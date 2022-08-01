Angelina Jolie announces her daughter Zahara is attending a historically Black college for women

wegotthiscovered.com
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Hello, Good Morning, Brad Pitt Is "Dating" Someone and Has a "Large Group of Artsy Friends"
On top of absolutely slaying his Bullet Train press tour looks and buying a $40 million bachelor pad on a casual cliff, Brad Pitt is dating again. Before you frantically join Raya in the hopes of finding him there, a source tells People that Brad “has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," and is "dating, but is not in a serious relationship." Um, wow, would love to know more about Brad Pitt's large group of artsy friends and how to become one of them.
Angelina Jolie Dances At Zahara’s College Sendoff As Brad Gushes Over Daughter’s Future
Angelina Jolie was by her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s, side at an event for Spelman College students on July 31. A video from the event shows Angelina dancing the electric slide with other students and their parents amidst the celebration. The actress was glowing and looked carefree as she smiled alongside the group. Zahara will be attending Spelman college in the fall, and she and Angelina attended the July 31 event to celebrate.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Bonds With Mom Angelina Jolie At Manekin Concert In Rome: Photos
They grow up so fast! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looked every inch the teenager as she got to rock out with her mom Angelina Jolie at a concert in Rome on Saturday, July 9. The 16-year-old fledgling dancer and the Maleficent star, 47, were spotted enjoying the sounds of the 2021 Eurovision winner Måneskin. The adorable mother/daughter pair — both dressed in black — looked to be having a blast as they kept laughing, smiling and singing along to the band’s songs.
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Angelina Jolie Is Happy Ex Brad Pitt 'Stepped Up' To Make Trip To Rome Where He Visited The Kids, Source Shares: 'A Huge Weight Off Her Shoulders'
On better terms? Earlier this week, Brad Pitt was spotted in the Rome, Italy, airport, where it was reported he was visiting his kids, who are abroad with their mother, Angelina Jolie. According to Hollywood Life, the handsome hunk, 58, traveled across the world to see the twins, Knox and...
Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done
Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh rock out at concert in Rome
The actor and philanthropist, 47, just rocked out with her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, at a concert in Rome on Saturday. They were among the more than 70,000 spectators who packed the city’s historic Circus Maximus venue to watch the Italian glam rock band Måneskin, winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.
Angelina Jolie reveals her daughter is attending Spelman College — and celebrates with the electric slide
Angelina Jolie is so excited daughter Zahara is heading to college that she can’t keep still. On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor posted a photo on Instagram featuring 17-year-old Zahara, who was born in Ethiopia, with other new students at Spelman College, while revealing her daughter will be attending the historically Black college this year.
Brad Pitt Shock: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband Sparks Rumors He’s In Italy To Celebrate Knox, Vivienne’s 14th Birthday
Brad Pitt is sparking rumors that he’s in Italy to celebrate his twins Vivienne and Knox’s 14th birthday. After all, the timing of his trip coincided with Angelina Jolie and their children’s vacation in the European country. According to Entertainment Tonight, Brad Pitt is not in Italy...
Brad Pitt Brought Out a Goofy Side We Haven’t Seen in Years With This Red Carpet Dance
Click here to read the full article. Brad Pitt busted out a few dance moves on Monday night at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train, and we have to say it’s a side of the actor we haven’t seen in ages. From his recent out-of-the-box fashion choices to his sense of joy on the red carpet, the 58-year-old actor seems to be living his best life. There’s been a lot of dancing going on this summer with the Jolie-Pitt clan. With daughter Shiloh, 16, becoming an internet sensation with her hip-hop moves, and ex-wife Angelina Jolie doing the electric slide at...
Watch Angelina Jolie Attempt to Dance the Electric Slide at Daughter Zahara's Spelman College Send-Off
Angelina Jolie is getting down on the dance floor. The 47-year-old actress joined her daughter, Zahara, at her college send-off. Morehouse College shared a video of the moment on Instagram Sunday, which shows Jolie smiling and laughing as others at the bash try to help get the actress do the Electric Slide. Angelina eventually departs the dance floor, and goes over to Zahara, 17, to give her a hug.
Brad Pitt Is ‘Casually Dating’ and ‘Having Fun’ Amid Angelina Jolie Winery Drama
Back out there. Brad Pitt is "casually dating" again amid his battle with Angelina Jolie over Château Miraval, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. "He’s going out on dates and having fun," the source says of the Bullet Train actor, 58. "He is surrounding himself with a small group of […]
Brad Pitt’s Rare Quotes About Fatherhood While Coparenting With Ex Angelina Jolie: ‘They’re Taking All the Focus’
His greatest accomplishment. Over the years, Brad Pitt has praised the influence that fatherhood has had on him. The actor first became a dad shortly after he started dating Angelina Jolie. He legally adopted her son Maddox and daughter Zahara one year after the couple sparked romance rumors in 2005. Pitt and Jolie went on […]
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix dives to gold as celebrity dad Fred watches with pride
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix celebrated her Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women’s 10-metre platform final with a hot chocolate – which probably would not have taken her dad Fred too long to whisk up.The 17-year-old delivered a first senior international victory on Thursday evening at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, finishing ahead of England’s team-mate Lois Toulson to top the leaderboard by a huge 20.20 points.Fred Sirieix, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates, enjoyed every moment of watching his daughter go for gold, sharing a video clip of her competing on his Instagram account.After taking everything in her wake in Birmingham,...
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31m to House of Cards producers
Kevin Spacey has lost his appeal to have a $31m dollar (£25.5m) arbitration award to the producers of House of Cards overturned. In November, the Hollywood actor was ordered to pay the sum to MCR following “explosive” allegations of sexual misconduct involving young crew members working on the production.
Photos: Gigi Hadid through the years
Photos: Gigi Hadid through the years Check out these memorable photos of model Gigi Hadid through the years. (Francois Durand/Getty Images)
Are ‘Orphan’ and ‘Orphan: First Kill’ based on a true story? The real-life Esther, explained
Back in 2009, psychological horror film Orphan perplexed the minds of horror fans around the world upon its release. The film centers on a married couple who adopt a nine-year-old girl named Esther from an orphanage, after having suffered through a recent miscarriage. Unbeknownst to them, Esther is not at all what she appears to be. Behind her apparent charm, Esther’s true agenda is embedded with sinister intentions that threaten the entire family. The success of the first film eventually led to a follow-up prequel — titled Orphan: First Kill — which is set to release later this month.
