Fans wonder what crossovers are in store for ‘Secret Invasion’

Keanu Reeves leading ‘Devil in the White City’ for Scorsese and DiCaprio in first major TV role
The list of A-list actors to have never headlined a TV series keeps getting smaller, and we can now cross Keanu Reeves off the list after it was confirmed the action icon would be heading to the small screen to lead Hulu series Devil in the White City, which has been in development for what feels like forever.
A dismal horror remake burns itself into the eyes of Netflix viewers
Horror as a whole tends to move in cycles and jump onto whatever bandwagon is hot at the time, and in the early 2000s, it was remakes of acclaimed Asian horror movies. Between 2002 and 2008 alone we got The Ring, The Grudge, Dark Water, Pulse, Shutter, Mirrors, One Missed Call, and The Eye, with the latter in the midst of a streaming renaissance.
‘Doctor Strange 2’ fans spot a mind-blowing multiversal detail
Fans are still discovering the hidden and more minute details of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and one truly intricate one has taken fans by storm. Crossing through several different universes, most notably Earth-838, in her search to replace her kids is Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. She battles her way to get a grasp on the Darkhold, and uses it to dream weave. While things absolutely did not end up well for Wanda Maximoff, there is a brief glimpse of hope for a variant of her.
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
Interesting theory claims there was never really a DCEU to begin with
Way back in the heady days of 2013, then-Warner Brothers, a movie production studio that also owns DC Comics and the right to most of its characters, took a look at the billions that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was raking in and said, “We want that.” However, the difference is that Marvel Studios had elevated aspiring producer Kevin Feige, who had made his bones in movies like You’ve Got Mail, before his work on X-Men and Spider-Man got him the attention of Marvel Studios. His vision was to create a shared universe of connected films to mirror the work that Marvel creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby had done to create the Avengers.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
We need to talk about Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’, and why ‘Batgirl’ got canceled
In the later hours of Wednesday in the United States, a press release confirmed that the highly anticipated and long-awaited Batgirl film had been sent back into development hell by Warner Bros. to the dismay of fans. With no clear reason given, there’s one obvious comparison fans are making, and it’s to the increasingly unhinged news around The Flash star Ezra Miller.
Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen
Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
A ‘meow-velous’ meme sums up how Marvel is viewing DCEU developments for many fans
Yesterday the DCEU went further into mismanaged territory when news broke of Batgirl being totally shelved before its release. The film was completed, cost nearly $100 million, and, now, for its fans, rival Marvel is likely befuddled all the way to the bank. On Reddit today a fan posted the...
Neil Gaiman advises ‘The Sandman’ fans to turn off autoplay on Netflix
The wait has been excruciating, and the hype is palpable; The Sandman is finally arriving on Netflix tomorrow. But before you get into another one of those frenzied binge sessions and watch the whole first season in one sitting, creator Neil Gaiman would like to have a word. In a...
Fans mourn the former greatness of HBO Max as WB continues slashing original content
Following a report that several HBO Max original movies have been cut from the streaming service — including shelving the nearly complete but still unreleased Batgirl film — fans are now mourning the former greatness of the streaming service and its apparent gradual downfall. We’re not saying outright...
Best Lady Gaga movie and TV show performances, ranked
Lady Gaga is now officially on board for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to Todd Phillips’ 2019 supervillain origin reimagining, Joker, in an undisclosed role (although most fans are already hedging their bets that she’ll star as Dr. Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn). Gaga is easily one of the bigger box office draws around right now, but this wasn’t always the case. It was only a few years ago that she was known almost solely for her music career.
Fans are split on the idea of the MCU creating a completely original superhero
When it comes to Marvel, there is a long history there dating all the way back to its founding back in 1939, with the introduction of characters like the Human Torch along with anti-heroes like Sub-Mariner. It become closer to what we now recoginize today in 1961 with the launch of The Fantastic Four created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko amongst many others. With the immense popularity of the more recently founded MCU, some are wondering if they would ever create a superhero not found in the comics.
An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix
There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
A new fan theory might confirm Rocket Raccoon’s ‘Guardians’ origin
One of the many mysteries left in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is what exactly caused Rocket to be how he is in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, but one new fan theory has potentially filled in the blanks of the character’s past. As we gear slowly towards not...
Warner Bros. told a filmmaker there’s only one ‘Justice League,’ and it ain’t the Snyder Cut
Just when you thought Warner Bros. couldn’t do anymore to antagonize the DC fanbase, the studio went ahead and canned Batgirl when post-production was nearing completion, sending the internet into a state of meltdown it still hasn’t recovered from. Roping in the directors of Bad Boys for Life...
Evil uselessly prevails as MCU fans try to determine the franchise’s most forgettable villain
While the problem is nowhere near as bad as it used to be, when so many of the franchise’s principal antagonists were one-note bad guys or evil mirror versions of the hero, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still hasn’t been knocking its villains out of the park on a regular basis.
Underused ‘X-Men’ star makes the pitch for a multiversal MCU return
Fox’s X-Men franchise was far from perfect, but it did yield a handful of great movies across its 20-year existence, as well as turning countless mutants into household names. Sadly, one who ended up left on the sidelines was Edi Gathegi’s Darwin, and some fans still aren’t over his demise in First Class over a decade ago.
