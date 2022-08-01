Citizens replacing half its Giant Eagle in-store branches with virtual assistant kiosks

PITTSBURGH — Attention, multitaskers. If your trips to Giant Eagle involve banking at the in-store Citizens branch along with picking up a loaf of bread and a bunch of bananas, your routine is about to change. And it has been standard practice for some local shoppers for more than 30 years.

Citizens Financial Group confirmed exclusively to the Business Times on Friday that it is closing 28 Giant Eagle branches — half of its local in-store sites — and replacing them with kiosks where customers can confer with a trained bank staffer, or virtual assistant.

Some 15 locations will transition to Citizens Virtual Assistant kiosks beginning on Oct. 18, with the remaining 13 slated to change in the first quarter of 2023. This transformation will leave 28 full-service Giant Eagle in-store branches in the Pittsburgh area, Citizens said. That translates to reducing its local brick-and-mortar presence by a fourth.

Here’s where and when the kiosks will replace branches

10/18/2022, Irwin GE

10/18/2022, Waterworks GE

10/19/2022, Century III GE

10/19/2022, Monroeville GE

10/20/2022, Brentwood GE

