New Orleans, LA

New Orleans DA Jason Williams compares federal trial to being hit with pepper spray

By JILLIAN KRAMER
NOLA.com
 3 days ago
www.nola.com

L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Gun

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 JOSHUA REED, age 24, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun after having been convicted of a felony offense before United States District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Post Register

New Orleans rapper Mystikal arrested, accused of rape again

NEW ORLEANS (WPMI) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Ascension Parish, just outside Baton Rouge, authorities said Monday. He is facing multiple charges, including a rape allegation, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Bobby Webre. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office website,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WDSU

Gretna pastor loses son to gun violence

GRETNA, La. — Orin Grant Senior has pastored at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna for more than 20 years. He's devoted countless hours to outreach in the Westbank community. With a strong emphasis on peace in the streets. "It's always why? You have the question of 'What could...
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

New Orleans officer arrested, accused in DUI-related incident

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that an NOPD officer has been arrested in connection with a DUI-related incident. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson confirmed that Denzel Milion was arrested last week in the Warehouse District area. Circumstances surrounding the incident are few. The Fraternal Order of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside

Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Former First NBC Bank executive pleads guilty, will cooperate with government

A former First NBC Bank executive pleaded guilty Tuesday to a bank-fraud conspiracy charge, admitting he falsified loan documents in a bid to conceal the shaky financial status of a prolific borrower before the bank imploded. Robert Calloway, 62, of Metairie was among five defendants, including former First NBC founder...
METAIRIE, LA

