Hattiesburg, MS

What do different school bus lights mean?

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Students are heading back to school. That means school buses will be picking up and dropped kids off around the city. It’s important to refresh your memory on what different school bus lights mean to avoid getting tickets and to ensure student safety.

LIST: 2022-23 Back to School events

The Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) provided the following breakdown of what to do when you see certain school bus lights:

  • Yellow flashing lights : Slow down, don’t speed up. The school bus is about to make a stop. Students will likely be waiting to get on or off the bus.
  • Red flashing lights : Stop and wait at least 20 feet behind the bus. Students will be getting on or off the bus. Stay stopped until the red lights stop flashing, the extended STOP-arm is withdrawn and the bus begins moving.
  • No flashing lights : Watch for students, especially in the morning and midafternoon. Be aware as you back out of a driveway or drive through a neighborhood, school zone or bus stop.
  • Stopped bus : Never pass a stopped school bus.
Covington County Schools experience food supply shortage

HPD officials encourage drivers to watch their speed around school zones. Drivers should also allow for a little extra time for school traffic during morning commutes.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

