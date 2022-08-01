Unapologetically Kevian Kraemer

Click here to read the full article. Matt Dillon might have been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at Locarno on Thursday, but he still has “stuff to do.” And he wants you to know that. “The first thing I thought was: ‘Oh wow, that’s really nice.’ And then: ‘I don’t feel like I am done just yet!’,” Dillon tells Variety ahead of the ceremony. But he has been around for a long time, he admits, having made his first film, Jonathan Kaplan’s “Over the Edge,” back in 1979. “We were a bunch of actors playing juvenile delinquents, staying at a Holiday Inn in Colorado...

