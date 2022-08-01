ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgXsv_0h0Tlwpz00

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here .

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.

Lowest:

Baby Jack’s BBQ – 81
7610 Highway 70 Bartlett, TN 38133
Violations include: no paper towels at back or front, black buildup present on drink nozzle at drive through, degreaser and sanitizer bottles not labelled, no thermometer in prep cooler, flies present, potato oven needs cleaning, no test strips available, dumpster door lid was left open, boxes present around dumpster, ceiling tiles are dusty and stained, most recent inspection not posted.

The Memphis Inn – 74
4879 American Way Memphis, TN 38118
Violations include: office ice machine has black residue present on dispenser, dumpster lid left open, dumpster area had debris and other items present, smoke detectors were missing in rooms #233, #234, and #235, no fire evacuation plans in room #235, rooms #233, #234, #235 and #106 need anti slip for bathtub.

Room #106 – has no telephone present, and light needs replacing, stained mattress and comforter, sheets, pillows and pillowcases, holes in comforter and sheets, stained curtains, drawer missing handle on top shelf.
Room #233 – stained pillows and pillowcases, holes in mattress pad, bed is missing fitted sheet, end tables are missing knobs to open and close drawers.
Room #234 – Window area cracked, stained pillows, pillowcases, sheets, mattress pads, and mattress. Holes in mattress pad, fitted sheet missing, vent in restroom needs cleaning.
Room #235 – stains and holes on mattress pad and sheets, stains on pillow, bed is missing fitted sheet, vent in restroom needs cleaning.

100s :

Bertha’s 9th Lane Italian Ice
PO Box 40274 Memphis, TN 38174

Lola B’s
2025 Clifton Ave Memphis, TN 38127

Mellow Mushroom Pizza (Bar)
9155 US Highway 72 Suite # 26 Germantown, TN 38138

Rock N Roll Sushi (Bar)
9155 Poplar Ave #19 Germantown, TN 38318

Sno Me Something LLC
300 N Houston Levee Cordova, TN 38018

Taco Bell
7571 US Highway 70 Memphis, TN 38133

Top Dawg (Food Service)
7396 Bayou Bend Cove Memphis, TN 38125

Variety Food Service
7487 Morgan House Dr. Memphis, TN 38125

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Halbert keeps Shelby County Clerk seat

UPDATE, 11:50 p.m.: With nearly all votes in a few minutes before midnight, Wanda Halbert was maintaining a lead over two challengers for the Shelby County Clerk’s office. Halbert had nearly 50% of the vote. Her closest challenger, Republican Jeff Jacobs, had 40%. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk race has become a hot […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger coming to Horn Lake

Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
HORN LAKE, MS
CBS 42

Shots fired at employees inside Tennessee Taco Bell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police have released pictures of a man they say fired several shots at employees inside a Taco Bell in Frayser, Tennessee. It happened around midnight on July 28 at the business in the 2100 block of Frayser Boulevard. Police said at least four workers were inside the business when a man […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger definitely worth the wait

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Shelby County, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
City
Germantown, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Memphis, TN
Restaurants
Shelby County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
WREG

Mulroy unseats Weirich in Shelby County District Attorney’s race

UPDATE, 11:45 p.m.: With 122 of 144 precincts reporting just a few minutes before midnight, Steve Mulroy maintained a decisive lead over incumbent Amy Weirich. The Democratic challenger had 58% of the vote to his Republican opponent’s 42%. “Barring some statistically improbable election day results appear tonight, we have won the election for Shelby County […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sushi#Taco Bell#Food Drink#Bbq#Tn 38133 Violations#The Memphis Inn#American#Tn 38118 Violations
actionnews5.com

Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people in the Shelby County community said their final goodbyes to a beloved Memphis-area pastor Wednesday morning at St. Paul United Methodist Church. On July 18, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked. The car was found hours...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD officer injured in Raleigh crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was reportedly injured in a crash in Raleigh Thursday afternoon. Police say the crash happened on Yale Road at Ramill Road. Memphis Police arrived at the scene at around 2:22 p.m. According to police, an officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash. The officer was taken to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WREG

Fayette County suspect accused of shooting in Hardeman County

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old charged with shooting a 16-year-old outside a Moscow, Tennessee convenience store is now also accused of shooting two people in Hardeman County. Taki Walker remains in the Fayette County jail on a $100,000. He is facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Moscow, Tennessee As we reported Wednesday, Walker was […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis-Shelby County School Board candidates face challenges to system

Memphis-Shelby County School Board races remain nonpartisan, unlike 59 other Tennessee counties, with four seats up for election. Board members will have several challenges to address: Students in Memphis, a majority-minority city, were some of the hardest hit by the pandemic economically and academically. School closures due to remote learning, COVID-case surges and teacher shortages led to students falling behind. Only one in 10 Memphis students from 3rd through 12th grades performed at or above grade level in math and English in 2021, compared to one in five in 2019.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect identified after West Memphis barricade

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Daniel Roberts, who had a warrant for his arrest for not showing up to court, according to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell. Roberts was previously charged with battery for swinging a machete at a deputy in October 2021. He is currently being held in the Crittenden County […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Officials preview new voting machines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday’s election is the last election Shelby County voters will use the current voting machines. Elections administrator Linda Phillips gives WREG a firsthand look at the new machines Shelby County voters will be using moving forward. “The biggest difference is that there is a paper trail,” Phillips said. “Whether the voter chooses […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

2 injured after walkway collapses at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized after a walkway at the Peppertree Apartments collapsed, according to Memphis Fire Department. It happened just before six Tuesday evening. Video circulating on social media shows the collapsed walkway with a man lying on top of a pile of debris. It also shows a woman sitting on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
yieldpro.com

Berkadia arranges $45 million refinancing for 883-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee

Berkadia announces it has arranged the $45 million recapitalization of Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tenn. Senior Managing Director Mitch Sinberg, Managing Directors Brad Williamson, Matthew Robbins and Scott Wadler and Senior Analyst Mike Basinski of Berkadia Miami and Boca Raton secured the financing on behalf of the ownership, a Joint Venture between Atlas Real Estate Partners and West End Capital Group, two private real estate investment firms based in New York and Washington, DC, respectively.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy