Maine reports second case of monkeypox

WPFO
Parts of Maine in severe drought, state in desperate need of rain
The latest report from Drought Center shows much of the Maine coast and the New Hampshire Seacoast are in a severe drought. Maine is in desperate need of rain. Just over 8 percent of Maine is in a severe drought and almost 40 percent of the state is in a moderate drought, according to the Drought Center.
WPFO
Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought
(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
WPFO
Maine Lobster Festival returns after two years
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Maine's lobster festival is back after two years of being cancelled due to COVID-19. To encourage people to "get back out there," the festival is free this year. They've already served up 6,000 pounds of lobster in only two days. "We were really thinking, ‘Oh my goodness,...
WPFO
Geese near Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland euthanized following complaints
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Wildlife officials euthanized a group of geese that were hanging around Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland due to patient complaints and concerns about the avian flu. The geese were euthanized on June 21. Mercy released the following statement about the situation:. “As a hospital, our focus...
WPFO
Unemployment dropping in Maine
Maine's unemployment rate is dropping. It's at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic. According to data from the Labor Department, the unemployment rate in Maine in June was 3-percent. It is the lowest it’s been since right before the start of the pandemic when it was 2.7...
WPFO
Regulators to discuss new lobster sizes amid concerns about population changes
More changes could be coming to the lobster industry, including further restricting the size of lobsters that can be harvested. The hope is to protect the lobster population from further decline. Maine lobstermen already have tough restrictions, the toughest in New England. Lobstermen are currently only allowed to keep a...
WPFO
Berwick officials warn residents not to let their children drink the water
BERWICK (WGME) -- Town officials are warning families of one southern Maine community not to let their children drink the water. The Berwick Water Department says manganese levels have been rising, causing tap water discoloration. Berwick gets its drinking water from the nearby Salmon Falls River. The river has high...
WPFO
Woman and 2 children found dead in New Hampshire; deaths ruled suspicious
NORTHFIELD, NH (WGME) -- Police in New Hampshire are investigating the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children, the attorney general's office said Wednesday. The AG’s office says the bodies of a woman and two juveniles were found at a home in Northfield, which is just north of Concord.
WPFO
Price of lobster drops to pre-pandemic levels putting lobstermen in a pinch
STATEWIDE (WGME) -- The price of lobster has dropped to pre-pandemic levels. Once priced at $20 a pound, you can now get this Maine staple for $3 a pound. Lobstermen are stuck in a trap of low prices for lobster and high prices for everything else, including bait and fuel.
WPFO
Wilbur's of Maine issues recall for chocolate covered blueberries due to allergy concerns
Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections of Freeport is recalling some of its chocolate covered blueberries due to an undeclared allergen. The recall involves Wilbur’s of Maine’s 8 oz. resealable packages of milk chocolate covered blueberries. They may contain undeclared chocolate covered almonds. People who have allergies to...
WPFO
'It's disgusting:' High manganese levels lead to water discoloration, advisory in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) -- Brown and discolored water is the reality for residents in the Town of Berwick after high levels of manganese were found in the community's drinking water. The town has since put out an advisory urging residents to not let children drink the water until the levels go down.
WPFO
With temps soaring into the 90s, cooling centers open in Maine
With temperatures expected to be in the 90s in most of Maine on Thursday, some communities have setup cooling centers. CBS13 will add more locations to the list as they become available. Auburn. Auburn Public Library at 49 Spring St. Cooling Center - Open August 4 and 5 from 9:00...
WPFO
Community college applications rise in Maine
More people are applying for community college in Maine now that it’s free for people who graduated during the pandemic. The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program applies to...
WPFO
Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: Why are gas prices cheaper outside Portland?
While we’re still feeling some pain at the pump, the average price of gas nationwide is down for the seventh straight week. According to GasBuddy, prices in Maine range from $3.99 to $5.04 a gallon. Ben asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “What gives with the price gouging? We are a...
WPFO
Illegal camping at Acadia National Park on the rise
Illegal camping at Acadia National Park is on the rise. The numbers have been skyrocketing since the start of the pandemic. Illegal campsites and people sleeping in their cars has always been an issue at the park, but according to the Bangor Daily News, it's grown significantly since the start of the pandemic.
WPFO
Deaths of New Hampshire mother, two sons ruled homicides
NORTHFIELD, NH (WGME) -- The New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner has determined that a mother and her two children were shot to death Wednesday. Police found the three bodies after they were called to a home in Northfield, New Hampshire around 11:33 a.m. The medical examiner concluded that 25-year-old Kassandra...
WPFO
YMCA-Pineland branch in New Gloucester closing, leaders plan to stay active in community
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) -- A YMCA a branch in Maine is closing. The Pineland Farms location in New Gloucester will close September 2, but it's not exactly goodbye forever. Helen Breña, the president and CEO of the YMCA of Southern Maine, says that location only retained about 30-percent of its members since the pandemic.
WPFO
Speed, alcohol apparent factors in 3-car crash in Windham that sent 4 to hospital
WINDHAM (WGME) --Four people were injured after a three-car crash in Windham on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 302 and Albion. According to police, a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Portland woman crossed the center line and hit another vehicle and then struck a third vehicle.
