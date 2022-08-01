New Orleans DA Jason Williams compares federal trial to being hit with pepper spray

www.nola.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Gun
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 JOSHUA REED, age 24, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun after having been convicted of a felony offense before United States District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance...
Violence inside Orleans Parish Prison continues
Violence inside Orleans Parish Prison continues. Three men have been stabbed in separate incidents at Orleans Parish Prison. This is the just the latest spate of violence to strike the jail.
an17.com
New Orleans man sentenced to 55 years for carjacking, armed robbery, weapon charge
COVINGTON---District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Monday, August 1, 2022, Arsenio Aaron Wells, 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana pled guilty as charged prior to his trial for crimes he committed in Slidell in December of 2021 and was adjudicated as a habitual offender. On Tuesday August 2, 2022, Wells...
NOLA.com
At least four men injured in four separate stabbings at New Orleans jail
Four incarcerated men were stabbed in four separate incidents over the last week inside the New Orleans jail, a new spate of violence that comes less than two months after two men died in the lockup. The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the violence for the first time on Thursday...
Post Register
New Orleans rapper Mystikal arrested, accused of rape again
NEW ORLEANS (WPMI) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Ascension Parish, just outside Baton Rouge, authorities said Monday. He is facing multiple charges, including a rape allegation, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Bobby Webre. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office website,...
NOLA.com
Cantrell seeks quick end to civil rights consent decree, lashes out at NOPD critics
Mayor LaToya Cantrell Thursday said she will seek to quickly bring an end to the decade-old federal consent decree aimed at ending systemic corruption, civil rights abuses and other problems within the New Orleans Police Department — despite new allegations of misconduct against NOPD brass. Cantrell announced her decision...
WDSU
Gretna pastor loses son to gun violence
GRETNA, La. — Orin Grant Senior has pastored at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna for more than 20 years. He's devoted countless hours to outreach in the Westbank community. With a strong emphasis on peace in the streets. "It's always why? You have the question of 'What could...
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
WDSU
New Orleans officer arrested, accused in DUI-related incident
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an NOPD officer has been arrested in connection with a DUI-related incident. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson confirmed that Denzel Milion was arrested last week in the Warehouse District area. Circumstances surrounding the incident are few. The Fraternal Order of...
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council takes second look at surveillance, creates group to study role for judges
Two weeks after the New Orleans City Council opened the door for police to use facial recognition, members passed another ordinance Thursday aimed at creating new restrictions and reporting requirements on the controversial technology. The new law, which passed on a 6-0 vote, prohibits using the technology to investigate consensual...
Lawsuit alleges a conflict of interest between former Orleans judge ordering use of ankle monitors and the company providing service
Arguments were underway in federal court on Tuesday alleging a former Orleans Parish criminal court judge misused his power when it came to a class action lawsuit ordering pretrial criminal defendants to wear ankle monitors.
NOLA.com
23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside
Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
NOLA.com
Two killed, another wounded in Lower 9th Ward shootings, New Orleans police say
Two men were killed and a third wounded Thursday afternoon in a pair of Lower 9th Ward shootings separated by six blocks and 70 minutes, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers first were summoned at 4:18 p.m. to the 1300 block of Lamanche Street, where they found two men...
Two shootings just blocks away and an hour apart, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile apart in the Lower 9th Ward. Police first responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Lamanche Street. Two men were shot, and one of them died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital.
NOLA.com
Former First NBC Bank executive pleads guilty, will cooperate with government
A former First NBC Bank executive pleaded guilty Tuesday to a bank-fraud conspiracy charge, admitting he falsified loan documents in a bid to conceal the shaky financial status of a prolific borrower before the bank imploded. Robert Calloway, 62, of Metairie was among five defendants, including former First NBC founder...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies arrest 2 brothers accused of burglary
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said two brothers from Florida were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a business. According to JPSO, the pair is accused of breaking into a business in the 3500 block of Veterans Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. The pair are...
NOLA.com
2nd Harvey homicide reported two blocks from scene of Pailet Avenue killing: JPSO
Fifteen hours after a 20-year-old man was found gunned down in his Harvey backyard, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office opened a second homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered about two blocks away. Authorities don't yet know whether the two homicides are related. "We...
Barely an hour after 2 men were shot, NOPD responds to homicide in 9th Ward
A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday.
NOLA.com
Louisiana man caught with sharks, meth in Terrebonne Parish bayou, authorities say
A Louisiana man was jailed after being caught with methamphetamine and an undersize shark in a Terrebonne Parish bayou, authorities say. State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents said they also witnessed Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma throw another shark overboard during their compliance check of his boat, on July 26 in Oyster Bayou.
