eagle’s recovery “complicates the conservation of certain other species,” Lyons said. ”But their recovery is such a wonderful outcome ... that’s a welcome complication.”

___

Larson reported from Washington, D.C., and Whittle reported from Portland, Maine.

___

On Twitter follow Flesher: @JohnFlesher; Larson @LarsonChristina and Whittle: @pxwhittle

Comments / 0

Related
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents

Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footage

A pod of orca whales have been captured attacking and killing a great white shark off the coast of South Africa.In terrifying world-first footage, the coordinated attack sees three whales circling the great white before launching at it.One of the orcas can be seen ripping out the shark’s liver and eating it before the pod swims off.The footage, originally shared as part of the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, comes weeks after research concluded a pair of “serial” killer whales were responsible for great white carcasses washing up off the coast of Gansbaai in 2017.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cageBen Wallace criticises Rishi Sunak’s resignation from Boris Johnson’s cabinetTruss vs Sunak: Key moments from Tory leadership hopefuls’ first official hustings
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hatfield
sciencealert.com

Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir

A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
NEVADA STATE
Q 105.7

Upstate Hiker Encounters a Rare Rattler! You Won’t Believe What Happens Next!

Does your fear of rattlesnakes - or any snake- prevent you from going into the woods? If you said yes, you're not alone!. There are people who will not hike because they're afraid of being attacked by a rattlesnake - and I totally get it. Snakes freak people out, and for good reason - one could be lurking anywhere; under a rock, beneath a shrub, or blending right in with the trail.
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. "Give me a call when you get this!" he messaged a colleague, snapping photos.Minutes later, the park service confirmed their worst fear: smallmouth bass had in fact been found and were likely reproducing in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.They may be a beloved sport fish, but smallmouth bass feast on humpback chub, an...
COLORADO STATE
Mashed

The State With The Worst Drinking Water Quality In America

It's safe to say, whether you're living in a trailer, a two-story suburban house, or a high-rise apartment, that if there's one thing that we use every day in our homes; it's water. We use it to bathe, to clean, to cook, and to drink. No matter where you live in the United States, you want to live in a place that offers you clean, pure, and refreshing drinking water. Unfortunately, either by accident or mismanagement, that's not always the case.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Birds#Threatened Species#Pesticides#Ddt
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
The Guardian

New Zealand to embark on world’s largest feral predator eradication

New Zealand conservationists are embarking on the largest attempt ever made to eradicate introduced predators from an inhabited island. Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, a crown research institute, has signed a $2.8m partnership with Rakiura/Stewart Island’s conservation group, Predator Free Rakiura, to eradicate predators including possums, rats, feral cats and hedgehogs over the next four years.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Controversial Prehistoric Egg Identified To Be the Last of the “Demon Ducks of Doom”

Researchers identify ancient birds behind prehistoric giant eggs. A years-long scientific controversy in Australia about what animal is the true mother of gigantic primordial eggs has been settled. In a recent study, scientists from the University of Copenhagen and their global counterparts showed that the eggs could only be the last of a rare line of megafauna known as the “Demon Ducks of Doom.”
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy