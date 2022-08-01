ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penobscot County, ME

Maine reports second case of monkeypox

By Ariana St Pierre, WGME
WPFO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox23maine.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Parts of Maine in severe drought, state in desperate need of rain

The latest report from Drought Center shows much of the Maine coast and the New Hampshire Seacoast are in a severe drought. Maine is in desperate need of rain. Just over 8 percent of Maine is in a severe drought and almost 40 percent of the state is in a moderate drought, according to the Drought Center.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought

(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
WPFO

Maine Lobster Festival returns after two years

ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Maine's lobster festival is back after two years of being cancelled due to COVID-19. To encourage people to "get back out there," the festival is free this year. They've already served up 6,000 pounds of lobster in only two days. "We were really thinking, ‘Oh my goodness,...
ROCKLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Vaccines
Penobscot County, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
York County, ME
Government
York County, ME
Health
Penobscot County, ME
Health
County
York County, ME
State
Maine State
County
Penobscot County, ME
WPFO

Unemployment dropping in Maine

Maine's unemployment rate is dropping. It's at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic. According to data from the Labor Department, the unemployment rate in Maine in June was 3-percent. It is the lowest it’s been since right before the start of the pandemic when it was 2.7...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Regulators to discuss new lobster sizes amid concerns about population changes

More changes could be coming to the lobster industry, including further restricting the size of lobsters that can be harvested. The hope is to protect the lobster population from further decline. Maine lobstermen already have tough restrictions, the toughest in New England. Lobstermen are currently only allowed to keep a...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Berwick officials warn residents not to let their children drink the water

BERWICK (WGME) -- Town officials are warning families of one southern Maine community not to let their children drink the water. The Berwick Water Department says manganese levels have been rising, causing tap water discoloration. Berwick gets its drinking water from the nearby Salmon Falls River. The river has high...
BERWICK, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#U S Cdc#Pox#Diseases#General Health#The Maine Cdc
WPFO

With temps soaring into the 90s, cooling centers open in Maine

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s in most of Maine on Thursday, some communities have setup cooling centers. CBS13 will add more locations to the list as they become available. Auburn. Auburn Public Library at 49 Spring St. Cooling Center - Open August 4 and 5 from 9:00...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
WPFO

Community college applications rise in Maine

More people are applying for community college in Maine now that it’s free for people who graduated during the pandemic. The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program applies to...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend kicks off Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME) – Saturday kicks off the second annual Wild Blueberry Weekend in Maine. Dozens of businesses and farms are taking part in the festivities. Farms will welcome visitors so they can tour the facilities and pick their own blueberries. Restaurants and breweries will show off their special blueberry-themed...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Ask the I-Team: Why are gas prices cheaper outside Portland?

While we’re still feeling some pain at the pump, the average price of gas nationwide is down for the seventh straight week. According to GasBuddy, prices in Maine range from $3.99 to $5.04 a gallon. Ben asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “What gives with the price gouging? We are a...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Illegal camping at Acadia National Park on the rise

Illegal camping at Acadia National Park is on the rise. The numbers have been skyrocketing since the start of the pandemic. Illegal campsites and people sleeping in their cars has always been an issue at the park, but according to the Bangor Daily News, it's grown significantly since the start of the pandemic.
TRAVEL
WPFO

Deaths of New Hampshire mother, two sons ruled homicides

NORTHFIELD, NH (WGME) -- The New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner has determined that a mother and her two children were shot to death Wednesday. Police found the three bodies after they were called to a home in Northfield, New Hampshire around 11:33 a.m. The medical examiner concluded that 25-year-old Kassandra...
NORTHFIELD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy