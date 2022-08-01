Syracuse LB Mikel Jones named to watch list for Bednarik Award

247sports.com
Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson getting opportunities from Day 1 in Syracuse football camp (videos)
Syracuse football opened preseason camp on Wednesday morning and jumped right into the competition with a goal-line period. Returning starting quarterback Garrett Shrader handled the first batch of reps, working with the first-team offense, but Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was next in line. The redshirt freshman is being evaluated...
Babers: Garrett Shrader will dominate Syracuse QB camp reps; how about Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson?
Dino Babers isn't expecting a Syracuse football quarterback battle during preseason camp. Returning starter Garrett Shrader will handle most of the team reps over the next month while a trio of reserves compete for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, SU's seventh-year head coach said on Tuesday. The...
