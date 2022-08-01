5 children ages 13 and under killed in McHenry Co. crash

www.wifr.com
17-year-old killed in McHenry County crash
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (WIFR) - More details are being released about a death Tuesday night in McHenry County. First responders arrived just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a serious crash in the 6900 block of Rakow Road. Lake in the Hills police found a 17-year-old male at the...
Eighth person dies from Sunday’s fiery I-90 crash in McHenry county
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Thomas Dobosz, the only person to survive a devastating crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway has died. Illinois State Police released the update on Dobosz around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Seven people, two adults and five children ages 5 to 13 died early Sunday, July...
Police looking for suspect in attempted burglary
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An unknown female is wanted in connection with smashing a window of a downtown storefront. Just before 1 p.m. Monday, the suspect was heard “jiggling” the locked front door of a business in the 300 E. State St., in Rockford. A witness saw the...
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack. Robert E. Crimo III appeared...
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - KIA and Hyundai drivers, beware! Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the city. Police say the challenge shares how to steal KIA and Hyundai models step-by-step using only a USB charging cord. Tiffany Lindsay and her...
Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
ATV registration could be mandatory in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After tons of complaints about ATV’s in the city of Rockford, Rockford city council was expected to approve a number of limits on the use of all-terrain vehicles on city streets. However, that didn’t happen at Monday night’s meeting. Council members say the...
Belvidere officials stress importance of overdose awareness
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - With the right tools and training, Boone county officials are stepping in to help curb the number of overdose deaths in Belvidere. Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody stressed the importance of programs like COAR to reduce the number of overdose deaths in the area. “Boone county...
Work planned for Bell School Road near Rote Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists who use Bell School Road should expect delays and detours throughout the month. Starting Monday, August 8, Bell School Road will be closed just south and just north of the intersection with Rote Road for culvert replacements. This Winnebago County Highway Department expects the road...
Putting the school bus driver shortage to the test
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The wheels on the bus go round and round, and so does the school bus driver shortage in Rockford. Catina Barnett has been a Rockford school bus driver for more than twenty-four years. For her, making the wheels turn day in, and day out amidst the ongoing driver shortage, is a challenge worth accepting. She’ll do whatever it takes to get the kids from place to place.
Hofmann takes the helm as Winnebago County Republican chairman
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Paul Hofmann has taken over the role of chairman of the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee, after the end of Eli Nicolosi’s two year stint. Hofmann hails from Detroit, Mich., moving to the Forest City in the 2000′s to earn his masters degree from Rockford...
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is making some changes. It’s animal hospital will be closed for the unforeseen future. Now former employees, owners and veterinarians are speaking out about what this closure means for the community. The Noah’s Ark board of directors were in the...
Hot & Humid with Showers & Thunderstorms
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and thunderstorms today as temperatures rise to the 90 degree mark. Much cooler with les humidity tomorrow with highs in the low 80′s. 90′s will be back for the weekend.
Rochelle camp helps kids deal with loss
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Dealing with the loss of a loved one comes with a mix of emotions like confusion, sadness or anger. That’s why one Rochelle organization hosts a grief camp to help area kids process those feelings in a healthy way. Wednesday was the sixth camp Serenity...
Hot and Humid Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs around 90 degrees. Feel like temperatures will hit the middle 90′s. Hot and humid tomorrow with highs in the middle 90′s as feel like temperatures hit 100 degrees. Chances of strong thunderstorms tomorrow night. Cooler and less humid Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 80′s.
Ogle County networking lunch series kicks off with Focus House
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Byron Chamber of Commerce hosted the first of five networking lunches Tuesday afternoon. The lunches bring light to different areas of work in the Ogle County community, introducing residents to businesses they may not know about, but know of. August started with Focus House, a...
UW Health Oncology rehab recognized for excellent care
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The UW Health Oncology Rehabilitation Department on Bell School Road has been recognized for its dedication to cancer patients. UW Health Ongology Rehabilitation on Bell School Road has been designated as a Center of Excellence by the Physiological Oncology Rehabilitation Institute (PORi). This designation is the gold standard for oncology rehab and is based on the combined coursework and hands-on hours therapists complete, according to Dr. Lacey Stelle, medical director, UW Health Breast Program in northern Illinois.
Youth council gives Winnebago Co. students experience, skills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new school year means new members for the Youth Leadership Council (YLC) in Winnebago County. Applications are open for this great opportunity to work with community organizers and city leaders and get hands on experience in public action. The goal of the council is to strengthen leadership skills within the community and encourage young voices to help initiate change in county government.
Pitmaster trains BBQ apprentice through community mentorship
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To Thaddeaus Denthriff its not just barbeque, its life. Cooking combines patience and discipline; core values that the award winning pitmaster world champion, Thaddeaus Denthriff teaches his employees at Little Nick’s BBQ in Rockford. It also brings people together. In the 100 Strong program, that’s...
Marcus Smith finishes as low amateur at Illinois Open Championship
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Marcus Smith has played a lot of golf in a short amount of time. The Winnebago grad played his sixth round of golf in six days, finishing as the low amateur at the 73rd Illinois Open Championship at White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville. Smith came...
