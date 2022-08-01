Modernization of GB Events Center continues with new bathrooms

greatbendpost.com
Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced
The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
Great Bend downtown building hoping to add 15-17 apartments
Last September, the City of Great Bend approved an application to apply for a Moderate Income Housing grant on behalf of the Great Bend Economic Development. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation provides grants to cities with populations fewer than 60,000. If awarded, the grant would offset the cost to renovate...
Shirers named Old Bill Honorees for Barton Foundation Auction
The Barton Community College Foundation Board has chosen to recognize Brad and Sarah Shirer with the “Old Bill Honorarium” at its 43rd Annual Big Benefit Auction, which is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Great Bend Columbus Club and is themed “Boots and Brews.” The Honorarium allows auction attendees to donate to a scholarship in the honoree’s name to be awarded for the 23-24 academic year.
Great Bend moves forward with tax exempt airport hangars
Under a Kansas statute, property owned and primarily operated as an airport by a municipality is exempt from property taxes. Great Bend Municipal Airport Manager Martin Miller was notified roughly four years ago of two hangars that the city owns at the airport that are being charged property tax. Miller went before the Great Bend City Council to approve property tax exempt requests for the two hangars.
Anonymous donor will pay for new city pool in Pratt
PRATT —An anonymous donor has made a commitment to pay for a new city pool in Pratt just hours after voters approved a sales tax to fund a new pool. In a statement on the city's web site, the community shared about an act of kindness "that is stunning."
Great Bend intersection construction should be done before school
While there are a few walkthroughs to be done yet, the resurfacing project on Broadway Avenue in Great Bend is essentially complete. The reconstruction of the 19th Street and Harrison Street intersection still has work to be done but should be complete before students come back to school. The two...
BOOR: Master Gardener training
Gardeners never stop learning, growing and giving. This is what it means to be a Master Gardener. If you enjoy learning and giving back as a volunteer, consider becoming a Master Gardener in 2022. Now is the time to apply and reserve your spot for the 2022 training course. The...
Great Bend reconsidering outside agency funding process
Each year prior to the budget being finalized, outside agencies go before the Great Bend City Council requesting funding for the upcoming fiscal year. The Great Bend Public Library, Golden Belt Humane Society, Barton County Fair and Great Bend Economic Development are just a few of the entities asking for funding based on their services they provide the city.
Rolling Sculpture car show returns to Barton Co. Historical Society
Tap on the brakes and park it at the 10th annual Rolling Sculpture Car Show on the Barton County Historical Society’s grounds on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Admission to the museum grounds is free and concessions will be provided by 32 degrees of Rush Center.
'American-food' buffet restaurant in Great Bend to open this fall
It was just three years ago that Dennis Crouse and Rick Riggs began operating RePerks and now they are setting the table for a new venture. Their new restaurant will be a separate entity, located next door to RePerks in the Zarah Building at Lakin & Main where construction is ongoing. Its name is Tellers 1872. RePerks is a coffee house/café.
Great Bend councilmembers to remain unpaid
In Ellinwood, the elected mayor gets paid $100 per meeting and city council members receive $30 each meeting. In Hoisington, the mayor gets $200 plus $10 per meeting. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis surveyed other cities in Kansas on whether their local governments compensate their elected city council members and mayor. Out of the 42 cities that responded back to Francis, 39 of them pay their elected officials. Compensation varied from $1 a year in Mission Hills to $23,488 per year in Lenexa.
Kansas brick streets are costly but last 80+ years
Hays is has long been known for its beautiful red brick streets in the downtown area and the older parts of town. But when it comes to repairs on those streets, the city somehow got into the routine of using concrete for the work, according to Toby Dougherty, city manager.
Broadway & Washington to close Wednesday in Great Bend
From the City of Great Bend... The City of Great Bend Public Works would like to inform everyone that Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of the Broadway resurfacing project, there will be work done in the intersection of Broadway and Washington. As such the intersection will be shut down starting at 6:30 AM for the duration of the day. The intersection should be open back up in the evening depending on any unforeseen circumstances.
Oldest Great Bend church celebrates sesquicentennial
The members of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3400 21st St., Great Bend, will celebrate the church’s 150th anniversary with special services at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The foundation of today’s church originated with the forming of a Sunday School in the spring...
Reif ready to serve northern Barton County as new commissioner
No local race in the 2022 primary election featured more candidates than the Barton County Commission, District 1 race. With Kirby Krier not seeking reelection, five and then four candidates had their hats in the ring on Election Day. Hoisington's Duane Reif thanked voters after edging out Linda Moeder for the job.
Kansas State Fair Grandstand tickets still available
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for the 2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup are still available! The lineup: The Grandstand offers general admission starting at $10-30, as well as special seating areas: Mel Hambelton Ford Party Pit: Seating directly in front of the stage Metal and Soul VIP Tables: A VIP patio for six […]
Sunflower’s autism program extends reach in service area
The local Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program continues to expand its reach and now serves children with autism in Lyons and Larned. ABA is designed for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Sunflower Early Education Center, Great Bend, is one of the few entities in Kansas that offers the specialized therapies.
Barton Co. Commission thanks voters after big primary turnout
The morning after the primary election in which three new Barton County commissioners were elected, action was light at the weekly commission meeting. Barb Esfeld filled in as chair in the absence of Shawn Hutchinson. She thanked the 45 percent of Barton County voters who cast ballots for Tuesday's primary.
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (8/3)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3yI6g7G. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
Migrating birds not making annual stop at Bottoms due to drought
A construction project and dry conditions continue to conspire to keep Cheyenne Bottoms dry. Storms that were predicted to drop several of inches of moisture in the area late last week instead yielded rain totals of an inch or less around most of Barton County. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said current drought are similar to those experienced 10 years ago.
