Jacksonville University names new Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences

Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglectZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
List: Start dates for private schools in the greater Jacksonville area
Action News Jax has you covered for all your back to school needs. Here is a list of start dates for some private schools in the greater Jacksonville area. For a list of public school start dates, visit the Action News Jax Back to School page. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval County Public Schools narrows list of bidders for headquarters move
Duval County Public Schools has narrowed the slate of companies vying for a piece of the district’s effort to sell its Downtown Southbank administration building and develop a new headquarters off the riverfront. A July 7 purchasing department memo shows a bid evaluation committee recommended the district start negotiations...
Duval County Schools opens call center for enrollment assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools' School Choice Office has opened a temporary call center aimed to help families with enrollment questions. With the recent teacher shortage, students and their families have been left with a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. A temporary call center has been set up to assist with enrollment.
residentnews.net
Creating “generational wealth”: The Jacksonville Community Land Trust
On Thursday, July 7, Mayor Lenny Curry announced the launch of the Jacksonville Community Land Trust (JCLT) — a non-profit organization designed to create homeownership opportunities for low to moderate-income households in order to build “generational wealth”. “Strong, financially stable families and neighborhoods are the key to...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Red snapper fishing tournament winners announced
The second annual Oh Snap! Red Snapper Fishing Tournament concluded with a multitude of local anglers participating in the two-day tournament that coincided with the NOAA Fisheries recreational Atlantic red snapper season. Participants from five counties across Northeast Florida joined their friends and families on the water to reel in...
flcourier.com
‘Elopements’ rare but dangerous at nursing homes
There are nearly 1,000 instances of Florida residents who have exited their facilities without permission or super vision. The man was found in the middle of the night with a bloody face, bloody clothes and no pants, in the front yard of a house in Jacksonville that wasn’t his.
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkActive After 50 Expo. The Active After 50 Expo is coming to Thrasher-Horne Center on August 13. The expo is a free event for people over 50. It offers informative health seminars, free health screenings, prize giveaways and free pickleball clinics.
First Coast News
List: Back-to-School events across the First Coast feature free supplies, resources
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) The start of school is right around the corner and with rising costs of seemingly everything these days, some families might be looking for a little help to get their child prepared. Across the First Coast there...
New bus terminal on the Eastside will shorten commute for Jacksonville students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new school year for Duval County Schools begins in less than two weeks. A new bus terminal is expected to shorten the amount of time students need to spend on the bus on their way to and from school. The Student Transportation of America bus...
Crumbl Cookies poised to open third Jacksonville store Friday in Oakleaf neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a report done by a sister station) Crumbl Cookies will celebrate the grand opening Friday of its third Jacksonville bakery and ice cream shop.. The gourmet cookie shop will open at 8 a.m. at 9526 Argyle Forest Blvd., Suite B-6 next...
First Coast News
'Everybody thinks his name is Tony Boselli, but it's not': Behind-the-scenes with the Boselli family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — She's the youngest of Tony and Ansli Boselli's five children. For most of our interview, she smiled and didn't chatter much. She was polite enough to wait for her turn. Then, when she got the microphone, Ansli Boselli, who's turning 13, lit up with some spunky...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Jacksonville that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Jacksonville, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Jacksonville child care center at center of controversy now accused of overbilling
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Poor living conditions, bad treatment, and lack of communication are just a few complaints reported to First Coast News by former Happy Acres Ranch employees this week. Now families are coming forward accusing the child care center of overbilling. Parents of children enrolled at Happy Acres...
floridapolitics.com
Lake Ray’s estranged sister endorses, donates to HD 16 Primary opponent
The family drama complicates a story about a small dollar donation in Jacksonville House race. Intrigue continues in the three-way Republican Primary race in Duval County’s House District 16, with one candidate’s sister donating to an opponent in what seems to be an ongoing churn of family drama.
floridianpress.com
Chet Stokes Smears DeSantis Endorsed 'Angel Mom' Kiyan Michael
Kiyan Michael (R), an "Angel Mom "who has recently been endorsed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the State House District 16 race, is being antagonized for her past membership with the Democrat party by her Republican primary opponent, Chet Stokes. Kiyan Michael became a Republican after becoming an Angel...
Duval County custodian union claims lack of PPE, staffing impact cleanliness of your child's school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During the height of the pandemic, Duval County Public Schools hired a vendor, called HES facilities management. Their mission is to keep schools clean and provide safe learning environments for students and staff. But Elton Brown, president of the American Federation of State County and Municipal...
Jacksonville Daily Record
RISE: A Real Estate Company opens its new Jacksonville headquarters
RISE: A Real Estate Company opened its relocated headquarters July 21 in Deerwood Park. Previously based in Valdosta, Georgia, RISE specializes in development, construction and management of apartments. RISE bought the nearly 60,000-square-foot Deerwood Park building at 10161 Centurion Parkway N. in December 2021 for about $7 million and has...
904happyhour.com
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
This weekend brings exciting concerts, events, eats, and summer-time experiences. The Jumbo Shrimp are in town along with some concerts you can still get tickets for, and future concerts you won't want to miss. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
Jacksonville activist group works to get police review board on ballot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's been a controversial topic in Jacksonville, but now a police reform measure could be on the ballot in 2024. The activist group Jacksonville Community Action Committee is working now to put the creation of a citizens review board to a vote. "We've seen time and...
Second free teacher store opens in Clay County, helps teachers paying hundreds
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — The excitement families and teachers may feel about heading back to school for the first time in two years that COVID-19 isn't dominating headlines does not hold true when it comes to back-to-school shopping with inflation. In Clay County teachers are getting some help. The...
First Coast News
