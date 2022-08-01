Review: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ never soars, but is still a good boy

wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
We need to talk about Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’, and why ‘Batgirl’ got canceled
In the later hours of Wednesday in the United States, a press release confirmed that the highly anticipated and long-awaited Batgirl film had been sent back into development hell by Warner Bros. to the dismay of fans. With no clear reason given, there’s one obvious comparison fans are making, and it’s to the increasingly unhinged news around The Flash star Ezra Miller.
Keanu Reeves leading ‘Devil in the White City’ for Scorsese and DiCaprio in first major TV role
The list of A-list actors to have never headlined a TV series keeps getting smaller, and we can now cross Keanu Reeves off the list after it was confirmed the action icon would be heading to the small screen to lead Hulu series Devil in the White City, which has been in development for what feels like forever.
Interesting theory claims there was never really a DCEU to begin with
Way back in the heady days of 2013, then-Warner Brothers, a movie production studio that also owns DC Comics and the right to most of its characters, took a look at the billions that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was raking in and said, “We want that.” However, the difference is that Marvel Studios had elevated aspiring producer Kevin Feige, who had made his bones in movies like You’ve Got Mail, before his work on X-Men and Spider-Man got him the attention of Marvel Studios. His vision was to create a shared universe of connected films to mirror the work that Marvel creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby had done to create the Avengers.
Is ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ actually a musical starring Lady Gaga?
The Clown Prince of Crime is all set to wreak mayhem on Gotham City once more in Joker: Folie à Deux. This time, however, he won’t be alone. In the middle of 2022, Lady Gaga’s name appeared next to Joaquin Phoenix’s as rumors that the Academy Award-winning singer and actress would star alongside the Joker as his sociopathic sidekick Harley Quinn. As of August 4, 2022, Gaga confirmed those rumors when she posted a teaser clip of Joker: Folie à Deux to her Twitter account. While the movie’s plot is still under wraps, her association with the sequel could very well indicate a storyline involving Arkham Asylum mental institution where Quinn serves as Joker’s psychiatrist.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
A ‘meow-velous’ meme sums up how Marvel is viewing DCEU developments for many fans
Yesterday the DCEU went further into mismanaged territory when news broke of Batgirl being totally shelved before its release. The film was completed, cost nearly $100 million, and, now, for its fans, rival Marvel is likely befuddled all the way to the bank. On Reddit today a fan posted the...
Fans roast Warner Bros. Discovery for canceling ‘Batgirl’ and cutting back HBO Max
After the back-to-back pieces of news that Warner Bros Discovery would be canceling the Batgirl movie, despite it being almost complete, and that the company would also be paring down original content for streaming service HBO Max, fans are dunking on the perceived dumpster fire that is the newly-merged company.
Fans mourn the former greatness of HBO Max as WB continues slashing original content
Following a report that several HBO Max original movies have been cut from the streaming service — including shelving the nearly complete but still unreleased Batgirl film — fans are now mourning the former greatness of the streaming service and its apparent gradual downfall. We’re not saying outright...
‘Lord of the Rings’ fans fear Amazon is ‘Star Warsing’ Middle-earth with ‘The Rings of Power’
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most hotly anticipated, and at the same time, divisive adaptations on the horizon. While most audiences are approaching the series with a sense of cautious optimism developed through years of dealing with middling adaptations, sequels, and what have you to their favorite stories, a lot of Tolkien’s most ferocious gatekeepers are already certain that Amazon is going to ruin their beloved fantasy world.
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ continues a Hollywood horror hot streak with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Bodies Bodies Bodies is Fresh Fresh Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, bolstering the claim that 2022 is the year of horror. As of this writing, the A24-produced, Halina Reijn-directed slasher has a 98 percent approval rating from RT critics, which makes it leader of the packed pack of puke and panic-inducing 2022 horrors. Among the other malevolent members are Eskil Vogt’s The Innocents (97%), Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone (83%), Jordan Peele’s Nope (82%), and David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future (78%).
An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix
There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen
Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
Best Lady Gaga movie and TV show performances, ranked
Lady Gaga is now officially on board for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to Todd Phillips’ 2019 supervillain origin reimagining, Joker, in an undisclosed role (although most fans are already hedging their bets that she’ll star as Dr. Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn). Gaga is easily one of the bigger box office draws around right now, but this wasn’t always the case. It was only a few years ago that she was known almost solely for her music career.
Fans are split on the idea of the MCU creating a completely original superhero
When it comes to Marvel, there is a long history there dating all the way back to its founding back in 1939, with the introduction of characters like the Human Torch along with anti-heroes like Sub-Mariner. It become closer to what we now recoginize today in 1961 with the launch of The Fantastic Four created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko amongst many others. With the immense popularity of the more recently founded MCU, some are wondering if they would ever create a superhero not found in the comics.
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
‘Mad Max: Furiosa’ set photos reveal first look at Anya Taylor-Joy
Filming has begun for Mad Max prequel Furiosa, with star Anya Taylor-Joy looking remarkably different than usual on the set of the film in Australia. After Mad Max: Fury Road hit cinemas in 2015, audiences were astonished by Charlize Theron’s Furiosa who turned an already strong movie into a great film. The prequel film was greenlit soon after, but with Last Night in Soho star Anya Taylor-Joy taking on the titular role.
Evil uselessly prevails as MCU fans try to determine the franchise’s most forgettable villain
While the problem is nowhere near as bad as it used to be, when so many of the franchise’s principal antagonists were one-note bad guys or evil mirror versions of the hero, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still hasn’t been knocking its villains out of the park on a regular basis.
A dismal horror remake burns itself into the eyes of Netflix viewers
Horror as a whole tends to move in cycles and jump onto whatever bandwagon is hot at the time, and in the early 2000s, it was remakes of acclaimed Asian horror movies. Between 2002 and 2008 alone we got The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, Shutter, Mirrors, One Missed Call, and The Eye, with the latter in the midst of a streaming renaissance.
